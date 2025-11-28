Rain, controversial finish rob Thunder of a win
Despite the chase taking place with steady rain on, the umpires called off play with Thunder three runs away from a win
"It's an embarrassment and they could have done things a lot better than we have (seen) tonight." - Katey Martin— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) November 28, 2025
"That is an utter embarrassment that's taken place." - Alister Nicholson
"It's actually embarrassing for the game." - Callum Ferguson
