MI Women vs UPW Women, 8th Match at Navi Mumbai, WPL, Jan 15 2026 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match (N), DY Patil, January 15, 2026, Women's Premier League
Mumbai Indians Women FlagMumbai Indians Women
UP Warriorz Women FlagUP Warriorz Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
Mumbai Indians WomenMumbai Indians Women
321040.901
5
UP Warriorz WomenUP Warriorz Women
30300-1.543
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 03:27
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Nat Sciver-Brunt
9 M • 418 Runs • 52.25 Avg • 153.11 SR
H Kaur
10 M • 371 Runs • 53 Avg • 157.87 SR
MM Lanning
5 M • 172 Runs • 34.4 Avg • 122.85 SR
KP Navgire
10 M • 145 Runs • 14.5 Avg • 159.34 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AC Kerr
10 M • 20 Wkts • 7.92 Econ • 11.1 SR
HK Matthews
8 M • 13 Wkts • 9.04 Econ • 13.07 SR
DB Sharma
10 M • 10 Wkts • 8.86 Econ • 21.4 SR
S Ecclestone
10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.89 Econ • 25.33 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
Series
Season2025/26
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days15 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Women's Premier League News

Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee hand Delhi Capitals first win in thriller

UP Warriorz meanwhile were consigned to their third straight loss this season

Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee hand Delhi Capitals first win in thriller

Unchanged Delhi Capitals bowl; UP Warriorz bring Chloe Tryon in for Deandra Dottin

Tryon finally makes her WPL debut after being on the Mumbai Indians bench three seasons in a row

Unchanged Delhi Capitals bowl; UP Warriorz bring Chloe Tryon in for Deandra Dottin

Life's all purple for the WPL's new pace queen Nandani Sharma

Nandani Sharma was backed by the Delhi Capitals management and has repaid them with a pile of wickets already in WPL 2026

Life's all purple for the WPL's new pace queen Nandani Sharma

Another WPL night, another star turn - it's 'the Harmanpreet Kaur era'

It wasn't a flawless innings, but Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten 71 off 43 balls on Tuesday night was breathtaking in its intensity and bursts of power

Another WPL night, another star turn - it's 'the Harmanpreet Kaur era'

Klinger rues dropped chances after GG's defeat but lauds the effort

"It's difficult when you give a player as good as Harmanpreet three chances," he said

Klinger rues dropped chances after GG's defeat but lauds the effort
Women's Premier League

