Otago Women vs TBA, Final at Wellington, Women's Super Smash, Feb 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Final, Wellington, February 02, 2025, Women's Super Smash
Otago Women FlagOtago Women

TBA

Today
11:40 PM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 15:19
batters to watch(Recent stats)
CG Blakely
10 M • 210 Runs • 30 Avg • 100 SR
ON Gain
10 M • 159 Runs • 19.88 Avg • 89.83 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KL Gordon
10 M • 14 Wkts • 5.03 Econ • 16.71 SR
EJ Black
10 M • 10 Wkts • 5.53 Econ • 23.2 SR
Squad
Match details
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Series
Season2024/25
Match days02 February 2025 - day (20-over match)
Women's Super Smash

TeamMWLPTNRR
OTG-W1073280.246
WEL-W1063260.589
AK-W1054220.149
ND-W1043220.713
CAN-W104616-0.456
CD-W10186-1.007
