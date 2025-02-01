Matches (34)
Otago Women vs TBA, Final at Wellington, Women's Super Smash, Feb 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Final, Wellington, February 02, 2025, Women's Super Smash
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Otago Women
W
L
W
L
W
TBA
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 15:19
batters to watch(Recent stats)
OTG-W10 M • 210 Runs • 30 Avg • 100 SR
OTG-W10 M • 159 Runs • 19.88 Avg • 89.83 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
OTG-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 5.03 Econ • 16.71 SR
OTG-W10 M • 10 Wkts • 5.53 Econ • 23.2 SR
Squad
OTG-W
TBA
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|02 February 2025 - day (20-over match)
Women's Super Smash News
Devine takes break from cricket, set to miss WPL 2025 for RCB
She will also miss the remainder of the Super Smash; a decision on her playing future "will be announced in due course"