Wareham stars again as Melbourne Renegades make it two from two
The defending champions are off to a flying start with their stand-in captain leading from the front
Melbourne Renegades 151 for 6 (Wareham 58*) beat Sydney Thunder 148 for 7
Melbourne Renegades captain Georgia Wareham has claimed back-to-back player-of-the-match awards in a four-wicket win over Sydney Thunder.
Filling in for the injured Sophie Molineux, Wareham smashed 58 off 32 deliveries in the run chase at Junction Oval after claiming 2 for 25 with her legspin.
Wareham had starred just two days previously against Brisbane Heat with bat and ball and she backed that up.
The heavens opened on several occasions during the match but the players pressed on through it. After the Thunder made 148 for 7 in their 20 overs the Renegades were in trouble at 73 for 5.
Wareham and Nicole Faltum (37 off 26 deliveries) then combined in a match winning partnership that enabled the hosts to coast to victory with 11 balls to spare.
Wareham's placement was superb as she compiled her runs with minimal risk and plenty of nous in her fifth WBBL half-century .
Earlier, Thunder had a solid start provided by Georgia Voll (26) and Tahlia Wilson (30). But from 60 without loss they slipped to 79 for four and that was largely due to the influence of Wareham.
In her four accurate overs she dismissed the dangerous Thunder captain Phoebe Litchfield for just 12. Power hitting by Heather Knight and Anika Learoyd at the death gave the visitors a decent total but not enough to stop Wareham and Faltum.