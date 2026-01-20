Matches (30)
SL v ENG (1)
AFG vs WI (1)
WPL (1)
SA20 (1)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (3)
WT20 WC Qualifier (4)
Super Smash (1)
Ranji Trophy (17)
New Zealand in India (1)

MI Women vs DC Women, 13th Match at Vadodara, WPL, Jan 20 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
13th Match (N), Vadodara, January 20, 2026, Women's Premier League
PrevNext
Mumbai Indians Women FlagMumbai Indians Women

#2

154/5
Delhi Capitals Women FlagDelhi Capitals Women

#4

(19/20 ov, T:155) 155/3

DC Women won by 7 wickets (with 6 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
51* (37)
jemimah-rodrigues
Cricinfo's MVP
70.52 ptsImpact List
shree-charani
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Videos
Photos
Fan Ratings
Match centre 
Scores: Harshith Gowda | Comms: Abhijato (@ob_jato)
Scorecard summary
Mumbai Indians Women 154/5(20 overs)
Nat Sciver-Brunt
65* (45)
Shree Charani
3/33 (4)
Harmanpreet Kaur
41 (33)
Marizanne Kapp
1/8 (4)
Delhi Capitals Women 155/3(19 overs)
Jemimah Rodrigues
51* (37)
Vaishnavi Sharma
1/20 (4)
Lizelle Lee
46 (28)
Amanjot Kaur
1/21 (3)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Shree Charani
DC-W70.52---3/333.8570.52
Marizanne Kapp
DC-W69.3710(6)10.019.951/81.2159.42
Nat Sciver-Brunt
MI-W65.0965(45)66.7367.950/420- 2.86
Lizelle Lee
DC-W57.1246(28)53.657.12---
Vaishnavi Sharma
MI-W54.62---1/201.854.62
View full list
end of over 1914 runs
DC-W: 155/3CRR: 8.15 
Marizanne Kapp10 (6b 1x6)
Jemimah Rodrigues51 (37b 5x4 1x6)
Nat Sciver-Brunt 4-0-42-0
Hayley Matthews 2-0-19-0

11.20pm So, Delhi Capitals keep themselves in the reckoning. This win - and especially Rodrigues' resurgent form - will bode well for Capitals. MI sit at the second spot on the table, but they are also the only team who have played six games in the league - one more than all others. They will need to compensate for that by going on a winning streak from here, if they want to make it to the playoffs again. Join us tomorrow, as Gujarat Giants take on UP Warriorz to take the WPL into its business end. For now, though, it's goodbye from Abhijato and Vishal on comms, and Harshith from the scoring team!

11.15pm Time for the post-match presentations now.

Here's Player of the Match and also DC skipper, Jemimah Rodrigues, for her 37-ball 51*. "I would like to share this award with Kapp. I asked but they said no. Proud of the way the team bowled. What us up was Kapp's running between the wickets with me. It really set the tone. [On her winning knock] I've had conversations with a few people I trust, and they told me to give myself time initially. I knew that if I got past those 10 balls, and having clarity, it was easier to score here. I knew anything under 160 was a fighting score, but we still needed to bat well. I learnt a little from Nat and Harman too, about how to bat on this pitch."

11.05pm Hypocaust with a telling statistic: "This is the first time that Mumbai Indians have lost 4 group stage matches in a WPL season." Four teams are on four points on the table now, while RCB sit comfortable at the top with a perfect record. Net run rate will become more and more important as the league stage enters its endgame.

MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur: "We were 20-30 runs short. We couldn't execute with the bat and it has been bothering us throughout the tournament. We need to push more in the powerplay. Before the tournament, we were struggling with injuries [in the squad]. It's not an excuse, but whoever is batting in the opening spot has to take responsibility. [On Vaishnavi[ She is the one who kept us in the game. We bowled badly in the powerplay, but her wicket of Shafali was the turning point. She was great with Amanjot... The next two games are important, and we'll go in with a positive mindset."

Lizelle Lee: "It's not one of the easiest wickets to play on. We got away, a little, with the new ball. [About her dismissal] Look, it was a great take from the keeper. But that's all I've got to say about that. We're doing well at the top of the order, and we've got basic plans. [On Rodrigues] There's a lot of stuff that goes with being captain."

