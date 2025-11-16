Dottin and Flintoff lead Renegades to derby win over Stars

Melbourne Renegades 145 for 6 (Webb 37, Molineux 32, Garth 2-16, Gibson 2-31) beat Melbourne Stars 141 for 7 (McKenna 32, Dottin 3-20) by four wickets

Chasing 142 for victory, Flintoff (17 in nine balls) held her nerve with a six, four and four off Annabel Sutherland's penultimate over to clinch the win with four wickets and seven balls to spare.

Stars had given themselves every chance with some tight bowling after Courtney Webb (37) and Sophie Molineux (32) had put the defending champions on track.

Needing a-run-a-ball in the final four overs, both Deandra Dottin and Georgia Wareham holed out to heap the pressure on the lower order. But, needing 12 off ten balls, Flintoff was up to the task against her former club.

First she split two leg-side fielders with a swipe that hit the rope before hammering a back-foot drive over cover to level the scores. Victory came courtesy of a sweetly-timed drive over mid-off to put Renegades (3-1) into second behind the unbeaten Hobart Hurricanes (3-0).

Earlier, Meg Lanning (3) recorded a rare failure, leaving Sutherland (29) and Marizanne Kapp (22) to pilot Stars' innings before Kim Garth's (29 off 19) late hitting. Dottin, with 3 for 20 in three overs, took the last three wickets and was later named the Player of the Match.

Devine three-for takes Scorchers past Strikers in rain-hit game

Perth Scorchers 55 for 2 (Mack 24*, McGrath 1-2) beat Adelaide Strikers 112 (Johnston 33, Devine 3-12, Strange 2-16) by 9 runs (DLS method)

"The ball of the WBBL!"



What a SEED from Sophie Devine. #WBBL11 pic.twitter.com/tl1S5Mn8Hv — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 15, 2025

The veteran New Zealand allrounder took 3 for 12, including a peach to dismiss danger batter Tahlia McGrath first ball. Her delivery shaped into McGrath's pads, before straightening off the pitch and clipping the top of middle stump.

Strikers never recovered, bowled out for 112, with Ellie Johnston , who was the only batter to find rhythm in her 33 in 21 balls, run out.

Devine was at the crease when rain arrived, with Scorchers 55 for 2 in the tenth over.

The match was abandoned and a nine-run victory declared for Scorchers.