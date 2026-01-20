11.20pm So, Delhi Capitals keep themselves in the reckoning. This win - and especially Rodrigues' resurgent form - will bode well for Capitals. MI sit at the second spot on the table, but they are also the only team who have played six games in the league - one more than all others. They will need to compensate for that by going on a winning streak from here, if they want to make it to the playoffs again. Join us tomorrow, as Gujarat Giants take on UP Warriorz to take the WPL into its business end. For now, though, it's goodbye from Abhijato and Vishal on comms, and Harshith from the scoring team!