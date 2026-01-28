Matches (25)
USA Women vs NL Women, 23rd Match, Super Six at Kirtipur, WT20 WC Qualifier, Jan 28 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
23rd Match, Super Six, Kirtipur, January 28, 2026, Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier
USA Women FlagUSA Women
129/7
NL Women FlagNL Women
(12/12 ov, T:70) 90/2

NL Women won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Scorecard summary
United States of America Women 129/7(20 overs)
Gargi Bhogle
36 (37)
Hannah Landheer
3/30 (4)
Isani Vaghela
32* (35)
Caroline de Lange
2/27 (3)
Netherlands Women 90/2(12 overs)
Phebe Molkenboer
46* (43)
Ritu Singh
1/16 (4)
Heather Siegers
28 (12)
Tara Norris
1/18 (2)
end of over 127 runs
NL-W: 90/2CRR: 7.50 RRR: 5.00
Phebe Molkenboer46 (43b 7x4)
Sterre Kalis2 (4b)
Saanvi Immadi 2-0-14-0
Ritu Singh 4-0-16-1

Match State: Delay - rain

11.6
1
Immadi to Molkenboer, 1 run
11.5
Immadi to Molkenboer, no run
11.4
Immadi to Molkenboer, no run
11.3
4
Immadi to Molkenboer, FOUR runs
11.2
1
Immadi to Kalis, 1 run
11.1
Immadi to Kalis, no run
11.1
1w
Immadi to Kalis, 1 wide
end of over 114 runs • 1 wicket
NL-W: 83/2CRR: 7.54 RRR: 5.22
Phebe Molkenboer41 (39b 6x4)
Sterre Kalis1 (2b)
Ritu Singh 4-0-16-1
Taranum Chopra 1-0-8-0
10.6
2
Singh to Molkenboer, 2 runs
10.5
1
Singh to Kalis, 1 run
10.4
Singh to Kalis, no run
10.3
W
Singh to de Leede, OUT
Babette de Leede c Norris b Singh 11 (13b 1x4 0x6) SR: 84.61
10.2
Singh to de Leede, no run
10.1
1
Singh to Molkenboer, 1 run
end of over 108 runs
NL-W: 79/1CRR: 7.90 RRR: 5.10
Phebe Molkenboer38 (37b 6x4)
Babette de Leede11 (11b 1x4)
Taranum Chopra 1-0-8-0
Ritu Singh 3-0-12-0

Match State: Drinks

9.6
1
Chopra to Molkenboer, 1 run
9.5
1
Chopra to de Leede, 1 run
9.4
1
Chopra to Molkenboer, 1 run
9.3
4
Chopra to Molkenboer, FOUR runs
9.2
Chopra to Molkenboer, no run
9.1
1
Chopra to de Leede, 1 run
end of over 92 runs
NL-W: 71/1CRR: 7.88 RRR: 5.36
Phebe Molkenboer32 (33b 5x4)
Babette de Leede9 (9b 1x4)
Ritu Singh 3-0-12-0
Saanvi Immadi 1-0-7-0
8.6
Singh to Molkenboer, no run
Match details
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
TossUnited States of America Women, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
NL Women
Heather Siegers
Match numberWT20I no. 2653
Match days28 January 2026 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
South Africa
Kerrin Klaaste
England
Sue Redfern
TV Umpire
Bangladesh
Shathira Jakir
Reserve Umpire
Nepal
Buddhi Pradhan
Match Referee
West Indies
Reon King
PointsNetherlands Women 2, United States of America Women 0
NL Women Innings
Player NameRB
HDJ Siegers
caught2812
P Molkenboer
not out4643
B de Leede
caught1113
SL Kalis
not out24
Extras(w 3)
Total90(2 wkts; 12 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier

Super Six
TeamMWLPTNRR
BAN-W33061.150
NL-W33060.865
SCO-W32141.339
IRE-W3122-0.533
USA-W3030-1.115
THA-W3030-1.677
Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
BAN-W44081.750
IRE-W43161.165
USA-W4224-0.209
PNG-W4132-1.025
NAM-W4040-1.669
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
NL-W44080.600
SCO-W43162.045
THA-W4224-0.424
NEP-W4132-1.151
ZIM-W4040-0.942
Full Table