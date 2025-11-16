Devine three-for takes Scorchers past Strikers in rain-hit game
Scorchers were 55 for 2, nine runs clear of the DLS target, when rain ended their chase of Strikers' 112
Perth Scorchers 55 for 2 (Mack 24*, McGrath 1-2) beat Adelaide Strikers 112 (Johnston 33, Devine 3-12, Strange 2-16) by 9 runs (DLS method)
Sophie Devine's intervention took Adelaide Strikers apart before the heavens opened up to hand Perth Scorchers a dominant WBBL win in Melbourne on Sunday.
The veteran New Zealand allrounder took 3 for 12, including a peach to dismiss danger batter Tahlia McGrath first ball. Her delivery shaped into McGrath's pads, before straightening off the pitch and clipping the top of middle stump.
"The ball of the WBBL!"— Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 15, 2025
What a SEED from Sophie Devine. #WBBL11 pic.twitter.com/tl1S5Mn8Hv
Strikers never recovered, bowled out for 112, with Ellie Johnston, who was the only batter to find rhythm in her 33 in 21 balls, run out.
Devine was at the crease when rain arrived, with Scorchers 55 for 2 in the tenth over.
The match was abandoned and a nine-run victory declared for Scorchers.
Form batter Beth Mooney was dismissed first ball but opening partner Katie Mack (24 not out in 30 balls) put Scorchers in a winning position, making the most of a missed stumping chance off Sophie Ecclestone earlier in her innings.