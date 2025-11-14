Matches (9)
RESULT
8th Match, Adelaide, November 14, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Melbourne Stars Women FlagMelbourne Stars Women

#3

173/4
Perth Scorchers Women FlagPerth Scorchers Women

#6

(9/9 ov, T:95) 78/8

Stars won by 16 runs (DLS method)

Report

Lanning's unbeaten 90 sets up Melbourne Stars' victory

The former Australia captain found her stride after a tricky start and Scorchers fell short in a rain-shortened chase

AAP
14-Nov-2025 • 6 hrs ago
Meg Lanning dominated for Melbourne Stars, Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers, WBBL, Karen Rolton Oval, November 14, 2025

Meg Lanning dominated for Melbourne Stars  •  Getty Images

Melbourne Stars 173 for 4 (Lanning 90*) beat Perth Scorchers 78 for 8 (Day 3-7) by 16 runs (DLS method)
Meg Lanning hit top gear in her 100th WBBL game as Melbourne Stars won a rain-hit clash with Perth in Adelaide by 16 runs.
The former Australian captain, dropped on 18, went berserk after a slow start to finish unbeaten on 90 off 55 balls as the Stars reached 173 for 4.
A storm hit, reducing Scorchers' chase to 95 off nine overs in a tweak that could have favoured the chasers. But Stars jumped all over them as they finished 78 for 8.
Fresh off a century, Beth Mooney reached 14 off six balls with three boundaries before Kim Garth's clever slower ball brought her undone.
Wickets fell regularly, Annabel Sutherland hitting the top of Sophie Devine's off stump to further stall momentum. Scorchers kept swinging but were never truly in the hunt, Sophie Day taking 3 for 7 from her only over.
Earlier Lanning, coming off a brisk 60 in a rain-spoiled affair earlier this week, made the most of the life given to her when Ebony Hoskin spilled a chance at short third. She cruised to 35 before exploding with three boundaries and a six to go to 50 off 35 balls.
The boundaries kept coming - Devine punished in particular - before Lilly Mills pegged Stars back with late wickets that starved Lanning of the strike in the final three overs.
"I couldn't get it off the square in the last two overs, fell off a cliff there," Lanning, who has retired from international cricket, said. "But I found my rhythm and was nice to be able to go on with it. I've got an idea of how much I need to train to be ready and … I'm certainly enjoying myself."
Scorchers Innings
Player NameRB
BL Mooney
bowled147
KM Mack
caught88
SFM Devine
bowled53
FG Kemp
caught116
MC Hinkley
caught58
PJ Scholfield
caught117
AM King
bowled02
CC Ainsworth
not out86
LG Mills
caught127
Extras(lb 3, w 1)
Total78(8 wkts; 9 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH-W22040.923
MR-W32140.044
MS-W21031.778
AS-W21031.044
SS-W21120.900
PS-W3122-1.160
ST-W2020-0.616
BH-W2020-1.012
Full Table