UPW Women vs DC Women, 20th Match at Vadodara, WPL, Feb 01 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
20th Match (N), Vadodara, February 01, 2026, Women's Premier League
UP Warriorz Women FlagUP Warriorz Women

#5

122/8
Delhi Capitals Women FlagDelhi Capitals Women

#3

(18.4/20 ov, T:123) 126/5

DC Women won by 5 wickets (with 8 balls remaining)

marizanne-kapp
Player Of The Match
Marizanne Kapp
, DC-W
3/30
deepti-sharma
Cricinfo's MVP
Deepti Sharma
, UPW-W
60.8 ptsImpact List
Delhi Capitals brush aside late scare to march into playoffs

01-Feb-2026S Sudarshanan
Match centre Scores :  M Venkat Raghav •  Comms :  @himanshu_a30
Scorecard summary
UP Warriorz Women1 Inn
122/8(20 overs)
Deepti Sharma
24 (19)
Marizanne Kapp
3/30 (4)
Shikha Pandey
*23 (13)
Shree Charani
2/22 (4)
Delhi Capitals Women2 Inn
126/5(18.4 overs)
Laura Wolvaardt
47 (36)
Deepti Sharma
2/27 (3.4)
Jemimah Rodrigues
*34 (18)
Shikha Pandey
1/17 (4)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
B. Impact
Bowl
Deepti Sharma
UPW-W60.826.612/27
Shikha Pandey
UPW-W59.2226.891/17
Laura Wolvaardt
DC-W56.8956.89-
Jemimah Rodrigues
DC-W44.6844.68-
Marizanne Kapp
DC-W43.53- 8.023/30
View full list

After 24 days and 20 games, the round-robin stage of WPL 2026 is done. It went down all the way, with the second Eliminator spot being clinched on the final night. DC's win means they now face Gujarat Giants for a place in the final. Join us for the Eliminator in two days' time. Until then, here's tonight's report for a recap. Goodnight, and take care!

Marizanne Kapp is the Player of the Match: "It's hard to be happy if one of your skills is down, but I'm happy with the win. I was lucky to pick up wickets. Happy to strike. There's always pressure on you to perform and lead the bowling attack. First few games I didn't get the wickets I would have liked."

Jemimah Rodrigues: "We were always assured we were a good team. It was about keeping things simple and executing. Everyone was really calm and professional. Our bowlers have been doing a great job. They have been brave enough to stick to their strengths. JB [the coach] keeps talking about how we need to stick to our strengths first... It was just about winning today. We still speak about how we can be positive."

Time for the presentations

Jonathan Batty, DC head coach: "Delighted the captain got us over the line in the end. Proud that we've made it to the finals. The decision-making all tournament has been really good. We've messed up run chases. We haven't always played our best cricket. I'm just happy to qualify for the playoffs. We've got a completely different squad. It's always a challenge when you've got a new captain. Third time against Giants! We messed up a couple of run chases [against them]... We've played them twice, and hopefully third-time lucky."

Meg Lanning: "I thought we fought it till the end nicely. We created some chances as well. Unfortunately, we didn't get going [with the bat]. We just haven't been consistent enough... just doing it for longer. It hasn't been the season we wanted, obviously. Disappointing to finish with a loss tonight. Giri did an excellent job. She was keeping up to the stumps... a really nice night for her. Hopefully that gives her some confidence. There were few three-over spells there, which is unusual. I'm still thoroughly enjoying my cricket. Trying to get the best out of people."

10.47pm It looked so messy when DC needed 22 runs off as many balls amid a bunch of wickets. But Rodrigues held her nerve, ensured she was calm amid the storm, and took DC into the top three. She ends undefeated on 34* off 18 balls even as she saw one batter after another depart at the other end. But DC's chase was set up by Wolvaardt's 47 off 36 balls. Eventually, 123 proved too little for UPW to defend, and they made it harder for themselves by dropping catches. Join us for the presentation soon.

18.4
4
Deepti Sharma to Rodrigues, FOUR runs

four to finish!! DC make it to the Eliminator!! Rodrigues plays a Jem of a knock to eliminate her former captain's side from the WPL. Fittingly, it's a confident stroke to wrap up win. She advances a bit down the crease, and drives this length ball outside off to go wide of mid-off

Only one more to win.

18.3
4
Deepti Sharma to Rodrigues, FOUR runs

Rodrigues is playing a captain's innings under pressure. She pulls this short ball outside off by getting across the stumps, and finds four to fine leg. The scores are level, as DC sniff victory

18.2
1
Deepti Sharma to Prasad, 1 run

fuller and slower, and on leg. Flicked to fine leg

18.1
Deepti Sharma to Prasad, no run

on a length on off, and turning in. Pushed to midwicket

Just six to win in 12 balls.

