THA Women vs ZIM Women, 6th Match, Group B at Kathmandu, WT20 WC Qualifier, Jan 20 2026 - Match Result
RESULT
6th Match, Group B, Mulpani, January 20, 2026, Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier
Kelis Ndhlovu has broken the record for most sixes (12) in WT20Is for ZIM-W, going past Musonda's 11
THA Women's 1-run win against ZIM Women is their smallest margin of victory in terms of runs in WT20Is, beating 2-run win against IRE Women
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Thailand Women • 115/7(20 overs)
54 (52)
2/21 (4)
26 (22)
2/22 (4)
Zimbabwe Women • 114/6(20 overs)
36 (49)
2/27 (4)
28 (25)
1/11 (4)
end of over 207 runs • 1 wicket
ZIM-W: 114/5CRR: 5.70
Josephine Nkomo12 (9b)
Phannita Maya 3-0-20-0
Thipatcha Putthawong 4-0-27-2
19.6
W
Maya to Gwanzura, OUT
Nyasha Gwanzura run out (Maya) 16 (18b 1x4 0x6) SR: 88.88
19.5
2
Maya to Gwanzura, 2 runs
19.4
1
Maya to Nkomo, 1 run
19.3
1
Maya to Gwanzura, 1 run
19.2
2
Maya to Gwanzura, 2 runs
19.1
1
Maya to Nkomo, 1 run
end of over 1910 runs
ZIM-W: 107/5CRR: 5.63 • RRR: 9.00
Nyasha Gwanzura11 (14b 1x4)
Josephine Nkomo10 (7b)
Thipatcha Putthawong 4-0-27-2
Onnicha Kamchomphu 4-0-14-0
18.6
4
Putthawong to Gwanzura, FOUR runs
18.5
1
Putthawong to Nkomo, 1 run
18.4
2
Putthawong to Nkomo, 2 runs
18.3
2
Putthawong to Nkomo, 2 runs
18.2
1
Putthawong to Gwanzura, 1 run
18.1
•
Putthawong to Gwanzura, no run
end of over 186 runs
ZIM-W: 97/5CRR: 5.38 • RRR: 9.50
Josephine Nkomo5 (4b)
Nyasha Gwanzura6 (11b)
Onnicha Kamchomphu 4-0-14-0
Thipatcha Putthawong 3-0-17-2
17.6
2
Onnicha to Nkomo, 2 runs
17.5
1
Onnicha to Gwanzura, 1 run
17.4
1
Onnicha to Nkomo, 1 run
17.3
1
Onnicha to Gwanzura, 1 run
17.2
•
Onnicha to Gwanzura, no run
17.1
1
Onnicha to Nkomo, 1 run
end of over 172 runs • 2 wickets
ZIM-W: 91/5CRR: 5.35 • RRR: 8.33
Nyasha Gwanzura4 (8b)
Josephine Nkomo1 (1b)
Thipatcha Putthawong 3-0-17-2
Suleeporn Laomi 4-0-24-0
16.6
•
Putthawong to Gwanzura, no run
16.5
•
Putthawong to Gwanzura, no run
Match details
|Mulpani Cricket Ground
|Toss
|Zimbabwe Women, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2629
|Match days
|20 January 2026 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Thailand Women 2, Zimbabwe Women 0
ZIM Women Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|run out
|19
|18
|run out
|0
|0
|caught
|36
|49
|caught
|28
|25
|run out
|16
|18
|bowled
|0
|1
|not out
|12
|9
|Extras
|(b 1, w 2)
|Total
|114(6 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>