RESULT
31st Match, North Sydney, November 30, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Sydney Thunder Women FlagSydney Thunder Women

#7

174/6
Sydney Sixers Women FlagSydney Sixers Women

#3

(19.1/20 ov, T:175) 176/4

Sixers won by 6 wickets (with 5 balls remaining)

77* (44) & 2 catches
94.61 ptsImpact List
Perry stars in Sydney derby to power Sixers into the top four

The defeat all but ended Sydney Thunder's qualification hopes

AAP
30-Nov-2025 • 10 hrs ago
Ellyse Perry stayed unbeaten in the chase, Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder, WBBL, Sydney, November 30, 2025

Ellyse Perry stayed unbeaten in the chase  •  Getty Images

Sydney Sixers 176 for 4 (Perry 77*, Dunkley 44, Athapaththu 2-34 beat Sydney Thunder 174 for 6 (Knight 65, Learoyd 43, Brown 2-30) by six wickets
An Ellyse Perry masterclass has catapulted the Sydney Sixers back into the WBBL's top four, with the allrounder leading her side to a crucial win over the Thunder.
Chasing 175 for victory on Sunday, Perry scored an unbeaten 77 to take the Sixers to victory with six wickets and five balls to spare.
The result all but ends the Thunder's finals hopes, after a season where they have won just two of their seven completed games.
On a crucial day in the WBBL's finals race, Adelaide Strikers also kept their finals hopes alive with a last-over victory over the winless Brisbane Heat.
The victory left them equal on eight points with the Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers, with all three teams having two games to play. The Sixers are one point ahead in third with a game in hand, with the four sides now seemingly battling for the last two spots in the finals.
Seemingly down and out when bowled out for 42 against the second-placed Melbourne Stars 10 days ago, the Sixers have not lost since.
After Heather Knight (65) and Anika Learoyd (43) rescued the Thunder from 58 for 4 at the end of the 10th over to post 174 for 6, Perry took charge in front of a crowd of 5024.
She hit Sam Bates for two big sixes down the ground, including one that landed next to the famous Fig Tree at one end of North Sydney Oval.
The veteran also charged quick Shabnim Ismail and hit her over long-on, with Perry rarely looking troubled in her 44-ball 77.
Englishwoman Sophia Dunkley also hit 44 up top for the Sixers, while Alyssa Healy provided a quickfire 33 before perishing late.
Sixers Innings
Player NameRB
SIR Dunkley
bowled4435
EA Perry
not out7744
AJ Healy
caught3322
A Gardner
bowled38
M Brown
caught44
AC Kerr
not out43
Extras(lb 5, nb 1, w 5)
Total176(4 wkts; 19.1 ovs)
Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH-W862120.171
MS-W751112.175
SS-W7429-0.341
MR-W84480.140
AS-W83380.097
PS-W8448-0.440
ST-W8255-0.520
BH-W8071-0.911
