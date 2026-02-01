West Indies seal consolation win in ten-over shootout

West Indies 114 for 3 (Hetmyer 48, Hope 48) beat South Africa 118 for 6 (de Kock 28, Motie 3-17) by 6 runs - DLS

West Indies claimed a consolation win in a match reduced to 10 overs a side at the Wanderers, to hand South Africa defeat in their first T20I in pink. With no ODIs scheduled in South Africa this summer, the annual fixture to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer treatment took place in the shortest format, and was made even shorter after prolonged delays for lightning.

Still, the sell-out crowd got their money's worth in an entertaining encounter as both teams left everything on the field in their final competitive fixture before next month's T20 World Cup.

With the series already won, South Africa may not be too unhappy with the outcome, especially as their middle order, untested in game one and two, had a hit out while West Indies' ability to hold their nerve under pressure will stand them in good stead ahead of a major tournament. They secured a narrow win after two heavy defeats to leave South Africa with something to smile about.

West Indies' innings started 75 minutes later than the scheduled 6pm start time after lightning strikes were spotted by the pilot in the flyover just before play. The match was reduced to 16 overs a side at that stage and West Indies came out swinging. Shai Hope carved the first ball through the covers for four and Johnson Charles also tried to take it on but Aiden Markram put a short over in place and Charles hit Ngidi straight to him for a three-ball duck.

Hope kept driving but it was Shimron Hetmyer , who arrived at the crease with neither a helmet nor a cap, who turned it on. He sent Ngidi into the stands and onto a spectator's forehead for six (sidenote: the fan received a medical check-up) and then cleared deep backward square for six more. Hope hit Keshav Maharaj's opening over for 18 but Markram kept faith in spin and brought himself on in the firth over. Hetmyer cut his first ball for four, then sent him over deep square leg for six and then Hope, off the last ball of the over, pulled Markram into the stands.

Linde delivered a tight second over but West Indies were in a strong position on 66 for 1 after six before the players were forced off again, as more lightning was spotted. Another hour's delay reduced the match to 10 overs a side, which meant West Indies had just four overs left to bat when play resumed.

Corbin Bosch's death-bowling was on display early with an over of good length deliveries before Hetmyer and Hope took on Maharaj again. His second over cost 20 but had some success when Hope hit him to Bosch at long-off. Rovman Powell sent Kwena Maphaka's first and fifth ball for six and then gave Brevis a catch at deep cover before Hetmyer finished off. He ended the innings with his sixth six to finish on 48* off 22 balls. West Indies scored 114 for 3 in 10 overs and South Africa's target was adjusted up to 125.

Quinton de Kock, fresh off of century at SuperSport Park, got South Africa to a perfect start with 19 runs off the opening over but Markram couldn't get going in the same way. He top-edged Akeal Hosein straight up and Hosein did well to take the catch as Hetmyer ran in from extra cover and the pair were fortunate to avoid a collision. South Africa sent in Dewald Brevis ahead of Ryan Rickelton at No.3, and it was almost an early mistake. Brevis was dropped on 2 by Romario Shepherd at midwicket - making it West Indies' third big-name drop in as many games (Markram in match one, Rickelton in match two) - and they would have wondered how costly it would be.

At first, they got rewarded at the other end. De Kock could not clear long-off and was caught on the rope by Powell to give Gudakesh Motie his first wicket of the series. Then, Rickelton and Brevis then combined for a 28-run stand off 11 balls, with two sixes each, but neither could sustain the momentum. Rickelton picked out Holder at long-on to become Motie's second and Brevis, on 17, got a taste of his own medicine when he fell to a relay catch between Powell and Holder in the same over. South Africa were 63 for 4 after six overs, and needed 62 runs to win off the next four.