Rodrigues' Capitals must get their act together fast to challenge power-packed Giants

Big picture - DC need top-order batters to fire

Gujarat Giants (GG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) arrived at their opening fixtures with varying expectations and walked away with surprises of different kinds.

There were questions over whether Giants' line-up - big overseas players and many young and uncapped Indian players - could match up to the experience in the UP Warriorz (UPW) ranks. Those doubts were put to rest as GG impressed in all departments to win by ten runs.

DC have a quick turnaround, but captain Rodrigues chose to see the upside of it. "Less time to overthink," she said after the match. Her first outing as full-time captain proved a tough test, but it's a challenge she "really loves". The bowling plan certainly needs work. Against MI, Kapp completed her quota by the 17th over and Chinelle Henry had one over to bowl, which she didn't. That left spinners Minnu Mani and N Sree Charani and uncapped seamer Nandani Sharma to bowl the final three overs to an on-song Harmanpreet Kaur, and MI plundered 33 off those.

For GG, there were several positives, including 22-year-old Anushka Sharma who at No. 3 compiled a fluent 44 off 30 balls. Her partnership with Ash Gardner provided the backbone of the innings as they put up a competitive total. Having featured in the afternoon game on Saturday, GG will enjoy a bit of a longer break than their opponents and will be keen to carry their winning momentum forward.

Form guide

Delhi Capitals LLLWW (last five completed matches, most recent first)

Gujarat Giants WLLWW

Lizelle Lee and Marizanne Kapp, as Delhi Capitals' premier overseas players, will have to play important roles • Delhi Capitals

In the spotlight - Lizelle Lee and Georgia Wareham

Lizelle Lee arrived at the WPL on the back of a prolific WBBL, having powered Hobart Hurricanes to their maiden title. But she has big shoes to fill as an opener at DC, a spot occupied by Lanning till last year. In DC's opening fixture, Lee impressed behind the stumps, taking a sharp catch to remove Amelia Kerr and another to dismiss G Kamalini. With the bat, though, she didn't quite make an impact, dismissed for a run-a-ball 10. In Lee and Shafali, DC have two of the tournament's most destructive hitters, and they will hope the partnership clicks soon. arrived at the WPL on the back of a prolific WBBL, having powered Hobart Hurricanes to their maiden title. But she has big shoes to fill as an opener at DC, a spot occupied by Lanning till last year. In DC's opening fixture, Lee impressed behind the stumps, taking a sharp catch to remove Amelia Kerr and another to dismiss G Kamalini. With the bat, though, she didn't quite make an impact, dismissed for a run-a-ball 10. In Lee and Shafali, DC have two of the tournament's most destructive hitters, and they will hope the partnership clicks soon.

Allrounders have made a massive impact in all three games so far, and Georgia Wareham stood out in GG's match against UPW. She provided the late impetus with the bat, smashing three sixes off Deandra Dottin in the 19th over to finish with 27 off just ten balls, lifting GG to 207. Wareham then delivered with the ball, returning figures of 2 for 30, trapping Meg Lanning lbw and completing a superb return catch to dismiss Harleen Deol. Like Lee, Wareham is fresh off a strong WBBL season with Melbourne Renegades, where she finished as the tournament's joint-highest wicket-taker (19) and her team's highest run-scorer (277 runs), and she looks like she has brought that form to the WPL.

Anushka Sharma and Ashleigh Gardner put on a big show in the opening game • AFP/Getty Images

Team news: Will DC bring in Alana King?

The sides are unlikely to tinker with their combinations after just one game each.

If DC consider bringing in Alana King to strengthen the bowling attack, it will come at a cost, with Lee having to make way, Wolvaardt opening the innings, and Tanya Bhatia in as the wicketkeeper.

Delhi Capitals (probable): 1 Shafali Verma, 2 Lizelle Lee (wk), 3 Laura Wolvaardt, 4 Jemimah Rodrigues (capt), 5 Marizanne Kapp, 6 Niki Prasad, 7 Chinelle Henry, 8 Sneh Rana, 9 Minnu Mani, 10 N Shree Charani, 11 Nandani Sharma

GG are likely to go into the game with the winning combination.

Gujarat Giants (probable): 1 Beth Mooney (wk), 2 Sophie Devine, 3 Anushka Sharma, 4 Ash Gardner (capt), 5 Georgia Wareham, 6 Bharti Fulmali, 7 Kanika Ahuja, 8 Kashvee Gautam, 9 Tanuja Kanwar, 10 Rajeshwari Gayakwad, 11 Renuka Singh

Pitch and conditions

Conditions at the DY Patil Stadium have generally favoured batting, with teams batting first winning two of the three matches so far, which is a reversal of the venue's broader trend where chasing sides had the edge.

Stats and trivia