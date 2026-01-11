Matches (14)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (1)
T20 World Cup (3)
T20 WC Warm-up (2)
Ranji Trophy (4)
Sheffield Shield (3)
WPL (1)
RESULT
4th Match (N), DY Patil, January 11, 2026, Women's Premier League
Gujarat Giants Women FlagGujarat Giants Women

#2

209
Delhi Capitals Women FlagDelhi Capitals Women

#3

(20 ov, T:210) 205/5

GG Women won by 4 runs

sophie-devine
Player Of The Match
Sophie Devine
, GG-W
95 (42) & 2/21
sophie-devine
Cricinfo's MVP
Sophie Devine
, GG-W
203.16 ptsImpact List
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Fan Ratings
Preview

Rodrigues' Capitals must get their act together fast to challenge power-packed Giants

A lot went wrong for Delhi Capitals in their season opener - a top-order collapse and a poor bowling plan among them - while Gujarat Giants were impressive against UP Warriorz

Sruthi Ravindranath
Sruthi Ravindranath
Jan 11, 2026, 3:21 AM
3:16

Wareham steals the show, uncapped India players shine

Big picture - DC need top-order batters to fire

Gujarat Giants (GG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) arrived at their opening fixtures with varying expectations and walked away with surprises of different kinds.
There were questions over whether Giants' line-up - big overseas players and many young and uncapped Indian players - could match up to the experience in the UP Warriorz (UPW) ranks. Those doubts were put to rest as GG impressed in all departments to win by ten runs.
DC, meanwhile, endured a difficult start against Mumbai Indians (MI). Their batting depth, expected to be their strength seeing the relative inexperience in the bowling attack, failed to fire. The top order never settled into the chase of 196, with Lizelle Lee, Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp all gone before the seventh over. Earlier, the bowlers struggled for control, allowing MI to race away to an imposing 195.
DC have a quick turnaround, but captain Rodrigues chose to see the upside of it. "Less time to overthink," she said after the match. Her first outing as full-time captain proved a tough test, but it's a challenge she "really loves". The bowling plan certainly needs work. Against MI, Kapp completed her quota by the 17th over and Chinelle Henry had one over to bowl, which she didn't. That left spinners Minnu Mani and N Sree Charani and uncapped seamer Nandani Sharma to bowl the final three overs to an on-song Harmanpreet Kaur, and MI plundered 33 off those.
For GG, there were several positives, including 22-year-old Anushka Sharma who at No. 3 compiled a fluent 44 off 30 balls. Her partnership with Ash Gardner provided the backbone of the innings as they put up a competitive total. Having featured in the afternoon game on Saturday, GG will enjoy a bit of a longer break than their opponents and will be keen to carry their winning momentum forward.

Form guide

Delhi Capitals LLLWW (last five completed matches, most recent first)
Gujarat Giants WLLWW

In the spotlight - Lizelle Lee and Georgia Wareham

Lizelle Lee arrived at the WPL on the back of a prolific WBBL, having powered Hobart Hurricanes to their maiden title. But she has big shoes to fill as an opener at DC, a spot occupied by Lanning till last year. In DC's opening fixture, Lee impressed behind the stumps, taking a sharp catch to remove Amelia Kerr and another to dismiss G Kamalini. With the bat, though, she didn't quite make an impact, dismissed for a run-a-ball 10. In Lee and Shafali, DC have two of the tournament's most destructive hitters, and they will hope the partnership clicks soon.
Allrounders have made a massive impact in all three games so far, and Georgia Wareham stood out in GG's match against UPW. She provided the late impetus with the bat, smashing three sixes off Deandra Dottin in the 19th over to finish with 27 off just ten balls, lifting GG to 207. Wareham then delivered with the ball, returning figures of 2 for 30, trapping Meg Lanning lbw and completing a superb return catch to dismiss Harleen Deol. Like Lee, Wareham is fresh off a strong WBBL season with Melbourne Renegades, where she finished as the tournament's joint-highest wicket-taker (19) and her team's highest run-scorer (277 runs), and she looks like she has brought that form to the WPL.

Team news: Will DC bring in Alana King?

The sides are unlikely to tinker with their combinations after just one game each.
If DC consider bringing in Alana King to strengthen the bowling attack, it will come at a cost, with Lee having to make way, Wolvaardt opening the innings, and Tanya Bhatia in as the wicketkeeper.
Delhi Capitals (probable): 1 Shafali Verma, 2 Lizelle Lee (wk), 3 Laura Wolvaardt, 4 Jemimah Rodrigues (capt), 5 Marizanne Kapp, 6 Niki Prasad, 7 Chinelle Henry, 8 Sneh Rana, 9 Minnu Mani, 10 N Shree Charani, 11 Nandani Sharma
GG are likely to go into the game with the winning combination.
Gujarat Giants (probable): 1 Beth Mooney (wk), 2 Sophie Devine, 3 Anushka Sharma, 4 Ash Gardner (capt), 5 Georgia Wareham, 6 Bharti Fulmali, 7 Kanika Ahuja, 8 Kashvee Gautam, 9 Tanuja Kanwar, 10 Rajeshwari Gayakwad, 11 Renuka Singh

Pitch and conditions

Conditions at the DY Patil Stadium have generally favoured batting, with teams batting first winning two of the three matches so far, which is a reversal of the venue's broader trend where chasing sides had the edge.

Stats and trivia

  • Two of the game's premier allrounders will be up against each other. GG's Gardner and DC's Kapp have been among the game's finest, and since 2023, have scored 1910 and 1814 runs respectively in T20s, while also taking 136 and 112 wickets. While Kapp has dismissed Gardner only once in the format, Gardner has bagged Kapp four times in eight meetings.
  • GG have won only two out of the six matches they've played against DC in the WPL.
Gujarat Giants WomenDelhi Capitals WomenGG Women vs DC WomenWomen's Premier League

Sruthi Ravindranath is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
GG-W 100%
GG-WDC-W
100%50%100%GG-W InningsDC-W Innings

Over 20 • DC-W 205/5

Jemimah Rodrigues c †Mooney b Devine 15 (9b 2x4 0x6 18m) SR: 166.66
W
Laura Wolvaardt c Wareham b Devine 77 (38b 9x4 3x6 65m) SR: 202.63
W
GG Women won by 4 runs
Match CoverageSee all
Everything, everywhere, all in Devine hands

Everything, everywhere, all in Devine hands

Stats - Devine's six-hitting fest, Nandani's hat-trick, Giants' record total

Stats - Devine's six-hitting fest, Nandani's hat-trick, Giants' record total

Ashleigh Gardner: 'To be able to defend seven in last over, we stole that game'

Ashleigh Gardner: 'To be able to defend seven in last over, we stole that game'

Devine's 95 trumps Lee, Wolvaardt fifties in see-saw thriller

Devine's 95 trumps Lee, Wolvaardt fifties in see-saw thriller

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions