pressure, what pressure, asks Laura Wolvaardt! The Delhi Capitals scrape past the finish line, and they are now on the board. And the Warriorz remain without a point! Attempted yorker outside off. A touch on the shorter side, though, and Wolvaardt crunches this through the off side ring. Past extra cover in a jiffy, and the Capitals heave a sigh of relief, and Lanning, in her first meeting against her former side, has to settle for a participation certificate!
UPW Women vs DC Women, 7th Match at Navi Mumbai, WPL, Jan 14 2026 - Match Result
DC Women won by 7 wickets (with 0 balls remaining)
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|DC-W
|93.67
|67(44)
|80.37
|93.67
|-
|-
|-
|DC-W
|82.83
|36(32)
|35.29
|30.8
|2/16
|1.31
|52.04
|UPW-W
|68.3
|54(38)
|60.48
|68.3
|-
|-
|-
|UPW-W
|64.09
|2(2)
|1.1
|0.28
|2/26
|3.44
|63.81
|UPW-W
|56.96
|1(1)
|0.45
|0.01
|1/20
|1.73
|56.96
11:14pm That will be all from us for today. We hope you enjoyed our coverage and we will be back with more cricket tomorrow. Until then, from all of us here at ESPNcricinfo, it is goodbye!
Shafali Verma, Player of the Match: I have confidence in my bowling. Don't know how since I got such confidence in domestic cricket but after picking up wickets in a World Cup final, you get confident. We were trying to bowl stump to stump, give away singles and cut out boundaries. I am a hard hitter so I know where to bowl. I think as a batter and try not to get hit for six, and figure out where to bowl by thinking like a batter. It was a turning track today. Sometimes, when it turns, you cannot hit sixes. I got out to the reverse sweep but I keep practicing. Bringing new shots out is part of the growing process. (On Lee as her opening partner) In last three years, I was opening with Meg and she knew me very well. Me and Lee are gelling well. Our discussion is to give whoever is going well the strike.
Jemimah Rodrigues, Delhi Capitals captain: Very happy. It was a nail biting finish but proud of the way the girls held their nerve. Everyone was pretty calm (even though it went down to the wire). It was a bit nervy towards the end when I lost my wicket. It was a bit of deja vu. But the way Kapp and Laura finished it off, hats off. We bowled really well today. The way Sneh came back. That is cricket. It was crucial to get us going. All our bowlers bowled well but Shafali was the standout. She contributes for DC either with the bat or ball. She is very confident in her bowling. Wake her up from her sleep and she will be ready to bowl. She was phenomenal (tonight).
Meg Lanning, UP Warriorz captain: It was an excellent effort from the bowlers to take it that deep. It was tougher to bat, when pace was taken off. Felt we were in the game if we bowled well. Great effort to take it that deep. (On her innings) Nice to get away. Would have loved to have kept going. Hopefully there are a few more (such knocks). (On Deol retired out decision) Tryon is a boundary hitter and we wanted to maximise that as much as we could. Harleen batted well. We make a decision based on what is best for the team. unfortunately for Harleen, it is what happened. Some days it works, sometimes it doesn't. (On the decision to drop Dottin for Tryon) Felt Chloe was a nice match-up against DC. Some positives to take from tonight, but learnings as well. MI have some world-class players but really looking forward to that (game).
Lizelle Lee: There was a bit of miscommunication. Will put that down to language barrier. I thought they said they would retire me out after the over and so I swung and got out (smiles). Team did extremely well to get us past the line. She (Shafali) has been hitting the ball well in the nets. Happy she got some runs and she deserves it. (On Shafali the bowler) She did extremely well for us tonight. (On keeping for DC) Really enjoying it. Trusting my hands and going really well.
10:52pm Well, that got very tense. Too tense from a DC POV, if we are being completely honest. They had no business dragging this game this deep but in the end, they will not care because they have the two points they came for tonight. Lee set the stage alongside Shafali, before Wolvaardt and Rodrigues played cameos, even though the latter fell prior to her side crossing the line.
