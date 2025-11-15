Lee and Wyatt-Hodge keep Hurricanes on top and Heat winless
Chasing a DLS-revised target of 125 in 12 overs, Heat were undone by two-wicket bursts from Molly Strano, Heather Graham and Nicola Carey
Hurricanes won by 16 runs (DLS method)
Over 12 • BH-W 108/9
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|28
|21
|caught
|5
|3
|caught
|20
|12
|caught
|18
|13
|caught
|0
|2
|caught
|15
|6
|bowled
|2
|3
|caught
|0
|2
|run out
|4
|4
|not out
|13
|6
|not out
|0
|0
|Extras
|(lb 2, w 1)
|Total
|108(9 wkts; 12 ovs)