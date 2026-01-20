Matches (30)
NAM Women vs USA Women, 8th Match, Group A at Kathmandu, WT20 WC Qualifier, Jan 20 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
8th Match, Group A, Mulpani, January 20, 2026, Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier
NAM Women FlagNAM Women
144/6
USA Women FlagUSA Women
(19.2/20 ov, T:145) 145/6

USA Women won by 4 wickets (with 4 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
70 (51) & 2 stumpings
ella-claridge
Scorecard summary
Namibia Women 144/6(20 overs)
Yasmeen Khan
74 (47)
Tara Norris
3/34 (4)
Merczerly Gorases
28 (34)
Isani Vaghela
2/15 (3)
United States of America Women 145/6(19.2 overs)
Ella Claridge
70 (51)
Eveleen Kejarukua
2/25 (4)
Ritu Singh
21 (10)
Saima Tuhadeleni
2/28 (4)
19.2
1
Shihepo to Norris, 1 run
19.1
1
Shihepo to Pooja Ganesh, 1 run
end of over 1911 runs • 1 wicket
USA-W: 143/6CRR: 7.52 RRR: 2.00
Tara Norris2 (2b)
Pooja Ganesh5 (5b)
Wilka Mwatile 4-0-21-1
Jurriene Diergaardt 3-0-24-0
18.6
2
W Mwatile to Norris, 2 runs
18.5
W Mwatile to Norris, no run
18.4
W
W Mwatile to Claridge, OUT
Ella Claridge lbw b W Mwatile 70 (51b 10x4 1x6) SR: 137.25
18.3
4
W Mwatile to Claridge, FOUR runs
18.2
4
W Mwatile to Claridge, FOUR runs
18.1
1
W Mwatile to Pooja Ganesh, 1 run
end of over 1817 runs
USA-W: 132/5CRR: 7.33 RRR: 6.50
Ella Claridge62 (48b 8x4 1x6)
Pooja Ganesh4 (4b)
Jurriene Diergaardt 3-0-24-0
Sylvia Shihepo 1-0-7-0
17.6
4
Arrasta to Claridge, FOUR runs
17.5
1
Arrasta to Pooja Ganesh, 1 run
17.4
1lb
Arrasta to Claridge, 1 leg bye
17.4
1w
Arrasta to Claridge, 1 wide
17.3
4
Arrasta to Claridge, FOUR runs
17.2
4
Arrasta to Claridge, FOUR runs
17.2
1w
Arrasta to Claridge, 1 wide
17.1
1
Arrasta to Pooja Ganesh, 1 run
end of over 177 runs
USA-W: 115/5CRR: 6.76 RRR: 10.00
Pooja Ganesh2 (2b)
Ella Claridge50 (44b 5x4 1x6)
Sylvia Shihepo 1-0-7-0
Mekelaye Mwatile 1-0-12-1
16.6
1
Shihepo to Pooja Ganesh, 1 run
16.5
1
Shihepo to Claridge, 1 run
16.4
1
Shihepo to Pooja Ganesh, 1 run
16.3
1
Shihepo to Claridge, 1 run
Match details
Mulpani Cricket Ground
TossUnited States of America Women, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
USA Women
Ella Claridge
Match numberWT20I no. 2632
Match days20 January 2026 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Ireland
Jonathan Kennedy
Netherlands
Rizwan Akram
TV Umpire
Bangladesh
Shathira Jakir
Reserve Umpire
Qatar
Shivani Mishra
Match Referee
West Indies
Reon King
PointsUnited States of America Women 2, Namibia Women 0
USA Women Innings
Player NameRB
D Dhingra
caught129
CR Pagydyala
caught1526
EC Claridge
lbw7051
IM Vaghela
bowled16
AI Chudasama
caught76
RP Singh
caught2110
Pooja Ganesh
not out66
TG Norris
not out33
Extras(lb 2, nb 1, w 7)
Total145(6 wkts; 19.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
BAN-W33062.183
IRE-W22041.425
USA-W3122-0.521
PNG-W2020-1.775
NAM-W2020-2.147
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
NL-W33060.517
THA-W22040.616
SCO-W21121.124
NEP-W2020-0.695
ZIM-W3030-1.123
