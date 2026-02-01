Matches (7)
T20 WC Warm-up (3)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (1)
SL v ENG (1)
WPL (1)
CSA 4-Day DIV1 (1)

NL Women vs BAN Women, 28th Match, Super Six at Kathmandu, WT20 WC Qualifier, Feb 01 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
28th Match, Super Six, Mulpani, February 01, 2026, Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier
Netherlands Women FlagNetherlands Women
102/6
Bangladesh Women FlagBangladesh Women
(16.4/20 ov, T:103) 105/3

BAN Women won by 7 wickets (with 20 balls remaining)

nahida-akter
Player Of The Match
Nahida Akter
, BAN-W
3/10
Summary
Scorecard
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Fan Ratings
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Netherlands Women1 Inn
102/6(20 overs)
Sanya Khurana
*43 (37)
Nahida Akter
3/10 (4)
Robine Rijke
39 (45)
Marufa Akter
1/14 (4)
Bangladesh Women2 Inn
105/3(16.4 overs)
Nigar Sultana
*50 (44)
Heather Siegers
1/9 (3)
Sobhana Mostary
*33 (23)
Iris Zwilling
1/16 (4)
View full scorecard
16.4
4
Siegers to Mostary, FOUR runs
16.3
Siegers to Mostary, no run
16.2
1
Siegers to Nigar Sultana, 1 run
16.1
Siegers to Nigar Sultana, no run
Over16
8 runs
BAN-W 100/3CRR: 6.25  RRR: 0.75
S Mostary 29 (21b 4x4 1x6)Nigar Sultana 49 (42b 7x4)
F Overdijk0/16 (3)
15.6
Overdijk to Mostary, no run
15.5
Overdijk to Mostary, no run
15.4
Overdijk to Mostary, no run
15.3
4
Overdijk to Mostary, FOUR runs
15.2
Overdijk to Mostary, no run
15.1
4
Overdijk to Mostary, FOUR runs
Over15
3 runs
BAN-W 92/3CRR: 6.13  RRR: 2.20
S Mostary 21 (15b 2x4 1x6)Nigar Sultana 49 (42b 7x4)
IJR Zwilling1/16 (4)
14.6
1
Zwilling to Mostary, 1 run
14.5
Zwilling to Mostary, no run
14.4
Zwilling to Mostary, no run
14.3
1
Zwilling to Nigar Sultana, 1 run
14.2
Zwilling to Nigar Sultana, no run
14.1
1
Zwilling to Mostary, 1 run
Over14
8 runs
BAN-W 89/3CRR: 6.35  RRR: 2.33
Nigar Sultana 48 (40b 7x4)S Mostary 19 (11b 2x4 1x6)
SNL Siegers0/15 (2)
13.6
4
Siegers to Nigar Sultana, FOUR runs
13.5
Siegers to Nigar Sultana, no run
13.4
1
Siegers to Mostary, 1 run
13.3
1
Siegers to Nigar Sultana, 1 run
Read full commentary
Match details
GroundMulpani Cricket Ground
TossNetherlands Women, elected to bat first
Series
Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
BAN Women
Nahida Akter
Series resultBangladesh Women won the 2025/26 Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier
Match numberWT20I no. 2659
Match days01 February 2026 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Ireland
Jonathan Kennedy
England
Sue Redfern
TV Umpire
Pakistan
Saleema Imtiaz
Reserve Umpire
U.S.A.
Vijaya Mallela
Match Referee
England
Helen Pack
PointsBangladesh Women 2, Netherlands Women 0
Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier News
USA allrounder Isani Vaghela suspended from bowling

USA allrounder Isani Vaghela suspended from bowling

Ireland and Scotland qualify for 2026 women's T20 World Cup

Ireland and Scotland qualify for 2026 women's T20 World Cup

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions