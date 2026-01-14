Meg Lanning, UP Warriorz captain: It was an excellent effort from the bowlers to take it that deep. It was tougher to bat, when pace was taken off. Felt we were in the game if we bowled well. Great effort to take it that deep. (On her innings) Nice to get away. Would have loved to have kept going. Hopefully there are a few more (such knocks). (On Deol retired out decision) Tryon is a boundary hitter and we wanted to maximise that as much as we could. Harleen batted well. We make a decision based on what is best for the team. unfortunately for Harleen, it is what happened. Some days it works, sometimes it doesn't. (On the decision to drop Dottin for Tryon) Felt Chloe was a nice match-up against DC. Some positives to take from tonight, but learnings as well. MI have some world-class players but really looking forward to that (game).