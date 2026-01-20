What a shot to complete the chase! Kapp, the veteran, embraces her kapp-tain at the other end. The two of them have mounted a great partnership at the death here, on a surface that hasn't been easy to play on. This ball was right in the slot in front of the stumps, and she used her long levers to swing across the line and deposit it over cow corner
MI Women vs DC Women, 13th Match at Vadodara, WPL, Jan 20 2026 - Match Result
DC Women won by 7 wickets (with 6 balls remaining)
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|DC-W
|70.52
|-
|-
|-
|3/33
|3.85
|70.52
|DC-W
|69.37
|10(6)
|10.01
|9.95
|1/8
|1.21
|59.42
|MI-W
|65.09
|65(45)
|66.73
|67.95
|0/42
|0
|- 2.86
|DC-W
|57.12
|46(28)
|53.6
|57.12
|-
|-
|-
|MI-W
|54.62
|-
|-
|-
|1/20
|1.8
|54.62
11.20pm So, Delhi Capitals keep themselves in the reckoning. This win - and especially Rodrigues' resurgent form - will bode well for Capitals. MI sit at the second spot on the table, but they are also the only team who have played six games in the league - one more than all others. They will need to compensate for that by going on a winning streak from here, if they want to make it to the playoffs again. Join us tomorrow, as Gujarat Giants take on UP Warriorz to take the WPL into its business end. For now, though, it's goodbye from Abhijato and Vishal on comms, and Harshith from the scoring team!
11.15pm Time for the post-match presentations now.
Here's Player of the Match and also DC skipper, Jemimah Rodrigues, for her 37-ball 51*. "I would like to share this award with Kapp. I asked but they said no. Proud of the way the team bowled. What us up was Kapp's running between the wickets with me. It really set the tone. [On her winning knock] I've had conversations with a few people I trust, and they told me to give myself time initially. I knew that if I got past those 10 balls, and having clarity, it was easier to score here. I knew anything under 160 was a fighting score, but we still needed to bat well. I learnt a little from Nat and Harman too, about how to bat on this pitch."
11.05pm Hypocaust with a telling statistic: "This is the first time that Mumbai Indians have lost 4 group stage matches in a WPL season." Four teams are on four points on the table now, while RCB sit comfortable at the top with a perfect record. Net run rate will become more and more important as the league stage enters its endgame.
MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur: "We were 20-30 runs short. We couldn't execute with the bat and it has been bothering us throughout the tournament. We need to push more in the powerplay. Before the tournament, we were struggling with injuries [in the squad]. It's not an excuse, but whoever is batting in the opening spot has to take responsibility. [On Vaishnavi[ She is the one who kept us in the game. We bowled badly in the powerplay, but her wicket of Shafali was the turning point. She was great with Amanjot... The next two games are important, and we'll go in with a positive mindset."
Lizelle Lee: "It's not one of the easiest wickets to play on. We got away, a little, with the new ball. [About her dismissal] Look, it was a great take from the keeper. But that's all I've got to say about that. We're doing well at the top of the order, and we've got basic plans. [On Rodrigues] There's a lot of stuff that goes with being captain."
11pm Easy as you like, in the end. The chase got tight through the middle overs, but Rodrigues's unbeaten fifty was the captain's knock her team has been waiting for all season. She is all hugs and smiles now as she shakes hands with her teammates near the boundary line. Vaishnavi Sharma was the most economical bowler for MI, that too on debut, and is one to keep an eye on for the future
Bowled well outside off and short. She stays in her crease and pulls at it, again towards deep midwicket, to take a single
Awesome placement! Right on the stumps, she swings across the line and places it right between deep midwicket and deep square leg. The fielder fumbled right as she was trying to bring it back in, but a tough chance, that
Fuller, can just stay inside her crease and flick it to long on
Down the pitch, and across to the off side. The ball is short and rising right at her, but she stays on her feet and pulls it down to mid-wicket. Seeing it like a football now
Full and sliding down the leg side, she tries to launch the ball into the on-side but misses it completely. The bowler appeals but not many others, the umpire keeps a stoic face
Rodrigues has timed this chase to perfection so far.
