Matches (27)
PAK vs SL (1)
IND vs SA (1)
IND-A vs SA-A (1)
Asia Cup Rising Stars (2)
NZ vs WI (1)
Ranji Trophy (19)
WBBL (1)
NPL (1)
RESULT
13th Match, Melbourne, November 16, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
PrevNext
Melbourne Stars Women FlagMelbourne Stars Women

#6

141/7
Melbourne Renegades Women FlagMelbourne Renegades Women

#2

(18.5/20 ov, T:142) 145/6

Renegades won by 4 wickets (with 7 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
13 (6) & 3/20
deandra-dottin
Cricinfo's MVP
65.11 ptsImpact List
deandra-dottin
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Fan Ratings
Report

Dottin and Flintoff lead Renegades to derby win over Stars

At the end of Sunday's action, Melbourne Renegades have climbed to second place behind Hobart Hurricanes, while Perth Scorchers have risen to fourth place

AAP
16-Nov-2025 • Updated 13 hrs ago
Deandra Dottin celebrates a wicket, Melbourne Renegaes vs Sydney Thunder, WBBL, Melbourne, November 11, 2025

Deandra Dottin led the bowling show for Renegades with three wickets  •  Getty Images

Melbourne Renegades 145 for 6 (Webb 37, Molineux 32, Garth 2-16, Gibson 2-31) beat Melbourne Stars 141 for 7 (McKenna 32, Dottin 3-20) by four wickets
Tess Flintoff's clutch, late hitting cut the tension as Melbourne Renegades toppled Melbourne Stars in the WBBL's derby on Sunday at Junction Oval.
Chasing 142 for victory, Flintoff (17 in nine balls) held her nerve with a six, four and four off Annabel Sutherland's penultimate over to clinch the win with four wickets and seven balls to spare.
Stars had given themselves every chance with some tight bowling after Courtney Webb (37) and Sophie Molineux (32) had put the defending champions on track.
Needing a-run-a-ball in the final four overs, both Deandra Dottin and Georgia Wareham holed out to heap the pressure on the lower order. But, needing 12 off ten balls, Flintoff was up to the task against her former club.
First she split two leg-side fielders with a swipe that hit the rope before hammering a back-foot drive over cover to level the scores. Victory came courtesy of a sweetly-timed drive over mid-off to put Renegades (3-1) into second behind the unbeaten Hobart Hurricanes (3-0).
Earlier, Meg Lanning (3) recorded a rare failure, leaving Sutherland (29) and Marizanne Kapp (22) to pilot Stars' innings before Kim Garth's (29 off 19) late hitting. Dottin, with 3 for 20 in three overs, took the last three wickets and was later named the Player of the Match.

Devine three-for takes Scorchers past Strikers in rain-hit game

Perth Scorchers 55 for 2 (Mack 24*, McGrath 1-2) beat Adelaide Strikers 112 (Johnston 33, Devine 3-12, Strange 2-16) by 9 runs (DLS method)
Sophie Devine's intervention took Adelaide Strikers apart before the heavens opened up to hand Perth Scorchers a dominant WBBL win in Melbourne on Sunday.
The veteran New Zealand allrounder took 3 for 12, including a peach to dismiss danger batter Tahlia McGrath first ball. Her delivery shaped into McGrath's pads, before straightening off the pitch and clipping the top of middle stump.
Strikers never recovered, bowled out for 112, with Ellie Johnston, who was the only batter to find rhythm in her 33 in 21 balls, run out.
Devine was at the crease when rain arrived, with Scorchers 55 for 2 in the tenth over.
The match was abandoned and a nine-run victory declared for Scorchers.
Form batter Beth Mooney was dismissed first ball but opening partner Katie Mack (24 not out in 30 balls) put Scorchers in a winning position, making the most of a missed stumping chance off Sophie Ecclestone earlier in her innings.
Tess FlintoffSophie DevineDeandra DottinMelbourne Renegades WomenMelbourne Stars WomenAdelaide Strikers WomenPerth Scorchers WomenStars vs RenegadesStrikers vs ScorchersWomen's Big Bash League

Win Probability
MR-W 100%
MS-WMR-W
100%50%100%MS-W InningsMR-W Innings

Over 19 • MR-W 145/6

Renegades won by 4 wickets (with 7 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Renegades Innings
Player NameRB
D Perrin
lbw53
CA Webb
lbw3736
S Molineux
stumped3232
A Capsey
caught108
G Wareham
caught1914
DJS Dottin
caught136
T Flintoff
not out179
N Faltum
not out75
Extras(lb 1, w 4)
Total145(6 wkts; 18.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH-W33061.036
MR-W43160.230
SS-W32140.981
PS-W4224-0.745
AS-W31130.323
MS-W31130.091
ST-W3030-0.787
BH-W3030-1.115
Full Table