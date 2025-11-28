Matches (27)
IND vs SA (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (2)
SMAT (19)
WBBL (3)
Super50 (1)
QEA Trophy (1)
NO RESULT
27th Match, Adelaide, November 28, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
PrevNext
Adelaide Strikers Women FlagAdelaide Strikers Women

#5

(5/5 ov) 45/2
Sydney Thunder Women FlagSydney Thunder Women

#7

(2.5/5 ov, T:46) 43/0

No result

Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Report

Rain, controversial finish rob Thunder of a win

Despite the chase taking place with steady rain on, the umpires called off play with Thunder three runs away from a win

AAP
28-Nov-2025
The players shake hands after rain ended the game in a stalemate, Adelaide Strikes vs Sydney Thunder, WBBL, Adelaide, November 28, 2025

The players shake hands after rain ended the game in a stalemate  •  Getty Images

Match abandoned Adelaide Thunder 45 for 2 (Wolvaardt 22, Ismail 1-6) vs Sydney Thunder 43 for 0 (Litchfield 38*)
Sydney Thunder were robbed of a WBBL win when umpires abandoned play when they were just three runs from downing Adelaide Strikers on a rain-soaked Adelaide Oval. Chasing 46 to win in five overs, Phoebe Litchfield's 38 not out from 15 balls powered the Thunder to 43 for 0 from 2.5 overs.
And while rain was falling - and had been for a quarter-hour - in the late game, umpires suddenly called off Friday night's contest, leaving Thunder stunned.
"Disappointed," Litchfield told Fox Sports. "It's a shame. It's pretty disappointing."
Strikers captain Tahlia McGrath said umpires faced a difficult call: "Tough one. The rain eased up but the ball was slippery, the umpires made the call."
Litchfield's brazen batting lifted Thunder to the cusp of a win that would have lifted them from seventh on the ladder. Their run chase started brightly with 13 runs from the opening over as rain fell again.
Litchfield then blazed four consecutive fours offDarcie Brown and came within metres of a fifth when a long drive fell just short of the rope. The left-hander edged through the vacant slips for a fifth boundary from the eventful over of Brown (0 for 22).
Thunder were 35 without loss after two but would face just five more balls before the controversial finish.
Earlier, Laura Wolvaardt hit 22 from 13 balls in Strikers' 45 for 2 from five overs. She smacked a six and two fours and skipper McGrath's 12 not out from six balls was a handy finishing flourish.
Five Thunder bowlers delivered an over, with Shabnim Ismail (1 for 6) and Lucy Finn (1 for 12) the wicket-takers.
The scheduled early fixture on the double-header between the Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat was washed out.
Phoebe LitchfieldAdelaide Strikers WomenSydney Thunder WomenAustraliaStrikers vs ThunderWomen's Big Bash League

Win Probability
ST-W 97.12%
AS-WST-W
100%50%100%AS-W InningsST-W Innings

Over 3 • ST-W 43/0

No result
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Thunder Innings
Player NameRB
P Litchfield
not out3815
G Voll
not out52
Total43(0 wkts; 2.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH-W862120.171
MS-W751112.175
SS-W7429-0.341
MR-W84480.140
AS-W83380.097
PS-W8448-0.440
ST-W8255-0.520
BH-W8071-0.911
Full Table