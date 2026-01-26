Matches (26)
RESULT
17th Match (N), Vadodara, January 27, 2026, Women's Premier League
Gujarat Giants Women FlagGujarat Giants Women

#2

174/9
Delhi Capitals Women FlagDelhi Capitals Women

#4

(20 ov, T:175) 171/8

GG Women won by 3 runs

Player Of The Match
13 (10) & 4/37
sophie-devine
Gujarat Giants face in-form Delhi Capitals in near must-win contest

A win will put DC in a comfortable spot ahead of playoffs, while GG preferably need a big victory

3:22

How have Delhi Capitals turned their season around?

Big picture - GG look to improve net run rate

Delhi Capitals (DC) come into the contest against Gujarat Giants (GG) with renewed confidence, having won two of their last three matches to keep their campaign firmly on track. Their most telling result during that run was a commanding win over table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Adding to the positives, Jemimah Rodrigues is starting to find her feet in her maiden season as DC's captain with growing assurance in her tactics, and her batting lending stability to the side at a decisive stage of the tournament.
That momentum has put DC in a relatively comfortable position - they are currently third on the points table after Mumbai Indians moved to second after beating RCB. Wins in both remaining fixtures will guarantee DC a top-two finish, while even one victory could be enough depending on margins and other results. Beating GG on Tuesday would significantly ease the pressure ahead of their final league game against UP Warriorz (UPW), whereas a loss would drag DC into net-run-rate calculations and a nervous wait as the rest of the results play out.
GG, placed fourth and just behind DC, arrive with belief restored after arresting a three-match losing streak in dramatic fashion. Rajeshwari Gayakwad's spin bowling and Sophie Devine's all-round effort helped them defend the lowest total of the season in their last match, against UPW. Still, with a weaker net run-rate than most of their rivals, GG know momentum alone won't be enough - they need results, and preferably big ones, starting with this near must-win game against DC.

Team news and likely XIs

DC made two changes in their last fixture: Chinelle Henry came in for Lucy Hamilton, and Minnu Mani returned for the injured Deeya Yadav. Henry is likely to retain her spot, having opened the bowling and picking up two wickets at the back end against RCB.
Delhi Capitals (probable): 1 Shafali Verma, 2 Lizelle Lee (wk), 3 Jemimah Rodrigues (capt), 4 Laura Wolvaardt, 5 Marizanne Kapp, 6 Niki Prasad, 7 Chinelle Henry, 8 Minnu Mani, 9 Sneh Rana, 10 Shree Charani, 11 Nandani Sharma
GG made a few of tweaks to their XI against UPW by bringing in opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge for the first time this season to strengthen their batting. Gayakwad, who replaced fellow left-arm spinner Tanuja Kanwar in that match, picked up a match-winning three-wicket haul, and is certain to keep her place.
Gujarat Giants (probable): 1 Beth Mooney (wk), 2 Sophie Devine, 3 Danni Wyatt-Hodge, 4 Anushka Sharma, 5 Ashleigh Gardner (capt), 6 Kanika Ahuja, 7 Bharti Fulmali, 8 Kashvee Gautam, 9 Happy Kumari, 10 Renuka Singh, 11 Rajeshwari Gayakwad

In the spotlight: Nandani Sharma and Ash Gardner

Of Nandani Sharma's 13 wickets so far, nine have come at the death (overs 17 to 20) - the most by any bowler in this phase across the four seasons of the league. She has done so while conceding just 6.5 runs per over in the final few overs. This partly explains why DC have been the best team in this phase this season, leaking only 8.19 runs per over. As the competition enters its crucial period, Nandani's control late in the innings - particularly through her back-of-the-hand slower ball, which is also bringing her wickets - will be central to DC's plans.
Across editions, this has been Ash Gardner's most expensive season with the ball. In six matches so far, the GG captain has taken four wickets at an economy rate of 10.17, one of three GG bowlers to be conceding at above ten runs an over this season. While she has chipped in with two fifties and a 49 with the bat, GG would benefit further from tighter spells from their star allrounder, especially given they have been the most expensive bowling team in this WPL.

Big question

Key stats

  • Shafali Verma averages 44.33 against GG, having scored a total of 266 runs at a strike rate of 180.95 in seven matches against them.
  • Marizanne Kapp has the best powerplay economy rate of 4.44 in WPL 2026, among those who have bowled five or more overs.
  • Devine has smashed 13 sixes so far, the most in this WPL.

    • Pitch and conditions

    Expect another low-scoring game in Vadodara. Batters have struggled against the low bounce and slow pace of the black-soil surface at the Kotambi Stadium. In the last two matches here, teams were bowled out for 109 and 108. It could be a cooler evening on Tuesday, with dew expected to play a part.

    Previous meeting

    When these two teams met at the DY Patil Stadium earlier in this competition, a total of 414 runs were scored: Devine almost scored the league's first century, Nandani took a hat-trick, and GG snatched a four-run victory in the final over to top the table.
    Gujarat Giants WomenDelhi Capitals WomenGG Women vs DC WomenWomen's Premier League

    Srinidhi Ramanujam is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

    Match Coverage
    DC Women Innings
    Player NameRB
    Shafali Verma
    		caught1410
    L Lee
    		caught1120
    L Wolvaardt
    		bowled2423
    JI Rodrigues
    		bowled1616
    M Kapp
    		bowled01
    CA Henry
    		caught911
    NS Prasad
    		caught4724
    S Rana
    		caught2915
    M Mani
    		not out11
    Extras(b 4, lb 1, nb 1, w 14)
    Total171(8 wkts; 20 ovs)
    Women's Premier League

    TeamMWLPTNRR
    RCB-W752100.947
    GG-W7438-0.271
    MI-W73460.146
    DC-W7346-0.164
    UPW-W6244-0.769
    Full Table