RESULT
20th Match, W.A.C.A, November 22, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Perth Scorchers Women FlagPerth Scorchers Women

#4

159/4
Adelaide Strikers Women FlagAdelaide Strikers Women

#7

(19.5/20 ov, T:160) 158

Scorchers won by 1 run

Player Of The Match
Amy Edgar
, PS-W
4/25
amy-edgar
Cricinfo's MVP
Amy Edgar
, PS-W
111.75 ptsImpact List
amy-edgar
Strikers seal last-over thriller after Devine 49* and Edgar four-for

Strikers needed 13 runs with one wicket in hand during the final over, but could not cross the finish line

AAP
22-Nov-2025 • 1 hr ago
Amy Edgar took four wickets to seal a win for her team, Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, WBBL, Perth, November 22, 2025

Amy Edgar took four wickets to seal a win for Perth Scorchers  •  Getty Images

Perth Scorchers 159 for 4 (Devine 49*, Scholfield 46*, Brown 2-25) beat Adelaide Strikers 158 (Wolvaardt 41, Edgar 4-25, Ainsworth 3-22) by 1 run
Perth Scorchers defended a total of 159 for 4 against Adelaide Strikers for their third win of the season - but only by the narrowest margin.
Strikers began the final over needing 13 runs, and with one wicket in hand, but fell an agonising two runs short of victory when Darcie Brown top-edged a sweep off the penultimate ball.
Scorchers wicketkeeper Beth Mooney and non-striker Megan Schutt almost collided but Mooney was able to take evasive action and pouch the catch to clinch victory.
Earlier, Sophie Devine (49*) joined Mooney and Ellyse Perry as the only players with 4000-plus runs in the WBBL as she top-scored for the Scorchers.
Brown was the pick of the bowlers for Adelaide, taking 2-25 from 4 overs.
When Adelaide batted, Scorchers took 4-6 in the two-over power surge, including a team hat-trick in an Amy Edgar over (the second a run out) with the Strikers on 121. Edgar finished with 4-25.
Opener Laura Wolvaardt made a rapid 41 off 36 balls, and Madeline Penna chipped in with 36.
Darcie BrownSophie DevineAmy EdgarLaura WolvaardtAdelaide Strikers WomenPerth Scorchers WomenScorchers vs StrikersWomen's Big Bash League

Strikers Innings
Player NameRB
L Wolvaardt
caught4136
TT Beaumont
caught1111
MM Penna
caught3627
TM McGrath
stumped710
BE Patterson
caught136
ER Johnston
run out13
A Wellington
bowled02
S Ecclestone
bowled1611
JL Barsby
caught02
D Brown
caught189
M Schutt
not out22
Extras(lb 5, w 8)
Total158(10 wkts; 19.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH-W651100.504
MR-W53260.081
SS-W5326-0.533
PS-W6336-0.616
MS-W42152.944
ST-W52340.118
AS-W51330.064
BH-W4040-1.429
Full Table