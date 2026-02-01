Meg Lanning: "I thought we fought it till the end nicely. We created some chances as well. Unfortunately, we didn't get going [with the bat]. We just haven't been consistent enough... just doing it for longer. It hasn't been the season we wanted, obviously. Disappointing to finish with a loss tonight. Giri did an excellent job. She was keeping up to the stumps... a really nice night for her. Hopefully that gives her some confidence. There were few three-over spells there, which is unusual. I'm still thoroughly enjoying my cricket. Trying to get the best out of people."