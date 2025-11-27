Matches (7)
BAN vs IRE (1)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series (1)
IND vs SA (1)
NZ vs WI (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (3)
25th Match, Melbourne, November 27, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Melbourne Renegades Women FlagMelbourne Renegades Women

#3

150
Perth Scorchers Women FlagPerth Scorchers Women

#4

(18.4/20 ov, T:151) 151/6

Scorchers won by 4 wickets (with 8 balls remaining)

46 (24) & 2/16
sophie-devine
120.54 ptsImpact List
sophie-devine
Devine upstages Capsey as Scorchers seal victory

The NZ allrounder followed figures of 2 for 16 with 46 off 24 balls

AAP
27-Nov-2025 • 1 hr ago
Sophie Devine was among the wickets for Perth Scorchers, Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, WBBL 2025-26, Melbourne, November 27, 2025

Sophie Devine sparkled with both ball and bat  •  Getty Images

Perth Scorchers 151 for 6 (Devine 46, Mooney 41, Capsey 4-14) beat Melbourne Renegades 150 (Faltum 41*, Devine 2-16) by four wickets
Alice Capsey's four wickets - including three in an over - were not enough as Sophie Devine led Perth Scorchers to a WBBL win over Melbourne Renegades.
Scorchers survived a dramatic collapse to beat Renegades by four wickets and deny the home side a share of top spot on the WBBL ladder.
Chasing 150 on Thursday at Junction Oval, Scorchers were cruising at 116 for 2 in the 13th over.
After taking two wickets, Sophie Devine had been promoted to open and her blazing innings had put Scorchers in what appeared to be an impregnable position.
But first Georgia Wareham bowled Maddy Darke for 15 and two balls later, Alice Capsey had opener Beth Mooney stumped for 41. The English spinner stunningly snared another two wickets in the same over to leave the Scorchers in major strife at 118 for 6.
But Freya Kemp (18 not out) and Lilly Mills (15 not out) stopped the rot, guiding Perth to 151 for 6 with eight balls left.
Capsey snared 4 for 14 from her three excellent overs of offspin.
Earlier, Devine had taken the key wicket of Renegades No.3 Sophie Molineux for only 5 before Renegades were all out on the last ball of their 20 overs.
The New Zealand star then moved up the order and belted the Renegades attack around Junction Oval, hitting six fours and two sixes in her knock of 46 from just 24 balls that ultimately proved the difference.
The Renegades would have joined Hobart Hurricanes at the top of the ladder with a win. Instead, they stayed third ahead of Saturday's big local derby against the second-placed Melbourne Stars.
Chloe Ainsworth claimed two wickets in the 13th over of the Renegades' innings and they were struggling at 94 for 7.
Nicola Faltum and Sarah Coyte then had a quickfire stand of 46 for the eighth wicket that meant the home side posted a competitive score.
Coyte was run-out for 24 from 18 balls and Fulton top-scored with an unbeaten 41 off 28 deliveries, with six fours.
Ainsworth returned a miserly 2 for 17 from her four overs and Amy Edgar also claimed two wickets.
Scorchers Innings
Player NameRB
BL Mooney
stumped4131
SFM Devine
caught4624
KM Mack
lbw79
M Darke
bowled1514
FG Kemp
not out1814
PJ Scholfield
caught02
CC Ainsworth
lbw12
LG Mills
not out1516
Extras(b 1, lb 1, w 6)
Total151(6 wkts; 18.4 ovs)
TeamMWLPTNRR
HH-W752100.109
MS-W64192.152
MR-W74380.570
PS-W7438-0.413
SS-W5326-0.533
AS-W62350.067
ST-W6244-0.519
BH-W6060-1.045
Full Table