Matches (14)
New Zealand in India (1)
WPL (2)
SA20 (2)
Super Smash (1)
BBL (2)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (3)
BPL (2)
RESULT
5th Match (N), DY Patil, January 12, 2026, Women's Premier League
PrevNext
UPW Women FlagUPW Women

#5

143/5
RCB Women FlagRCB Women

#1

(12.1/20 ov, T:144) 145/1

RCB Women won by 9 wickets (with 47 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
85 (40)
grace-harris
Cricinfo's MVP
85.03 ptsImpact List
grace-harris
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Fan Ratings
Report

Harris' day out helps RCB thump Warriorz

Warriorz struggled their way to 143, which RCB chased down with 47 balls remaining

Shashank Kishore
Shashank Kishore
12-Jan-2026
Grace Harris celebrates her 22-ball fifty with gusto, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz, WPL, Navi Mumbai, January 12, 2026

Grace Harris celebrates her 22-ball fifty with gusto  •  BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 145 for 1 (Harris 85, Mandhana 47*) beat UP Warriorz 143 for 5 (Deepti 45*, Dottin 40*, de Klerk 2-28, Patil 2-50) by nine wickets
They began with a scrappy last-ball win to kick off WPL 2026, but there was nothing scrappy about Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) second win, over UP Warriorz, on Monday night.
Grace Harris tore into her former franchise with a breathtaking assault, sending the ball to all parts of the DY Patil Stadium. By the time she was out for a 40-ball 85, RCB needed just seven runs to win with 50 deliveries remaining.

Bell's perfect start

In an effort similar to her opening-night honours, Lauren Bell swung the new ball and troubled Warriorz's openers in her first two overs. In trying to break the stranglehold, Harleen Deol attempted to jailbreak in her third, but could only spoon a catch to Smriti Mandhana at mid-off for a 14-ball 11. And just like that, UP Warriorz had seen two different opening pairs come and go without giving them the start they were after.

Patil's twin strikes

She was denied a wicket in her first over - the sixth of the innings - when Meg Lanning's swipe landed agonisingly short of Arundhati Reddy at backward square leg, but Shreyanka Patil had Lanning hack uncharacteristically to Radha Yadav at deep midwicket off her next.
In the same over, she also had a second wicket when Phoebe Litchfield flat-batted a short ball straight to Mandhana at mid-on, shortly after having reverse-swept her for six.

De Klerk's dream run continues

Coming off a four-for and an unbeaten half-century against Mumbai Indians, de Klerk began with two wickets off her first two deliveries. Kiran Navgire fell first when she heaved a length ball to cow corner, while Shweta Sehrawat was brilliantly caught at backward point by Reddy. Warriorz were in all sorts of trouble at 50 for 5.

Deepti-Dottin rescue UP

This was the perfect fire-and-ice combination on paper. But on Monday, they were both mellower and batted risk-free for much of their unbeaten 93-run partnership. Deandra Dottin signalled a change of intent when she went after Patil in her third over - the 15th - by muscling a length ball for six over long-on. That galvanised both batters to break free; Deepti Sharma gave the perfect finish by going after Patil in a 15-run final over that helped them finish with 143.

Harris goes hammer and tongs

With two rookies in their top four, RCB could've chosen to play safe by having Gautami Naik partner Mandhana. But they took the aggressive route, and Harris justified that decision by muscling a 22-ball half-century as RCB wiped out 78 in the powerplay alone.
This included a stunning takedown of Dottin in the sixth over that went for 32, courtesy three fours and three sixes. Having begun the over on 25 off 17, Harris brought up her half-century in the same over. Anything in her arc was tonked downtown, and anything marginally short was either swatted through cover or mercilessly pulled.
As if to remind everyone she was also there in the party, Mandhana welcomed Sophie Ecclestone by hitting her for two fours off her first three balls. The haemorrhage continued when Asha Sobhana, ex-RCB, was tonked for 17 in her first over.
Harris' carnage from one end made Mandhana's unbeaten 47 seem like a sideshow, it was anything but. The lofted inside-out four off Deepti with the target within touching distance may alone have been worth the entry fee.
UP Warriorz WomenRoyal Challengers Bengaluru WomenUPW Women vs RCB WomenWomen's Premier League

Shashank Kishore is a senior correspondent at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Win Probability
RCB-W 100%
UPW-WRCB-W
100%50%100%UPW-W InningsRCB-W Innings

Over 13 • RCB-W 145/1

RCB Women won by 9 wickets (with 47 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
RCB Women Innings
Player NameRB
GM Harris
caught8540
S Mandhana
not out4732
RM Ghosh
not out42
Extras(b 4, lb 1, nb 1, w 3)
Total145(1 wkt; 12.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB-W22041.964
MI-W32140.901
GG-W32140.105
DC-W3122-0.833
UPW-W3030-1.543
Full Table