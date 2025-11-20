All-round Graham helps Hurricanes down Renegades and go to the top

Hobart Hurricanes 106 for 4 (Carey 39, Wareham 2-17) beat Melbourne Renegades 155 (Wareham 41, Capsey 37, Graham 3-23) by six wickets (DLS method)

Initially set 156 by the second-placed Renegades, Hurricanes' innings was delayed twice by rain and lightning before they reached an adjusted target of 106 with an over to spare.

Graham was the star of the show, bagging 3 for 23 with the ball to halt Renegades' momentum before striking a crucial unbeaten 14 in the chase at North Sydney Oval. Nicola Carey also struck 39 from 29 balls for Hurricanes, while Elyse Villani hit 12 runs from four balls to seal the match.

One of only two clubs not to have lifted the WBBL, Hurricanes are now five-from-five to start the season with their batting firing.

"We've got real clarity about us," captain Villani said. "We have lots of options with bat and ball so we're spoiled for choice. And I don't think anyone feels like it is solely up to them, so it's a real shared load."

Earlier a bizarre missed run-out had threatened to sink Hurricanes, after Georgia Wareham 's 41 from 26 balls rescued the defending-champions Renegades from 23 for 3.

Wareham was initially given run-out for six, only for Hurricanes wicketkeeper Lizelle Lee to concede she had dropped the ball. Wareham then took control of the innings in a 56-run fourth-wicket stand with England's Alice Capsey (37). The pair hit 39 in the two-over power surge, with Wareham cutting and pulling four boundaries and a six off the first five balls of a Hayley Silver-Holmes over.