RESULT
30th Match, North Sydney, November 30, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Brisbane Heat Women FlagBrisbane Heat Women

#8

149/9
Adelaide Strikers Women FlagAdelaide Strikers Women

#5

(19.4/20 ov, T:150) 151/4

Strikers won by 6 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
24* (24), 3/27 & 2 catches
tahlia-mcgrath
Cricinfo's MVP
80.76 ptsImpact List
tammy-beaumont
Report

McGrath seals Strikers' win, keeps Heat winless

Strikers leave Heat at risk of falling to the first winless season

ESPNcricinfo staff
30-Nov-2025
Tammy Beaumont, who top-scored 64, and Laura Wolvaardt put on a 99-run stand, Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat, WBBL, Sydney, November 30, 2025

Tammy Beaumont, who top-scored 64, and Laura Wolvaardt put on a 99-run stand  •  Getty Images

Adelaide Strikers 151 for 4 (Beaumont 64, Wolvaardt 49, McGrath 24*, Harris 2-28) beat Brisbane Heat 149 for 9 (de Klerk 25, McGrath 3-27, Larosa 2-24) by six wickets
Brisbane Heat are staring down the barrel of the first winless season in WBBL history, after falling to a six-wicket defeat to Adelaide Strikers at North Sydney Oval.
After Heat managed 149 for 9 batting first on Sunday, Strikers chased it down with two balls to spare to keep their finals hopes firmly alive.
Laura Wolvaardt anchored the innings with 49 off 45 balls in her last game before leaving for national duties, while opening partner Tammy Beaumont hit 64 from 40.
The English opener was explosive, belting Nadine de Klerk over the midwicket and long-on ropes and also jumping down the deck and lifting Charlie Knott over long-off.
And while Strikers almost looked like falling short in the chase when the equation got down to 14 from Knott's final over, Ellie Johnston and Tahlia McGrath got them home.
After a poor stretch, where they lost three games in a row, Strikers now sit fourth but could be overtaken by the Sydney Sixers later on Sunday.
Heat now look all but certain to collect their first wooden spoon in the competition's 11-season history.
Runners-up in the past two campaigns, Heat's only point this summer has come from a washed-out game against the Sixers on Friday.
Making matters worse for Heat will be the fact they lost Nicola Hancock to a hamstring injury, after she was stumped on the final ball of their innings.
Heat are already without captain Jess Jonassen (shoulder) and first-round draft pick Jemimah Rodrigues for the rest of the season.
Heat's innings never really got going, with de Klerk (25 from 13) and Hancock (22 from 8) the only batters to really fire.
McGrath took 3 for 27 for Strikers, while Elanor Larosa and Amanda-Jade Wellington took two wickets each.
Strikers Innings
Player NameRB
L Wolvaardt
caught4945
TT Beaumont
caught6440
MM Penna
caught14
TM McGrath
not out2424
BE Patterson
caught12
ER Johnston
not out83
Extras(lb 3, w 1)
Total151(4 wkts; 19.4 ovs)
TeamMWLPTNRR
HH-W862120.171
MS-W751112.175
SS-W7429-0.341
MR-W84480.140
AS-W83380.097
PS-W8448-0.440
ST-W8255-0.520
BH-W8071-0.911
