RESULT
12th Match, Melbourne, November 16, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Adelaide Strikers Women

#5

112
Perth Scorchers Women

#4

(9.1/9.1 ov, T:47) 55/2

Scorchers won by 9 runs (DLS method)

Player Of The Match
3/12
sophie-devine
Cricinfo's MVP
86.87 ptsImpact List
sophie-devine
Report

Devine three-for takes Scorchers past Strikers in rain-hit game

Scorchers were 55 for 2, nine runs clear of the DLS target, when rain ended their chase of Strikers' 112

AAP
16-Nov-2025
Sophie Devine was at her magical best with the ball, Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers, WBBL, Melbourne, November 16, 2025

Sophie Devine was at her magical best with the ball  •  Getty Images

Perth Scorchers 55 for 2 (Mack 24*, McGrath 1-2) beat Adelaide Strikers 112 (Johnston 33, Devine 3-12, Strange 2-16) by 9 runs (DLS method)
Sophie Devine's intervention took Adelaide Strikers apart before the heavens opened up to hand Perth Scorchers a dominant WBBL win in Melbourne on Sunday.
The veteran New Zealand allrounder took 3 for 12, including a peach to dismiss danger batter Tahlia McGrath first ball. Her delivery shaped into McGrath's pads, before straightening off the pitch and clipping the top of middle stump.
Strikers never recovered, bowled out for 112, with Ellie Johnston, who was the only batter to find rhythm in her 33 in 21 balls, run out.
Devine was at the crease when rain arrived, with Scorchers 55 for 2 in the tenth over.
The match was abandoned and a nine-run victory declared for Scorchers.
Form batter Beth Mooney was dismissed first ball but opening partner Katie Mack (24 not out in 30 balls) put Scorchers in a winning position, making the most of a missed stumping chance off Sophie Ecclestone earlier in her innings.
Sophie Devine Adelaide Strikers Women Perth Scorchers Women Strikers vs Scorchers Women's Big Bash League

