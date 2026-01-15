Matches (13)
MI Women vs UPW Women, 8th Match at Navi Mumbai, WPL, Jan 15 2026 - Live Cricket Score
8th Match (N), DY Patil, January 15, 2026, Women's Premier League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
MI Women
W
W
L
W
W
UPW Women
L
W
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 03:27
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MI-W9 M • 418 Runs • 52.25 Avg • 153.11 SR
MI-W10 M • 371 Runs • 53 Avg • 157.87 SR
UPW-W5 M • 172 Runs • 34.4 Avg • 122.85 SR
UPW-W10 M • 145 Runs • 14.5 Avg • 159.34 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MI-W10 M • 20 Wkts • 7.92 Econ • 11.1 SR
MI-W8 M • 13 Wkts • 9.04 Econ • 13.07 SR
UPW-W10 M • 10 Wkts • 8.86 Econ • 21.4 SR
UPW-W10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.89 Econ • 25.33 SR
Squad
MI-W
UPW-W
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|15 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