11pm Easy as you like, in the end. The chase got tight through the middle overs, but Rodrigues's unbeaten fifty was the captain's knock her team has been waiting for all season. She is all hugs and smiles now as she shakes hands with her teammates near the boundary line. Vaishnavi Sharma was the most economical bowler for MI, that too on debut, and is one to keep an eye on for the future

18.6
6
Nat Sciver-Brunt to Kapp, SIX runs

What a shot to complete the chase! Kapp, the veteran, embraces her kapp-tain at the other end. The two of them have mounted a great partnership at the death here, on a surface that hasn't been easy to play on. This ball was right in the slot in front of the stumps, and she used her long levers to swing across the line and deposit it over cow corner

18.5
1
Nat Sciver-Brunt to Rodrigues, 1 run

Bowled well outside off and short. She stays in her crease and pulls at it, again towards deep midwicket, to take a single

18.4
4
Nat Sciver-Brunt to Rodrigues, FOUR runs

Awesome placement! Right on the stumps, she swings across the line and places it right between deep midwicket and deep square leg. The fielder fumbled right as she was trying to bring it back in, but a tough chance, that

18.3
1
Nat Sciver-Brunt to Kapp, 1 run

Fuller, can just stay inside her crease and flick it to long on

18.2
1
Nat Sciver-Brunt to Rodrigues, 1 run

Down the pitch, and across to the off side. The ball is short and rising right at her, but she stays on her feet and pulls it down to mid-wicket. Seeing it like a football now

18.1
1lb
Nat Sciver-Brunt to Kapp, 1 leg bye

Full and sliding down the leg side, she tries to launch the ball into the on-side but misses it completely. The bowler appeals but not many others, the umpire keeps a stoic face

Rodrigues has timed this chase to perfection so far.

end of over 1813 runs
DC-W: 141/3CRR: 7.83 RRR: 7.00 • Need 14 from 12b
Jemimah Rodrigues45 (34b 4x4 1x6)
Marizanne Kapp3 (3b)
Hayley Matthews 2-0-19-0
Nat Sciver-Brunt 3-0-29-0
17.6
4
Matthews to Rodrigues, FOUR runs

Gets into position well early: reverse sweep past deepward backward point. Superb shot, that! The ball was full enough on the stumps for her to meet it right before it bounced

17.5
2
Matthews to Rodrigues, 2 runs

fuller now, she plays it past square leg. Runs superbly, calling for two early and getting it

17.4
1
Matthews to Kapp, 1 run

Similar delivery. She tries to sweep it into the leg side with a lot of power, but mistimes it as it goes down to mid on, who runs in to collect it

17.3
1
Matthews to Rodrigues, 1 run

Flighted on a good length, on the stumps, and she flicks it to square leg again

Aksh: "thank you espncricinfo for the amazing commentary throughout the matches. whenever i js want to do a bit of sneak peak for the score, i go on this app and understand how my fav batter or bowler is playing by ur commentary" - Aksh, I must tell you that flattery won't get you very far in the BBB comms, so you must-- Oh wait...

The physios attend to her. Hope she's okay...

17.2
4
Matthews to Rodrigues, FOUR runs

Shorter, rising in front of the stumps, she stays back this time and glides it down to third man. Sajana is in agony, clutching her shoulder. She tried to flick it back in but lands awkwardly after bumping into the padding

17.1
1
Matthews to Kapp, 1 run

Slower bowler on now, on leg stump and drifting into middle off a good length, is played to square leg after an easy flick

end of over 1710 runs • 1 wicket
DC-W: 128/3CRR: 7.52 RRR: 9.00 • Need 27 from 18b
Jemimah Rodrigues34 (30b 2x4 1x6)
Marizanne Kapp1 (1b)
Nat Sciver-Brunt 3-0-29-0
Hayley Matthews 1-0-6-0

Rodrigues raises her thumb to acknowledge her partner: good running from them.

16.6
2
Nat Sciver-Brunt to Rodrigues, 2 runs

Tries to go wider, bowl shorter, Rodrigues into the off side now as she tries to get it through cow corner once again. Ismail collects it and throws it back in, but excellent running gives them two

16.5
6
Nat Sciver-Brunt to Rodrigues, SIX runs

Smashed it! She does well to react to the ball right as it is released. Steps down the ground in a fraction of a second. Swings through the ball coming at her from outside off, and mows it over cow corner

16.4
1
Nat Sciver-Brunt to Kapp, 1 run

Shorter now, right on the pads, she flicks it away towards square leg

James: "OH NOOOO. We jinxed her!" - The divine powers of the feedbackers remains true to form

16.3
1
Nat Sciver-Brunt to Rodrigues, 1 run

Tries to sweep her again, ball is full on the pads. The ball takes the edge and goes to fine leg, who whips the ball back into play

Prem: "They should have kept 1 over of Vaishnavi if it comes down to the last over as it is very difficult to get boundaries of her flighted deliveries. " - They've dug their grave, now let's see if they'll need to lie in it

16.2
Nat Sciver-Brunt to Rodrigues, no run

Smart keeping! The ball lands outside off and moves quite away from her a lot as she gets down on one knee and tries to smash it through the line. The keeper is standing right at the stumps and flicks the bails off in an instant. The umpire doesn't take too much time on this decision - the foot is well inside the crease

And just like that, the complexion of the game changes again.

