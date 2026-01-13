Harmanpreet masterclass seals second-highest chase in WPL, MI go 8-0 against Giants

Mumbai Indians 193 for 3 (Harmanpreet 71*, Carey 38*, Kashvee 1-33) beat Gujarat Giants 192 for 5 (Wareham 43*, Fulmali 36*) by seven wickets

Harmanpreet paced the chase to near perfection, finding support from Amanjot Kaur and Nicola Carey , as MI extended their perfect head-to-head record against Giants to 8-0. MI also maintained their remarkable streak of never losing a WPL match when Harmanpreet scores a fifty, this being the 10th such instance.

Giants' big start

Giants began briskly after being put in, with Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney taking on the returning Hayley Matthews for four boundaries in the second over. Devine got an early reprieve, when Shabnim Ismail induced an edge in the opening over and wicketkeeper G Kamalini put down the chance. The miss proved inconsequential as Ismail struck again in the third over, this time having Devine nick behind for 8, with Kamalini holding on.

With Anushka Sharma sidelined through injury Kanika Ahuja was promoted to No. 3. She ensured the momentum did not dip, getting off the mark with a powerful drive through the covers, and combining with Mooney to inflict damage. After Mooney's departure, she continued the same alongside Ash Gardner. The pair carried Giants to 99 for 3 at the end of 10th over. Gardner fell in the 10th over and Ahuja followed in the 11th, but Giants had laid a solid platform by then.

A retired-out, and the late carnage

MI clawed their way back into the contest after Ahuja's dismissal. Ayushi Soni, brought in for Anushka, struggled to find fluency, while her partner Georgia Wareham continued to find the gaps regularly. Soni was on 7 off 10 balls at the end of the 16th over when she retired out, becoming the first player in WPL to do so . The move paved the way for Bharti Fulmali , who ensured it paid dividends.

Fulmali survived two lbw appeals in the 17th over from Amanjot, both overturned in her favour. She then launched a late onslaught, taking on Carey with two fours and a six in the 19th, before going even harder in the final over. Fulmali smashed two fours and two sixes off Amanjot as Giants plundered 39 runs across the last two overs, finishing on 192.

MI pace the chase

Hayley Matthews returned to the top of the order after missing the first two matches with injury. Despite losing her opening partner Kamalini in the third over, she ensured MI made a positive start. However, her stay was short-lived, ending on 22 off 12 balls. That dismissal brought Harmanpreet and Amanjot together, and the pair began to rebuild.

Amanjot soon found her rhythm, unfurling a flurry of boundaries against Wareham and Tanuja Kanwar, while Harmanpreet ticked along at better than run-a-ball through the first 10 overs.

Once set, Amanjot shifted gears, taking on Renuka Singh and Gardner with a series of cleanly struck sixes. The breakthrough for Giants came through Devine, whose slower ball accounted for Amanjot and ended a 72-run partnership.

Harmanpreet core

Harmanpreet, though, remained unfazed and continued to dictate terms, with Carey joining her at a stage when MI required 84 off 48 balls.

Carey swung the momentum decisively in the 16th over, hammering five boundaries off Renuka, who continued to struggle for accuracy. The over slashed the equation to 39 needed off 24 balls.

Harmanpreet soon brought up her half-century off 33 deliveries, and Giants compounded their woes with a series of fielding lapses, putting down three chances of her.