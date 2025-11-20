Matches (11)
RESULT
16th Match, North Sydney, November 20, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Hurricanes won by 6 wickets (with 6 balls remaining) (DLS method)

Player Of The Match
14* (11), 3/23 & 2 catches
heather-graham
Cricinfo's MVP
68.85 ptsImpact List
nicola-carey
Report

All-round Graham helps Hurricanes down Renegades and go to the top

She picked up 3 for 23 and then hit a crucial 14 not out in a rain-curtailed chase to maintain Hurricanes' clean slate

AAP
20-Nov-2025 • 1 hr ago
Heather Graham's three wickets restricted Renegades, Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, Women's Big Bash League, Sydney, November 20, 2025

Heather Graham's three wickets restricted Renegades  •  Getty Images

Hobart Hurricanes 106 for 4 (Carey 39, Wareham 2-17) beat Melbourne Renegades 155 (Wareham 41, Capsey 37, Graham 3-23) by six wickets (DLS method)
Heather Graham helped send Hobart Hurricanes two wins clear at the top of the WBBL table, leading them to a rain-marred six-wicket win over Melbourne Renegades.
Initially set 156 by the second-placed Renegades, Hurricanes' innings was delayed twice by rain and lightning before they reached an adjusted target of 106 with an over to spare.
Graham was the star of the show, bagging 3 for 23 with the ball to halt Renegades' momentum before striking a crucial unbeaten 14 in the chase at North Sydney Oval. Nicola Carey also struck 39 from 29 balls for Hurricanes, while Elyse Villani hit 12 runs from four balls to seal the match.
One of only two clubs not to have lifted the WBBL, Hurricanes are now five-from-five to start the season with their batting firing.
"We've got real clarity about us," captain Villani said. "We have lots of options with bat and ball so we're spoiled for choice. And I don't think anyone feels like it is solely up to them, so it's a real shared load."
Earlier a bizarre missed run-out had threatened to sink Hurricanes, after Georgia Wareham's 41 from 26 balls rescued the defending-champions Renegades from 23 for 3.
Wareham was initially given run-out for six, only for Hurricanes wicketkeeper Lizelle Lee to concede she had dropped the ball. Wareham then took control of the innings in a 56-run fourth-wicket stand with England's Alice Capsey (37). The pair hit 39 in the two-over power surge, with Wareham cutting and pulling four boundaries and a six off the first five balls of a Hayley Silver-Holmes over.
But when Wareham skied the last ball of Silver-Holmes' over and was caught, Renegades failed to post the total they should have.
Heather GrahamHobart Hurricanes WomenMelbourne Renegades WomenRenegades vs HurricanesWomen's Big Bash League

Hurricanes Innings
Player NameRB
L Lee
caught159
DN Wyatt
lbw2115
Nat Sciver-Brunt
caught03
NJ Carey
caught3929
H Graham
not out1411
EJ Villani
not out125
Extras(b 1, lb 1, w 3)
Total106(4 wkts; 12 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH-W550100.775
MR-W53260.081
MS-W42152.944
PS-W5234-0.789
SS-W4224-0.860
AS-W41230.098
ST-W4132-0.375
BH-W3030-1.115