Gets into position well early: reverse sweep past deepward backward point. Superb shot, that! The ball was full enough on the stumps for her to meet it right before it bounced
fuller now, she plays it past square leg. Runs superbly, calling for two early and getting it
Similar delivery. She tries to sweep it into the leg side with a lot of power, but mistimes it as it goes down to mid on, who runs in to collect it
Flighted on a good length, on the stumps, and she flicks it to square leg again
Aksh: "thank you espncricinfo for the amazing commentary throughout the matches. whenever i js want to do a bit of sneak peak for the score, i go on this app and understand how my fav batter or bowler is playing by ur commentary" - Aksh, I must tell you that flattery won't get you very far in the BBB comms, so you must-- Oh wait...
The physios attend to her. Hope she's okay...
Shorter, rising in front of the stumps, she stays back this time and glides it down to third man. Sajana is in agony, clutching her shoulder. She tried to flick it back in but lands awkwardly after bumping into the padding
Slower bowler on now, on leg stump and drifting into middle off a good length, is played to square leg after an easy flick
Rodrigues raises her thumb to acknowledge her partner: good running from them.
Tries to go wider, bowl shorter, Rodrigues into the off side now as she tries to get it through cow corner once again. Ismail collects it and throws it back in, but excellent running gives them two
Smashed it! She does well to react to the ball right as it is released. Steps down the ground in a fraction of a second. Swings through the ball coming at her from outside off, and mows it over cow corner
Shorter now, right on the pads, she flicks it away towards square leg
James: "OH NOOOO. We jinxed her!" - The divine powers of the feedbackers remains true to form
Tries to sweep her again, ball is full on the pads. The ball takes the edge and goes to fine leg, who whips the ball back into play
Prem: "They should have kept 1 over of Vaishnavi if it comes down to the last over as it is very difficult to get boundaries of her flighted deliveries. " - They've dug their grave, now let's see if they'll need to lie in it
Smart keeping! The ball lands outside off and moves quite away from her a lot as she gets down on one knee and tries to smash it through the line. The keeper is standing right at the stumps and flicks the bails off in an instant. The umpire doesn't take too much time on this decision - the foot is well inside the crease
And just like that, the complexion of the game changes again.
Amey : "I think everyone is forgetting that this is a slow pitch and difficult to score on. It was Shafali, Lee and NSB who made it simpler. Having said that these two are capable of playing good shots." - New batter in now
OH NO! Disaster strikes for Wolvaardt. Bowled short of a length, down leg, but Rodrigues is in great position onto her leg side to smash it down the line. Too well, in fact, because Sciver-Brunt reaches down for the ball. Brushes her hand and deflects right back onto the stumps. She was never making it back into the crease in that one instant
James: "I love the comment about Wolvaardt being in a league of her own. Spot on. No need to compare her to a male player. She's a legend in her own right." - Does she have another all-timer of a rescue in her from here on?
Last strategic timeout of the innings.
Soms: "DC, ab javo runs ke liye , no defense . Wkts in hand, go for 4, 6 " DC, go for the runs now, Soms says. DC are probably going to shift gears after the break. They've done well to get to this point, still the favourites going into the fjnal four
Gives it all the hangtime in the world before it falls right in front of her pads once again. She swings through the line to get it over mid on, but long on lies in wait to collect the ball and throw it back in
Wolvaardt steps down the crease to meet the ball on the full, right in front of the stumps. Long on collects while they take a run
|Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
|Toss
|Delhi Capitals Women, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|20 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
Tony EmattyDRS
Vrinda RathiDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Delhi Capitals Women 2, Mumbai Indians Women 0
Over 19 • DC-W 155/3DC Women won by 7 wickets (with 6 balls remaining)
Captain Rodrigues provides DC's campaign a fillip with an inspirational knock
Rodrigues holds nerve as DC hand MI third straight loss
Capitals opt to bowl; WPL debuts for Deeya Yadav, Vaishnavi Sharma, Rahila Firdous
Vaishnavi replaces injured Kamalini in Mumbai Indians squad
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|29
|24
|stumped
|46
|28
|run out
|17
|19
|not out
|51
|37
|not out
|10
|6
|Extras
|(lb 1, w 1)
|Total
|155(3 wkts; 19 ovs)