THA Women vs ZIM Women, 6th Match, Group B at Kathmandu, WT20 WC Qualifier, Jan 20 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
6th Match, Group B, Mulpani, January 20, 2026, Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier
Thailand Women FlagThailand Women
115/7
Zimbabwe Women FlagZimbabwe Women
(20 ov, T:116) 114/6

THA Women won by 1 run

Player Of The Match
54 (52)
nannapat-koncharoenkai
Summary
Scorecard
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Fan Ratings
12

Kelis Ndhlovu has broken the record for most sixes (12) in WT20Is for ZIM-W, going past Musonda's 11

1

THA Women's 1-run win against ZIM Women is their smallest margin of victory in terms of runs in WT20Is, beating 2-run win against IRE Women

Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Thailand Women 115/7(20 overs)
Nannapat Koncharoenkai
54 (52)
Audrey Mazvishaya
2/21 (4)
Natthakan Chantham
26 (22)
Adel Zimunu
2/22 (4)
Zimbabwe Women 114/6(20 overs)
Modester Mupachikwa
36 (49)
Thipatcha Putthawong
2/27 (4)
Kelis Ndhlovu
28 (25)
Sunida Chaturongrattana
1/11 (4)
View full scorecard
end of over 207 runs • 1 wicket
ZIM-W: 114/5CRR: 5.70 
Josephine Nkomo12 (9b)
Phannita Maya 3-0-20-0
Thipatcha Putthawong 4-0-27-2
19.6
W
Maya to Gwanzura, OUT
Nyasha Gwanzura run out (Maya) 16 (18b 1x4 0x6) SR: 88.88
19.5
2
Maya to Gwanzura, 2 runs
19.4
1
Maya to Nkomo, 1 run
19.3
1
Maya to Gwanzura, 1 run
19.2
2
Maya to Gwanzura, 2 runs
19.1
1
Maya to Nkomo, 1 run
end of over 1910 runs
ZIM-W: 107/5CRR: 5.63 RRR: 9.00
Nyasha Gwanzura11 (14b 1x4)
Josephine Nkomo10 (7b)
Thipatcha Putthawong 4-0-27-2
Onnicha Kamchomphu 4-0-14-0
18.6
4
Putthawong to Gwanzura, FOUR runs
18.5
1
Putthawong to Nkomo, 1 run
18.4
2
Putthawong to Nkomo, 2 runs
18.3
2
Putthawong to Nkomo, 2 runs
18.2
1
Putthawong to Gwanzura, 1 run
18.1
Putthawong to Gwanzura, no run
end of over 186 runs
ZIM-W: 97/5CRR: 5.38 RRR: 9.50
Josephine Nkomo5 (4b)
Nyasha Gwanzura6 (11b)
Onnicha Kamchomphu 4-0-14-0
Thipatcha Putthawong 3-0-17-2
17.6
2
Onnicha to Nkomo, 2 runs
17.5
1
Onnicha to Gwanzura, 1 run
17.4
1
Onnicha to Nkomo, 1 run
17.3
1
Onnicha to Gwanzura, 1 run
17.2
Onnicha to Gwanzura, no run
17.1
1
Onnicha to Nkomo, 1 run
end of over 172 runs • 2 wickets
ZIM-W: 91/5CRR: 5.35 RRR: 8.33
Nyasha Gwanzura4 (8b)
Josephine Nkomo1 (1b)
Thipatcha Putthawong 3-0-17-2
Suleeporn Laomi 4-0-24-0
16.6
Putthawong to Gwanzura, no run
16.5
Putthawong to Gwanzura, no run
Read full commentary
Match details
Mulpani Cricket Ground
TossZimbabwe Women, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
THA Women
Nannapat Koncharoenkai
Match numberWT20I no. 2629
Match days20 January 2026 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Bangladesh
Shathira Jakir
Qatar
Shivani Mishra
TV Umpire
South Africa
Kerrin Klaaste
Reserve Umpire
Netherlands
Rizwan Akram
Match Referee
West Indies
Reon King
PointsThailand Women 2, Zimbabwe Women 0
ZIM Women Innings
Player NameRB
CS Mugeri-Tiripano
run out1918
B Biza
run out00
M Mupachikwa
caught3649
KT Ndhlovu
caught2825
N Gwanzura
run out1618
CT Dhururu
bowled01
JN Nkomo
not out129
Extras(b 1, w 2)
Total114(6 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
BAN-W33062.183
IRE-W22041.425
USA-W3122-0.521
PNG-W2020-1.775
NAM-W2020-2.147
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
NL-W33060.517
THA-W22040.616
SCO-W21121.124
NEP-W2020-0.695
ZIM-W3030-1.123
Full Table