Matches (26)
PAK vs SL (1)
QAT vs AFG (1)
BAN vs IRE (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Ranji Trophy (19)
WBBL (1)
RESULT
5th Match, Melbourne, November 11, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
PrevNext
Sydney Thunder Women FlagSydney Thunder Women

#6

148/7
Melbourne Renegades Women FlagMelbourne Renegades Women

#1

(18.1/20 ov, T:149) 151/6

Renegades won by 4 wickets (with 11 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
58 (32) & 2/25
georgia-wareham
Cricinfo's MVP
142.13 ptsImpact List
georgia-wareham
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Fan Ratings
Report

Wareham stars again as Melbourne Renegades make it two from two

The defending champions are off to a flying start with their stand-in captain leading from the front

AAP
11-Nov-2025 • 13 hrs ago
Georgia Wareham continued her fine start to WBBL, Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder, WBBL, Junction Oval, November 11, 2025

Georgia Wareham continued her fine start to WBBL  •  Getty Images

Melbourne Renegades 151 for 6 (Wareham 58*) beat Sydney Thunder 148 for 7
Melbourne Renegades captain Georgia Wareham has claimed back-to-back player-of-the-match awards in a four-wicket win over Sydney Thunder.
Filling in for the injured Sophie Molineux, Wareham smashed 58 off 32 deliveries in the run chase at Junction Oval after claiming 2 for 25 with her legspin.
Wareham had starred just two days previously against Brisbane Heat with bat and ball and she backed that up.
The heavens opened on several occasions during the match but the players pressed on through it. After the Thunder made 148 for 7 in their 20 overs the Renegades were in trouble at 73 for 5.
Wareham and Nicole Faltum (37 off 26 deliveries) then combined in a match winning partnership that enabled the hosts to coast to victory with 11 balls to spare.
Wareham's placement was superb as she compiled her runs with minimal risk and plenty of nous in her fifth WBBL half-century .
Earlier, Thunder had a solid start provided by Georgia Voll (26) and Tahlia Wilson (30). But from 60 without loss they slipped to 79 for four and that was largely due to the influence of Wareham.
In her four accurate overs she dismissed the dangerous Thunder captain Phoebe Litchfield for just 12. Power hitting by Heather Knight and Anika Learoyd at the death gave the visitors a decent total but not enough to stop Wareham and Faltum.
Georgia WarehamMelbourne Renegades WomenSydney Thunder WomenThunder vs RenegadesWomen's Big Bash League

Language
English
Win Probability
MR-W 100%
ST-WMR-W
100%50%100%ST-W InningsMR-W Innings

Over 19 • MR-W 151/6

Renegades won by 4 wickets (with 11 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Renegades Innings
Player NameRB
D Perrin
caught126
CA Webb
caught35
A Capsey
caught3027
NE Stalenberg
lbw37
G Wareham
caught5832
DJS Dottin
caught37
N Faltum
not out3726
T Flintoff
not out11
Extras(lb 1, nb 2, w 1)
Total151(6 wkts; 18.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
MR-W22040.847
SS-W11023.277
HH-W11020.283
MS-W10010.000
AS-W10010.000
ST-W2020-0.616
BH-W1010-0.675
PS-W1010-3.277
Full Table