Rain, controversial finish rob Thunder of a win

Match abandoned Adelaide Thunder 45 for 2 (Wolvaardt 22, Ismail 1-6) vs Sydney Thunder 43 for 0 (Litchfield 38*)

And while rain was falling - and had been for a quarter-hour - in the late game, umpires suddenly called off Friday night's contest, leaving Thunder stunned.

"It's an embarrassment and they could have done things a lot better than we have (seen) tonight." - Katey Martin



"That is an utter embarrassment that's taken place." - Alister Nicholson



"It's actually embarrassing for the game." - Callum Ferguson



- On tonight's finish #WBBL11 pic.twitter.com/qjPxQ4qTYd — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) November 28, 2025

"Disappointed," Litchfield told Fox Sports. "It's a shame. It's pretty disappointing."

Strikers captain Tahlia McGrath said umpires faced a difficult call: "Tough one. The rain eased up but the ball was slippery, the umpires made the call."

Litchfield's brazen batting lifted Thunder to the cusp of a win that would have lifted them from seventh on the ladder . Their run chase started brightly with 13 runs from the opening over as rain fell again.

Litchfield then blazed four consecutive fours offDarcie Brown and came within metres of a fifth when a long drive fell just short of the rope. The left-hander edged through the vacant slips for a fifth boundary from the eventful over of Brown (0 for 22).

Thunder were 35 without loss after two but would face just five more balls before the controversial finish.

Earlier, Laura Wolvaardt hit 22 from 13 balls in Strikers' 45 for 2 from five overs. She smacked a six and two fours and skipper McGrath's 12 not out from six balls was a handy finishing flourish.

Five Thunder bowlers delivered an over, with Shabnim Ismail (1 for 6) and Lucy Finn (1 for 12) the wicket-takers.