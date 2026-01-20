Matches (30)
NAM Women vs USA Women, 8th Match, Group A at Kathmandu, WT20 WC Qualifier, Jan 20 2026 - Match Result
RESULT
8th Match, Group A, Mulpani, January 20, 2026, Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier
Scorecard summary
Namibia Women • 144/6(20 overs)
74 (47)
3/34 (4)
28 (34)
2/15 (3)
United States of America Women • 145/6(19.2 overs)
70 (51)
2/25 (4)
21 (10)
2/28 (4)
19.2
1
Shihepo to Norris, 1 run
19.1
1
Shihepo to Pooja Ganesh, 1 run
end of over 1911 runs • 1 wicket
USA-W: 143/6CRR: 7.52 • RRR: 2.00
Tara Norris2 (2b)
Pooja Ganesh5 (5b)
Wilka Mwatile 4-0-21-1
Jurriene Diergaardt 3-0-24-0
18.6
2
W Mwatile to Norris, 2 runs
18.5
•
W Mwatile to Norris, no run
18.4
W
W Mwatile to Claridge, OUT
Ella Claridge lbw b W Mwatile 70 (51b 10x4 1x6) SR: 137.25
18.3
4
W Mwatile to Claridge, FOUR runs
18.2
4
W Mwatile to Claridge, FOUR runs
18.1
1
W Mwatile to Pooja Ganesh, 1 run
end of over 1817 runs
USA-W: 132/5CRR: 7.33 • RRR: 6.50
Ella Claridge62 (48b 8x4 1x6)
Pooja Ganesh4 (4b)
Jurriene Diergaardt 3-0-24-0
Sylvia Shihepo 1-0-7-0
17.6
4
Arrasta to Claridge, FOUR runs
17.5
1
Arrasta to Pooja Ganesh, 1 run
17.4
1lb
Arrasta to Claridge, 1 leg bye
17.4
1w
Arrasta to Claridge, 1 wide
17.3
4
Arrasta to Claridge, FOUR runs
17.2
4
Arrasta to Claridge, FOUR runs
17.2
1w
Arrasta to Claridge, 1 wide
17.1
1
Arrasta to Pooja Ganesh, 1 run
end of over 177 runs
USA-W: 115/5CRR: 6.76 • RRR: 10.00
Pooja Ganesh2 (2b)
Ella Claridge50 (44b 5x4 1x6)
Sylvia Shihepo 1-0-7-0
Mekelaye Mwatile 1-0-12-1
16.6
1
Shihepo to Pooja Ganesh, 1 run
16.5
1
Shihepo to Claridge, 1 run
16.4
1
Shihepo to Pooja Ganesh, 1 run
16.3
1
Shihepo to Claridge, 1 run
Match details
|Mulpani Cricket Ground
|Toss
|United States of America Women, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2632
|Match days
|20 January 2026 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|United States of America Women 2, Namibia Women 0
USA Women Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|12
|9
|caught
|15
|26
|lbw
|70
|51
|bowled
|1
|6
|caught
|7
|6
|caught
|21
|10
|not out
|6
|6
|not out
|3
|3
|Extras
|(lb 2, nb 1, w 7)
|Total
|145(6 wkts; 19.2 ovs)
