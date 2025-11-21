Wilson trumps de Klerk in Thunder's big win over Heat

Sydney Thunder 200 for 6 (Wilson 79, de Klerk 2-34) beat Brisbane Heat 159 (de Klerk 43, Arlott 3-35) by 41 runs

Thunder opener Tahlia Wilson secured her second consecutive player-of-the-match award to inspire a 41-run. Wilson's 79 off just 51 deliveries was the foundation for the 200-run total after being asked to bat by the hosts at Allan Border Field on Friday.

The Heat were never in the hunt, despite a swashbuckling innings by South Africa international Nadine de Klerk (43 off 27 deliveries), and were bowled out for 159 in 19.1 overs.

Wilson's knock was just four runs short of her best-ever total of 83 and followed on from her unbeaten 55 against Perth Scorchers two days earlier.

The 26-year-old drove the ball straight down the ground and through the off-side with precision and played an array of flicks through the leg-side, striking eight boundaries and clearing the rope twice.

Wilson said opening the innings suited the way she wanted to play after taking her game to a new level.

"I think being back at the top of the order has been a good thing for me," Wilson told AAP. "I can go out there early, time the ball and get full value. I have expanded my game this year and I'm glad it is paying off.

"In pre-season, I worked on trying to hit down the ground a lot more. A lot of girls know I do like to hit it square, but adding that gives me that option to go straight down the ground, particularly in the power play."

The Heat were without key batters Grace Harris (calf) and India's World Cup star Jemimah Rodrigues, who had to return to India for a personal commitment.

After 10 overs, the Thunder were 99 for 1, with the only joy for the Heat coming when their captain Jess Jonassen trapped her former Heat teammate Georgia Voll (21) in front attempting a reverse sweep.

Thunder captain Phoebe Litchfield played an assortment of ramps and lofted off drives in her entertaining 31 off 19 balls, which included six boundaries.

It was an attempted ramp that brought Litchfield's downfall with Nicola Hancock rattling the stumps.

Former Heat master blaster Laura Harris had no joy against her old team, holing out for her second golden duck in a row.