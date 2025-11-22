Strikers seal last-over thriller after Devine 49* and Edgar four-for
Strikers needed 13 runs with one wicket in hand during the final over, but could not cross the finish line
Perth Scorchers 159 for 4 (Devine 49*, Scholfield 46*, Brown 2-25) beat Adelaide Strikers 158 (Wolvaardt 41, Edgar 4-25, Ainsworth 3-22) by 1 run
Perth Scorchers defended a total of 159 for 4 against Adelaide Strikers for their third win of the season - but only by the narrowest margin.
Strikers began the final over needing 13 runs, and with one wicket in hand, but fell an agonising two runs short of victory when Darcie Brown top-edged a sweep off the penultimate ball.
Scorchers wicketkeeper Beth Mooney and non-striker Megan Schutt almost collided but Mooney was able to take evasive action and pouch the catch to clinch victory.
Earlier, Sophie Devine (49*) joined Mooney and Ellyse Perry as the only players with 4000-plus runs in the WBBL as she top-scored for the Scorchers.
Brown was the pick of the bowlers for Adelaide, taking 2-25 from 4 overs.
When Adelaide batted, Scorchers took 4-6 in the two-over power surge, including a team hat-trick in an Amy Edgar over (the second a run out) with the Strikers on 121. Edgar finished with 4-25.
Opener Laura Wolvaardt made a rapid 41 off 36 balls, and Madeline Penna chipped in with 36.