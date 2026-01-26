Gujarat Giants face in-form Delhi Capitals in near must-win contest

Marizanne Kapp has the best powerplay economy rate of 4.44 in WPL 2026, among those who have bowled five or more overs.

Expect another low-scoring game in Vadodara. Batters have struggled against the low bounce and slow pace of the black-soil surface at the Kotambi Stadium. In the last two matches here, teams were bowled out for 109 and 108. It could be a cooler evening on Tuesday, with dew expected to play a part.