The Warriorz will be pleased with the fight they showed. But they will be ruing their inability to show that sort of spunk with the bat. A few of Lanning's decisions (like bowling Gaud for only two overs or bringing Deepti on late) were puzzling, and once the dust settles, that, plus the lack of firepower towards the end of their batting innings, might be areas they introspect over.
soham: "Laura played that shot with so much authority, nerves of steel for real."
1 off 1. A dot or a wicket and we go into....well, you know that already. Field comes up fully
massive lbw shout, not given! Zipped in very full just outside off. Kapp shuffles across and seems to miss the fine sweep. May have been rapped on the pad but outside the line. UP Warriorz, though, will review because, well, why not. Seems like they may not have much of a prayer here. No bat involved but the impact is clearly outside off. Kapp stays and the scores are level!
2 off 2. How are the nerves now, folks?
another pin-point yorker on off. Kapp digs it out towards the bowler and that is another dot. My oh my!
into the blockhole just outside off. Kapp cannot jam her bat down in time and the ball scrapes past the outside edge of the bat
2 off 4. Surely DC will get home now?
through the gap, and Kapp eases a tonne of nerves! This is a juicy full toss outside off. Kapp lets the ball come to her before caressing it past cover!
speared in full and wide. Kapp throws the plumbing at it but only grabs a handful of fresh air. Dot to start the over!
6 off 6. DC perhaps harboring memories of that chase against GG now. Ecclestone to bowl. Game on!
Very full outside off. Kapp's turn to bring out the sweep and hack it towards deep backward square leg
Kapp on strike. 7 off 7. Surely not?
and Rodrigues holes out! She cannot finish a match for the second game running! This is smart bowling. Tossed up full just outside leg. Rodrigues backs away, trying to go inside out. The lack of pace, though, means she cannot get it square enough. Chips it straight to long off, and DC not entirely out of the woods yet!
Low full toss outside leg. Rodrigues brings out the reverse sweep now and nurdles it past short third. Shaikh, on as a sub, gives chase and prevents the boundary
Around the wicket again
Speared in full and down leg. Wolvaardt helps it towards short fine leg. Wolvaardt, losing her balance after playing the shot, has to dash across to complete the single
Full ball sliding into the pads. Wolvaardt razes it behind square and Gaud hurtles to her right and puts in the dive to save two
Over the wicket to Wolvaardt
Full and following the batter outside leg. Rodrigues brings out the broom and swipes it towards deep backward square leg
13 off 12. Deepti from around the wicket
Full and very wide outside off. Wolvaardt backs away but backs away too much. Cannot reach the ball in the end. But hang on. Looks like DC have reviewed this, arguing it should be a wide. Pretty sure this is a burnt review. Ball seemed to be well inside the tramlines. Replays say as much, and that might have to go under the ordinary reviews category
Very full and zoning into off stump. Wolvaardt chunks it off the inside edge into her pads
well, that did not go where it was intended to! Full toss outside off. Rodrigues shapes for the scoop but somehow chalks it towards mid wicket instead. Gets a single for her toil
Almost a catch! Full toss laced with width. Rodrigues has a waft at it and nearly guides it straight to short third. Falls short of Deepti
Low full toss tailing into off stump. Rodrigues tugs it towards mid wicket
Very full just outside off. Wolvaardt drives it towards long on
15 off 18. Surely DC will not mess it up from here?
Vishwas: "Sophie Ecclestone hasn't found her groove yet this WPL. She's been uncharacteristically expensive and wayward."
Wolvaardt powers this down the ground to long off and keeps strike. Was a full ball outside off
Fullish outside leg. Rodrigues advances and eases it down the ground
Around the wicket now
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
|Toss
|Delhi Capitals Women, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|14 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
N JananiDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Delhi Capitals Women 2, UP Warriorz Women 0
Over 20 • DC-W 158/3DC Women won by 7 wickets (with 0 balls remaining)
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|36
|32
|caught
|67
|44
|not out
|25
|24
|caught
|21
|14
|not out
|5
|6
|Extras
|(lb 1, w 3)
|Total
|158(3 wkts; 20 ovs)