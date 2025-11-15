Matches (31)
RESULT
10th Match, Sydney, November 15, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Hobart Hurricanes Women FlagHobart Hurricanes Women

#1

(12/12 ov) 114/1
Brisbane Heat Women FlagBrisbane Heat Women

#8

(12/12 ov, T:125) 108/9

Hurricanes won by 16 runs (DLS method)

Report

Lee and Wyatt-Hodge keep Hurricanes on top and Heat winless

Chasing a DLS-revised target of 125 in 12 overs, Heat were undone by two-wicket bursts from Molly Strano, Heather Graham and Nicola Carey

AAP
15-Nov-2025 • 4 hrs ago
Lizelle Lee pulls with power, Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes, WBBL, Sydney, November 15, 2026

Lizelle Lee's big hits gave Hobart Hurricanes enough runs despite a long rain interruption  •  Getty Images

Hobart Hurricanes 114 for 1 (Lee 59*, Wyatt-Hodge 44, Jonassen 1-12) beat Brisbane Heat 108 for 9 (Harris 28, Carey 2-10, Strano 2-17, Graham 2-25) by 16 runs (DLS method)
Lizelle Lee kept Hobart Hurricanes rolling, and Brisbane Heat winless thanks to a power-packed knock in their rain-impacted 16-run WBBL win in Sydney on Saturday.
Lee hit an unbeaten 59 off 45 balls, striking six fours and three sixes either side of a rain delay on Saturday. Hurricanes were flying before their innings was reduced to 12 overs and they purred to 114 for 1, with Heat's target increased to 125 based on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern system.
Jess Jonassen (1 for 12 from three overs) and Lucy Hamilton (0 for 26 off three) were the only Heat bowlers to escape punishment.
Danni Wyatt-Hodge (44 in 26 balls) combined with Lee in a 106-run opening stand, which only ended in the final over.
Grace Harris (28 in 21) hung in as Heat lost regular wickets attempting to maintain the scoring rate and finished at 108 for 9 thanks to a last-ball six from Sianna Ginger.
Molly Strano (2 for 17), Heather Graham (2 for 25) and Nicola Carey (2 for 10) proved too clever for the Heat batters.
The loss was Heat's third straight to begin the season while Hurricanes sit on top of the table with three wins.
Win Probability
HH-W 100%
HH-WBH-W
100%50%100%HH-W InningsBH-W Innings

Over 12 • BH-W 108/9

Mikayla Wrigley run out (Silver-Holmes) 4 (4b 0x4 0x6 6m) SR: 100
W
Hurricanes won by 16 runs (DLS method)
Heat Innings
Player NameRB
GM Harris
caught2821
CR Knott
caught53
JI Rodrigues
caught2012
JL Jonassen
caught1813
CA Henry
caught02
N de Klerk
caught156
GP Redmayne
bowled23
NM Hancock
caught02
ML Wrigley
run out44
SU Ginger
not out136
LK Hamilton
not out00
Extras(lb 2, w 1)
Total108(9 wkts; 12 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH-W33061.036
SS-W32140.981
MR-W32140.044
MS-W21031.778
AS-W21031.044
PS-W3122-1.160
ST-W3030-0.787
BH-W3030-1.115
Full Table