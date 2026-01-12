Harris' day out helps RCB thump Warriorz

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 145 for 1 (Harris 85, Mandhana 47*) beat UP Warriorz 143 for 5 (Deepti 45*, Dottin 40*, de Klerk 2-28, Patil 2-50) by nine wickets

Grace Harris tore into her former franchise with a breathtaking assault, sending the ball to all parts of the DY Patil Stadium. By the time she was out for a 40-ball 85, RCB needed just seven runs to win with 50 deliveries remaining.

Bell's perfect start

In an effort similar to her opening-night honours, Lauren Bell swung the new ball and troubled Warriorz's openers in her first two overs. In trying to break the stranglehold, Harleen Deol attempted to jailbreak in her third, but could only spoon a catch to Smriti Mandhana at mid-off for a 14-ball 11. And just like that, UP Warriorz had seen two different opening pairs come and go without giving them the start they were after.

Patil's twin strikes

She was denied a wicket in her first over - the sixth of the innings - when Meg Lanning's swipe landed agonisingly short of Arundhati Reddy at backward square leg, but Shreyanka Patil had Lanning hack uncharacteristically to Radha Yadav at deep midwicket off her next.

Shreyanka Patil got Meg Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield in the same over • BCCI

In the same over, she also had a second wicket when Phoebe Litchfield flat-batted a short ball straight to Mandhana at mid-on, shortly after having reverse-swept her for six.

De Klerk's dream run continues

Coming off a four-for and an unbeaten half-century against Mumbai Indians, de Klerk began with two wickets off her first two deliveries. Kiran Navgire fell first when she heaved a length ball to cow corner, while Shweta Sehrawat was brilliantly caught at backward point by Reddy. Warriorz were in all sorts of trouble at 50 for 5.

Deepti-Dottin rescue UP

This was the perfect fire-and-ice combination on paper. But on Monday, they were both mellower and batted risk-free for much of their unbeaten 93-run partnership. Deandra Dottin signalled a change of intent when she went after Patil in her third over - the 15th - by muscling a length ball for six over long-on. That galvanised both batters to break free; Deepti Sharma gave the perfect finish by going after Patil in a 15-run final over that helped them finish with 143.

Harris goes hammer and tongs

With two rookies in their top four, RCB could've chosen to play safe by having Gautami Naik partner Mandhana. But they took the aggressive route, and Harris justified that decision by muscling a 22-ball half-century as RCB wiped out 78 in the powerplay alone.

Grace Harris took down Deandra Dottin for 32 in the sixth over • BCCI

This included a stunning takedown of Dottin in the sixth over that went for 32, courtesy three fours and three sixes. Having begun the over on 25 off 17, Harris brought up her half-century in the same over. Anything in her arc was tonked downtown, and anything marginally short was either swatted through cover or mercilessly pulled.

As if to remind everyone she was also there in the party, Mandhana welcomed Sophie Ecclestone by hitting her for two fours off her first three balls. The haemorrhage continued when Asha Sobhana, ex-RCB, was tonked for 17 in her first over.