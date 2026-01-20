Matches (30)
NL Women vs SCO Women, 7th Match, Group B at Kirtipur, WT20 WC Qualifier, Jan 20 2026 - Match Result
RESULT
7th Match, Group B, Kirtipur, January 20, 2026, Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Netherlands Women • 157/6(20 overs)
87* (60)
3/24 (4)
18 (12)
1/22 (4)
Scotland Women • 150/5(20 overs)
42 (40)
2/27 (4)
41 (29)
1/22 (4)
end of over 203 runs
SCO-W: 150/5CRR: 7.50
Ailsa Lister13 (14b 1x4)
Priyanaz Chatterji1 (2b)
Heather Siegers 4-0-22-1
Iris Zwilling 4-0-38-1
19.6
1
Siegers to Lister, 1 run
19.5
•
Siegers to Lister, no run
19.4
1
Siegers to Chatterji, 1 run
19.3
1
Siegers to Lister, 1 run
19.2
•
Siegers to Lister, no run
19.1
•
Siegers to Lister, no run
end of over 1913 runs • 1 wicket
SCO-W: 147/5CRR: 7.73 • RRR: 11.00
Ailsa Lister11 (9b 1x4)
Priyanaz Chatterji0 (1b)
Iris Zwilling 4-0-38-1
Silver Siegers 3-0-18-1
18.6
1
Zwilling to Lister, 1 run
18.5
1lb
Zwilling to Chatterji, 1 leg bye
18.4
W
Zwilling to McColl, OUT
Megan McColl c †de Leede b Zwilling 10 (4b 1x4 1x6) SR: 250
18.3
6
Zwilling to McColl, SIX runs
18.2
1
Zwilling to Lister, 1 run
18.1
4b
Zwilling to Lister, 4 byes
end of over 187 runs • 1 wicket
SCO-W: 134/4CRR: 7.44 • RRR: 12.00
Megan McColl4 (2b 1x4)
Ailsa Lister9 (6b 1x4)
Silver Siegers 3-0-18-1
Isabel van der Woning 3-0-23-0
17.6
•
Siegers to McColl, no run
17.5
4
Siegers to McColl, FOUR runs
17.4
W
Siegers to Sarah Bryce, OUT
Sarah Bryce c Overdijk b SNL Siegers 30 (25b 3x4 0x6) SR: 120
17.3
1
Siegers to Lister, 1 run
17.2
•
Siegers to Lister, no run
17.1
2
Siegers to Lister, 2 runs
end of over 178 runs
SCO-W: 127/3CRR: 7.47 • RRR: 10.33
Ailsa Lister6 (3b 1x4)
Sarah Bryce30 (24b 3x4)
Isabel van der Woning 3-0-23-0
Caroline de Lange 4-0-27-2
16.6
1
I van der Woning to Lister, 1 run
16.5
1
I van der Woning to Sarah Bryce, 1 run
Match details
|Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
|Toss
|Netherlands Women, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2631
|Match days
|20 January 2026 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Netherlands Women 2, Scotland Women 0
SCO Women Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|2
|6
|caught
|41
|29
|stumped
|42
|40
|caught
|30
|25
|not out
|13
|14
|caught
|10
|4
|not out
|1
|2
|Extras
|(b 4, lb 3, w 4)
|Total
|150(5 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>