BAN Women vs THA Women, 22nd Match, Super Six at Kathmandu, WT20 WC Qualifier, Jan 28 2026 - Match Result
RESULT
22nd Match, Super Six, Mulpani, January 28, 2026, Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier
Scorecard summary
Bangladesh Women • 165/8(20 overs)
59 (42)
3/22 (4)
56 (45)
2/29 (4)
Thailand Women • 126/8(20 overs)
46 (41)
3/25 (4)
30 (28)
2/20 (4)
end of over 209 runs • 1 wicket
THA-W: 126/8CRR: 6.30
Sunida Chaturongrattana5 (4b)
Shorna Akter 4-0-21-2
Marufa Akter 4-0-25-3
19.6
W
Shorna Akter to Chaiwai, OUT
Naruemol Chaiwai st †Dilara Akter b Shorna Akter 30 (28b 3x4 0x6) SR: 107.14
19.5
4
Shorna Akter to Chaiwai, FOUR runs
19.4
2
Shorna Akter to Chaiwai, 2 runs
19.3
1
Shorna Akter to S Chaturongrattana, 1 run
19.2
1
Shorna Akter to Chaiwai, 1 run
19.1
1
Shorna Akter to S Chaturongrattana, 1 run
end of over 198 runs • 2 wickets
THA-W: 117/7CRR: 6.15 • RRR: 49.00
Sunida Chaturongrattana3 (2b)
Naruemol Chaiwai23 (24b 2x4)
Marufa Akter 4-0-25-3
Shorna Akter 3-0-12-1
18.6
1
Marufa Akter to S Chaturongrattana, 1 run
18.5
2
Marufa Akter to S Chaturongrattana, 2 runs
18.5
1w
Marufa Akter to S Chaturongrattana, 1 wide
18.5
1w
Marufa Akter to S Chaturongrattana, 1 wide
18.4
W
Marufa Akter to Onnicha, OUT
Onnicha Kamchomphu b Marufa Akter 2 (2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 100
18.3
2
Marufa Akter to Onnicha, 2 runs
18.2
W
Marufa Akter to Maya, OUT
Phannita Maya c Juairiya Ferdous b Marufa Akter 2 (5b 0x4 0x6) SR: 40
18.1
1
Marufa Akter to Chaiwai, 1 run
end of over 183 runs
THA-W: 109/5CRR: 6.05 • RRR: 28.50
Naruemol Chaiwai22 (23b 2x4)
Phannita Maya2 (4b)
Shorna Akter 3-0-12-1
Ritu Moni 4-0-20-2
17.6
1
Shorna Akter to Chaiwai, 1 run
17.5
1
Shorna Akter to Maya, 1 run
17.4
•
Shorna Akter to Maya, no run
17.3
1
Shorna Akter to Chaiwai, 1 run
17.2
•
Shorna Akter to Chaiwai, no run
17.1
•
Shorna Akter to Chaiwai, no run
Match details
|Mulpani Cricket Ground
|Toss
|Thailand Women, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2652
|Match days
|28 January 2026 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Bangladesh Women 2, Thailand Women 0
THA Women Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|0
|1
|caught
|46
|41
|caught
|29
|29
|stumped
|30
|28
|bowled
|1
|4
|caught
|7
|6
|caught
|2
|5
|bowled
|2
|2
|not out
|5
|4
|Extras
|(w 4)
|Total
|126(8 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>