Amey : "I think everyone is forgetting that this is a slow pitch and difficult to score on. It was Shafali, Lee and NSB who made it simpler. Having said that these two are capable of playing good shots." - New batter in now

16.1
W
Nat Sciver-Brunt to Rodrigues, OUT

OH NO! Disaster strikes for Wolvaardt. Bowled short of a length, down leg, but Rodrigues is in great position onto her leg side to smash it down the line. Too well, in fact, because Sciver-Brunt reaches down for the ball. Brushes her hand and deflects right back onto the stumps. She was never making it back into the crease in that one instant

Laura Wolvaardt run out (Nat Sciver-Brunt) 17 (19b 0x4 0x6 42m) SR: 89.47

James: "I love the comment about Wolvaardt being in a league of her own. Spot on. No need to compare her to a male player. She's a legend in her own right." - Does she have another all-timer of a rescue in her from here on?

end of over 166 runs
DC-W: 118/2CRR: 7.37 RRR: 9.25 • Need 37 from 24b
Jemimah Rodrigues25 (25b 2x4)
Laura Wolvaardt17 (19b)
Hayley Matthews 1-0-6-0
Nat Sciver-Brunt 2-0-19-0

Last strategic timeout of the innings.

Soms: "DC, ab javo runs ke liye , no defense . Wkts in hand, go for 4, 6 " DC, go for the runs now, Soms says. DC are probably going to shift gears after the break. They've done well to get to this point, still the favourites going into the fjnal four

15.6
1
Matthews to Rodrigues, 1 run

Gives it all the hangtime in the world before it falls right in front of her pads once again. She swings through the line to get it over mid on, but long on lies in wait to collect the ball and throw it back in

15.5
1
Matthews to Wolvaardt, 1 run

Wolvaardt steps down the crease to meet the ball on the full, right in front of the stumps. Long on collects while they take a run

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
Nat Sciver-Brunt
65 runs (45)
6 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
sweep shot
11 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
87%
JI Rodrigues
51 runs (37)
5 fours1 six
Productive shot
flick
10 runs
1 four0 six
Control
95%
Best performances - bowlers
N Shree Charani
O
4
M
0
R
33
W
3
ECO
8.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
M Kapp
M Kapp
DC-W
O
4
M
0
R
8
W
1
ECO
2
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
View more stats
Match details
Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
TossDelhi Capitals Women, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
DC Women
Jemimah Rodrigues
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days20 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
India
Tony EmattyDRS
India
Vrinda RathiDRS
TV Umpire
India
Ajitesh Argal
Reserve Umpire
India
Anish Sahasrabudhe
Match Referee
India
Varsha Nagre
PointsDelhi Capitals Women 2, Mumbai Indians Women 0
Language
English
Win Probability
DC-W 100%
MI-WDC-W
100%50%100%MI-W InningsDC-W Innings

Over 19 • DC-W 155/3

DC Women won by 7 wickets (with 6 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
Match Coverage
All Match News

Captain Rodrigues provides DC's campaign a fillip with an inspirational knock

After four low scores, and with DC's campaign on the line, they needed her to step up, which she did by scoring 51*

Captain Rodrigues provides DC's campaign a fillip with an inspirational knock

Rodrigues holds nerve as DC hand MI third straight loss

DC climbed off the bottom of the table with a measured chase to sink MI and throw the WPL playoff race wide open

Rodrigues holds nerve as DC hand MI third straight loss

Capitals opt to bowl; WPL debuts for Deeya Yadav, Vaishnavi Sharma, Rahila Firdous

MI made the big decision of leaving out Amelia Kerr for the first time this WPL

Capitals opt to bowl; WPL debuts for Deeya Yadav, Vaishnavi Sharma, Rahila Firdous

Vaishnavi replaces injured Kamalini in Mumbai Indians squad

Vaishnavi Sharma has joined Mumbai Indians for INR 30 lakh after G Kamalini was ruled out of WPL 2026 with a shoulder injury

Vaishnavi replaces injured Kamalini in Mumbai Indians squad

MI's struggling top order meet DC's struggling new-ball bowlers

Which of these teams can find a way to put the power in their powerplay?

MI's struggling top order meet DC's struggling new-ball bowlers
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
DC Women Innings
Player NameRB
Shafali Verma
bowled2924
L Lee
stumped4628
L Wolvaardt
run out1719
JI Rodrigues
not out5137
M Kapp
not out106
Extras(lb 1, w 1)
Total155(3 wkts; 19 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB-W550101.882
MI-W62440.046
UPW-W5234-0.483
DC-W5234-0.586
GG-W5234-0.864
Full Table