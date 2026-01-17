DC look to test unbeaten RCB in Navi Mumbai's final game of the season

DC's bowlers came good in the last match against UP Warriorz (UPW). But with the bat, despite runs from Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt and Chinelle Henry, the team is still waiting to click as a unit. On Saturday, in the final match this season at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, they will hope to put things right on a batting-friendly pitch. Can they push a tired RCB side that will be playing again within 24 hours?