Over18
9 runsNeed 6 from 12b
DC-W 117/5CRR: 6.50  RRR: 3.00
JI Rodrigues 26 (16b 3x4)NS Prasad 3 (4b)
A Sobhana0/9 (1)
17.6
4
Asha to Rodrigues, FOUR runs

another four for Rodrigues, and this seems to be going DC's way again. This time she goes inside out, as she waits for this full ball to dip around sixth stump. The loft lands right in the gap between long-off and deep cover, and gives DC room to breathe

17.5
2
Asha to Rodrigues, 2 runs

loopy and full, and wide of off. Lofted just over point, and Rodrigues pushes for two. It was Deepti at point

17.4
Asha to Rodrigues, no run

extra bounce!! Rodrigues looks to sweep, but is beaten. The keeper whips the bails off, and appeals for stumping. It goes to the third umpire. This length ball dips on middle and off, and jumps while also turning away. Rodrigues goes for the sweep, and the ball goes over her bat. There's no bat involved there. Rodrigues' back foot, already inside, drags deeper as she misses the ball and the bails are whipped. So not out

17.3
1
Asha to Prasad, 1 run

this dips on a length outside off, and again turns away. Slapped to deep-backward point

17.2
1
Asha to Rodrigues, 1 run

short on off, and turning away. Cut away to deep cover

17.1
1
Asha to Prasad, 1 run

tossed up, and full and outside off. Driven to long-off

Sobhana into the attack.

Over17
8 runs, 1 wicketNeed 15 from 18b
DC-W 108/5CRR: 6.35  RRR: 5.00
JI Rodrigues 19 (12b 2x4)NS Prasad 1 (2b)
DB Sharma2/18 (3)
16.6
4
Deepti Sharma to Rodrigues, FOUR runs

there comes the crucial four. Rodrigues keeps her side floating. She reaches out for this fuller ball outside off, and sweeps wide of long-on after almost squatting to play the shot

16.5
2
Deepti Sharma to Rodrigues, 2 runs

short in length, and just outside off. Rodrigues says "two", as she pulls wide of long-on

Can Rodrigues taker DC home?

16.4
1
Deepti Sharma to Prasad, 1 run

slower, and dipping on a length on off. Swiped to deep-backward square leg

16.3
Deepti Sharma to Prasad, no run

on a length, and driven back to Deepti

Prasad.

16.2
W
Deepti Sharma to Henry, OUT

what a catch!! Are DC letting it go despite being in a winning position?! UPW dropped much easier catches earlier today, but this one, from Deepti - and one from Ecclestone before - certainly comes at a crucial time. Deepti stretches her hands out to her right, and grabs the ball low, after Henry swats this length ball around off pwoerfully

Chinelle Henry c & b Sharma 1 (4b 0x4 0x6 4m) SR: 25

Hafiz Muhammad: "DC-W just need to calm there nerves here"

16.1
1
Deepti Sharma to Rodrigues, 1 run

on a length outside off, and turning in. Pushed aerially to long-on

Deepti back.

Over16
3 runs, 1 wicketNeed 23 from 24b
DC-W 100/4CRR: 6.25  RRR: 5.75
JI Rodrigues 12 (9b 1x4)CA Henry 1 (3b)
S Ecclestone1/20 (4)
15.6
1
Ecclestone to Rodrigues, 1 run

quite full, and dipping on off. Rodrigues leans into a drive to deep cover point

15.5
1
Ecclestone to Henry, 1 run

full and quick on off. Driven to deep cover

15.4
Ecclestone to Henry, no run

tossed up, and another yorker fired outside off. Henry looks to jam her bat at it again, but misses

15.3
Ecclestone to Henry, no run

yorker on sixth stump. Henry goes slashing, but is beaten

Henry is the new batter.

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
L Wolvaardt
47 runs (36)
7 fours0 six
Productive shot
cover drive
15 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
89%
JI Rodrigues
34 runs (18)
5 fours0 six
Productive shot
cover drive
12 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
94%
Best performances - bowlers
M Kapp
M Kapp
DC-W
O
4
M
0
R
30
W
3
ECO
7.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
N Shree Charani
O
4
M
0
R
22
W
2
ECO
5.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
View more stats
Match details
GroundKotambi Stadium, Vadodara
TossDelhi Capitals Women, elected to field first
Series
Women's Premier League
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
DC Women
Marizanne Kapp
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days1 February 2026 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
India
Tony Ematty
DRS
India
Vrinda Rathi
DRS
TV Umpire
India
Ankita Guha
Reserve Umpire
India
Ajitesh Argal
Match Referee
India
GS Lakshmi
PointsDelhi Capitals Women 2, UP Warriorz Women 0
Win Probability
DC-W 100%
UPW-WDC-W
100%50%100%UPW-W InningsDC-W Innings

Over 19 • DC-W 126/5

DC Women won by 5 wickets (with 8 balls remaining)
Match CoverageSee all
