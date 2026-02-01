IND-A
USA
null
ITA
CAN
AFG
SCOT
AUS19
ENG19
SL
ENG
GG-W
DC-W
LIONS
WAR
BAN Women won by 7 wickets (with 20 balls remaining)
de Leede has broken the record for most WT20Is (40) as captain for NL-W, going past Siegers
Sterre Kalis has broken the record for most catches by a fielder (30) in WT20Is for NL-W, going past Robine Rijke's 29
This is the highest match aggregate (207) involving NL Women & BAN Women in WT20Is
USA allrounder Isani Vaghela suspended from bowling
Ireland and Scotland qualify for 2026 women's T20 World Cup
Netherlands, Bangladesh qualify for Women's T20 World Cup 2026