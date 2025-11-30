Perry stars in Sydney derby to power Sixers into the top four

Sydney Sixers 176 for 4 (Perry 77*, Dunkley 44, Athapaththu 2-34 beat Sydney Thunder 174 for 6 (Knight 65, Learoyd 43, Brown 2-30) by six wickets

Chasing 175 for victory on Sunday, Perry scored an unbeaten 77 to take the Sixers to victory with six wickets and five balls to spare.

The result all but ends the Thunder's finals hopes, after a season where they have won just two of their seven completed games.

The victory left them equal on eight points with the Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers, with all three teams having two games to play. The Sixers are one point ahead in third with a game in hand, with the four sides now seemingly battling for the last two spots in the finals.

Seemingly down and out when bowled out for 42 against the second-placed Melbourne Stars 10 days ago, the Sixers have not lost since.

After Heather Knight (65) and Anika Learoyd (43) rescued the Thunder from 58 for 4 at the end of the 10th over to post 174 for 6, Perry took charge in front of a crowd of 5024.

She hit Sam Bates for two big sixes down the ground, including one that landed next to the famous Fig Tree at one end of North Sydney Oval.

The veteran also charged quick Shabnim Ismail and hit her over long-on, with Perry rarely looking troubled in her 44-ball 77.