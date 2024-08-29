Matches (4)
WI vs SA (1)
WCPL (1)
NL T20 Tri-Series (2)
Royals vs TBA, Final at Tarouba, WCPL, Aug 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Final, Tarouba, August 29, 2024, Women's Caribbean Premier League
PrevNext
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Royals
L
W
W
W
W
TBA
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 00:34
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BAR-W10 M • 389 Runs • 48.63 Avg • 113.74 SR
BAR-W8 M • 92 Runs • 23 Avg • 103.37 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BAR-W10 M • 18 Wkts • 6 Econ • 12.33 SR
BAR-W8 M • 13 Wkts • 4.47 Econ • 14.76 SR
SQUAD
BAR-W
TBA
PLAYER
ROLE
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.00 start, First Session 15.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-16.50, Second Session 16.50-18.20
|Match days
|29 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Women's Caribbean Premier League News
Rodrigues looks at TKR stint as game-time ahead of T20 World Cup
"[Implementing a few things I am working on] in practice it's different. When you do it in a match, it's way different"
Samarawickrama replaces injured Lanning for Trinbago Knight Riders
Samarawickrama is the second Sri Lankan woman after Athapaththu to be part of an overseas T20 league
WCPL 2024: Amazon Warriors sign Winfield-Hill; Royals bring back Rashada and Holder
Batters Jannillea Glasgow and Chedean Nation, who were with Royals in 2023, have now joined Knight Riders
Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey sign up for Women's Caribbean Premier League
The pair of India internationals will play for Trinbago Knight Riders in the third season of the competition