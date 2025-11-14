Lanning's unbeaten 90 sets up Melbourne Stars' victory

Melbourne Stars 173 for 4 (Lanning 90*) beat Perth Scorchers 78 for 8 (Day 3-7) by 16 runs (DLS method)

Meg Lanning hit top gear in her 100th WBBL game as Melbourne Stars won a rain-hit clash with Perth in Adelaide by 16 runs.

The former Australian captain, dropped on 18, went berserk after a slow start to finish unbeaten on 90 off 55 balls as the Stars reached 173 for 4.

A storm hit, reducing Scorchers' chase to 95 off nine overs in a tweak that could have favoured the chasers. But Stars jumped all over them as they finished 78 for 8.

Fresh off a century, Beth Mooney reached 14 off six balls with three boundaries before Kim Garth's clever slower ball brought her undone.

Wickets fell regularly, Annabel Sutherland hitting the top of Sophie Devine's off stump to further stall momentum. Scorchers kept swinging but were never truly in the hunt, Sophie Day taking 3 for 7 from her only over.

Earlier Lanning, coming off a brisk 60 in a rain-spoiled affair earlier this week, made the most of the life given to her when Ebony Hoskin spilled a chance at short third. She cruised to 35 before exploding with three boundaries and a six to go to 50 off 35 balls.

The boundaries kept coming - Devine punished in particular - before Lilly Mills pegged Stars back with late wickets that starved Lanning of the strike in the final three overs.