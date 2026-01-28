Matches (25)
BAN Women vs THA Women, 22nd Match, Super Six at Kathmandu, WT20 WC Qualifier, Jan 28 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
22nd Match, Super Six, Mulpani, January 28, 2026, Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier
Bangladesh Women FlagBangladesh Women
165/8
Thailand Women FlagThailand Women
(20 ov, T:166) 126/8

BAN Women won by 39 runs

291

This is the highest match aggregate (291) involving BAN Women & THA Women in WT20Is

Scorecard summary
Bangladesh Women 165/8(20 overs)
Sobhana Mostary
59 (42)
Thipatcha Putthawong
3/22 (4)
Juairiya Ferdous
56 (45)
Onnicha Kamchomphu
2/29 (4)
Thailand Women 126/8(20 overs)
Natthakan Chantham
46 (41)
Marufa Akter
3/25 (4)
Naruemol Chaiwai
30 (28)
Ritu Moni
2/20 (4)
end of over 209 runs • 1 wicket
THA-W: 126/8CRR: 6.30 
Sunida Chaturongrattana5 (4b)
Shorna Akter 4-0-21-2
Marufa Akter 4-0-25-3
19.6
W
Shorna Akter to Chaiwai, OUT
Naruemol Chaiwai st †Dilara Akter b Shorna Akter 30 (28b 3x4 0x6) SR: 107.14
19.5
4
Shorna Akter to Chaiwai, FOUR runs
19.4
2
Shorna Akter to Chaiwai, 2 runs
19.3
1
Shorna Akter to S Chaturongrattana, 1 run
19.2
1
Shorna Akter to Chaiwai, 1 run
19.1
1
Shorna Akter to S Chaturongrattana, 1 run
end of over 198 runs • 2 wickets
THA-W: 117/7CRR: 6.15 RRR: 49.00
Sunida Chaturongrattana3 (2b)
Naruemol Chaiwai23 (24b 2x4)
Marufa Akter 4-0-25-3
Shorna Akter 3-0-12-1
18.6
1
Marufa Akter to S Chaturongrattana, 1 run
18.5
2
Marufa Akter to S Chaturongrattana, 2 runs
18.5
1w
Marufa Akter to S Chaturongrattana, 1 wide
18.5
1w
Marufa Akter to S Chaturongrattana, 1 wide
18.4
W
Marufa Akter to Onnicha, OUT
Onnicha Kamchomphu b Marufa Akter 2 (2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 100
18.3
2
Marufa Akter to Onnicha, 2 runs
18.2
W
Marufa Akter to Maya, OUT
Phannita Maya c Juairiya Ferdous b Marufa Akter 2 (5b 0x4 0x6) SR: 40
18.1
1
Marufa Akter to Chaiwai, 1 run
end of over 183 runs
THA-W: 109/5CRR: 6.05 RRR: 28.50
Naruemol Chaiwai22 (23b 2x4)
Phannita Maya2 (4b)
Shorna Akter 3-0-12-1
Ritu Moni 4-0-20-2
17.6
1
Shorna Akter to Chaiwai, 1 run
17.5
1
Shorna Akter to Maya, 1 run
17.4
Shorna Akter to Maya, no run
17.3
1
Shorna Akter to Chaiwai, 1 run
17.2
Shorna Akter to Chaiwai, no run
17.1
Shorna Akter to Chaiwai, no run
Match details
Mulpani Cricket Ground
TossThailand Women, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
BAN Women
Sobhana Mostary
Match numberWT20I no. 2652
Match days28 January 2026 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Ireland
Jonathan Kennedy
Pakistan
Saleema Imtiaz
TV Umpire
U.S.A.
Vijaya Mallela
Reserve Umpire
Qatar
Shivani Mishra
Match Referee
England
Helen Pack
PointsBangladesh Women 2, Thailand Women 0
THA Women Innings
Player NameRB
S Khiaoto
lbw01
N Chantham
caught4641
N Koncharoenkai
caught2929
N Chaiwai
stumped3028
C Sutthiruang
bowled14
S Laomi
caught76
P Maya
caught25
O Kamchomphu
bowled22
S Chaturongrattana
not out54
Extras(w 4)
Total126(8 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier

Super Six
TeamMWLPTNRR
BAN-W33061.150
NL-W33060.865
SCO-W32141.339
IRE-W3122-0.533
USA-W3030-1.115
THA-W3030-1.677
Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
BAN-W44081.750
IRE-W43161.165
USA-W4224-0.209
PNG-W4132-1.025
NAM-W4040-1.669
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
NL-W44080.600
SCO-W43162.045
THA-W4224-0.424
NEP-W4132-1.151
ZIM-W4040-0.942
Full Table