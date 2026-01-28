Matches (25)
USA Women vs NL Women, 23rd Match, Super Six at Kirtipur, WT20 WC Qualifier, Jan 28 2026 - Match Result
RESULT
23rd Match, Super Six, Kirtipur, January 28, 2026, Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier
Scorecard summary
United States of America Women • 129/7(20 overs)
36 (37)
3/30 (4)
32* (35)
2/27 (3)
Netherlands Women • 90/2(12 overs)
46* (43)
1/16 (4)
28 (12)
1/18 (2)
end of over 127 runs
NL-W: 90/2CRR: 7.50 • RRR: 5.00
Phebe Molkenboer46 (43b 7x4)
Sterre Kalis2 (4b)
Saanvi Immadi 2-0-14-0
Ritu Singh 4-0-16-1
Match State: Delay - rain
11.6
1
Immadi to Molkenboer, 1 run
11.5
•
Immadi to Molkenboer, no run
11.4
•
Immadi to Molkenboer, no run
11.3
4
Immadi to Molkenboer, FOUR runs
11.2
1
Immadi to Kalis, 1 run
11.1
•
Immadi to Kalis, no run
11.1
1w
Immadi to Kalis, 1 wide
end of over 114 runs • 1 wicket
NL-W: 83/2CRR: 7.54 • RRR: 5.22
Phebe Molkenboer41 (39b 6x4)
Sterre Kalis1 (2b)
Ritu Singh 4-0-16-1
Taranum Chopra 1-0-8-0
10.6
2
Singh to Molkenboer, 2 runs
10.5
1
Singh to Kalis, 1 run
10.4
•
Singh to Kalis, no run
10.3
W
Singh to de Leede, OUT
Babette de Leede c Norris b Singh 11 (13b 1x4 0x6) SR: 84.61
10.2
•
Singh to de Leede, no run
10.1
1
Singh to Molkenboer, 1 run
end of over 108 runs
NL-W: 79/1CRR: 7.90 • RRR: 5.10
Phebe Molkenboer38 (37b 6x4)
Babette de Leede11 (11b 1x4)
Taranum Chopra 1-0-8-0
Ritu Singh 3-0-12-0
Match State: Drinks
9.6
1
Chopra to Molkenboer, 1 run
9.5
1
Chopra to de Leede, 1 run
9.4
1
Chopra to Molkenboer, 1 run
9.3
4
Chopra to Molkenboer, FOUR runs
9.2
•
Chopra to Molkenboer, no run
9.1
1
Chopra to de Leede, 1 run
end of over 92 runs
NL-W: 71/1CRR: 7.88 • RRR: 5.36
Phebe Molkenboer32 (33b 5x4)
Babette de Leede9 (9b 1x4)
Ritu Singh 3-0-12-0
Saanvi Immadi 1-0-7-0
8.6
•
Singh to Molkenboer, no run
Match details
|Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
|Toss
|United States of America Women, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2653
|Match days
|28 January 2026 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Netherlands Women 2, United States of America Women 0
NL Women Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|28
|12
|not out
|46
|43
|caught
|11
|13
|not out
|2
|4
|Extras
|(w 3)
|Total
|90(2 wkts; 12 ovs)
<1 / 3>