After 24 days and 20 games, the round-robin stage of WPL 2026 is done. It went down all the way, with the second Eliminator spot being clinched on the final night. DC's win means they now face Gujarat Giants for a place in the final. Join us for the Eliminator in two days' time. Until then, here's tonight's report for a recap. Goodnight, and take care!
Marizanne Kapp is the Player of the Match: "It's hard to be happy if one of your skills is down, but I'm happy with the win. I was lucky to pick up wickets. Happy to strike. There's always pressure on you to perform and lead the bowling attack. First few games I didn't get the wickets I would have liked."
Jemimah Rodrigues: "We were always assured we were a good team. It was about keeping things simple and executing. Everyone was really calm and professional. Our bowlers have been doing a great job. They have been brave enough to stick to their strengths. JB [the coach] keeps talking about how we need to stick to our strengths first... It was just about winning today. We still speak about how we can be positive."
Time for the presentations
Jonathan Batty, DC head coach: "Delighted the captain got us over the line in the end. Proud that we've made it to the finals. The decision-making all tournament has been really good. We've messed up run chases. We haven't always played our best cricket. I'm just happy to qualify for the playoffs. We've got a completely different squad. It's always a challenge when you've got a new captain. Third time against Giants! We messed up a couple of run chases [against them]... We've played them twice, and hopefully third-time lucky."
Meg Lanning: "I thought we fought it till the end nicely. We created some chances as well. Unfortunately, we didn't get going [with the bat]. We just haven't been consistent enough... just doing it for longer. It hasn't been the season we wanted, obviously. Disappointing to finish with a loss tonight. Giri did an excellent job. She was keeping up to the stumps... a really nice night for her. Hopefully that gives her some confidence. There were few three-over spells there, which is unusual. I'm still thoroughly enjoying my cricket. Trying to get the best out of people."
10.47pm It looked so messy when DC needed 22 runs off as many balls amid a bunch of wickets. But Rodrigues held her nerve, ensured she was calm amid the storm, and took DC into the top three. She ends undefeated on 34* off 18 balls even as she saw one batter after another depart at the other end. But DC's chase was set up by Wolvaardt's 47 off 36 balls. Eventually, 123 proved too little for UPW to defend, and they made it harder for themselves by dropping catches. Join us for the presentation soon.