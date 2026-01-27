Devine denies Delhi Capitals in the final over again

Gujarat Giants 174 for 9 (Mooney 58, Anushka 39, Charani 4-31, Henry 2-38) beat Delhi Capitals 171 for 8 (Prasad 47, Devine 4-37, Gayakwad 3-20) by three runs

It must have felt like deja vu for Delhi Capitals. On January 11, Sophie Devine defended six in the final over to help Gujarat Giants secure their second win of the season. Sixteen days later, she was again tasked with defending a small total - eight runs - in the final over in DC's chase of 175, after conceding 23 in her previous over. Devine delivered again, removing Niki Prasad and Sneh Rana to give GG a three-run win. It took them to second place on the points table and a big step towards the knockouts.

Before that dramatic finish, DC had looked dangerous, thanks to late cameos from Prasad and Rana. From 100 for 6, the two put on a 70 off just 31 balls to almost pull off a miracle.

Anushka's brisk start

Anushka Sharma walked out at 19 for 1 after Devine fell to Marizanne Kapp in the third over and, in a brief but decisive stay, wrested momentum from DC. Nervy at first, she soon settled, trusting her bottom hand and playing the ball rather than the bowler. A back-foot punch past mid-off off Nandani Sharma brought her first boundary, and it was followed by a wristy clip through midwicket that underlined her control.

Anushka Sharma played a handy knock of 39 • BCCI

Kapp, with the best powerplay economy in this WPL at under five, bore the brunt in the fifth over as Anushka opened her shoulders for three fours, driving and whipping through square leg with minimal fuss. She struck eight fours in all and looked set for a big score, but after being dropped by Chinelle Henry at mid-off off N Shree Charani, she attempted a slog sweep the next ball and was caught by Minnu Mani at deep midwicket for 39, leaving GG 73 for 2 in the ninth over.

Mooney's first fifty of the season

Beth Mooney held the innings together with a composed knock. She was 16 off 18 balls when Anushka fell, and had managed just one boundary until then. At the halfway stage, GG were 80 for 2. Jemimah Rodrigues ' decision to bowl out Kapp in the 11th over, however, worked in Mooney's favour as she smashed three fours off her. Having found her rhythm, Mooney hit two more boundaries to backward point to bring up her first fifty of this WPL, off 40 balls. Mooney's stay was cut short in the 17th over by Nandani's slower ball.

Rodrigues fined Jemimah Rodrigues, the Delhi Capitals (DC) captain, has been fined INR 12 lakh for her team's slow over-rate in the loss against Gujarat Giants. It was DC's first over-rate offence of the season.

The innings then unravelled, with GG losing wickets in a cluster between the 15th and 18th overs, with Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja and Kashvee Gautam all falling, Charani even striking twice in an over.

Just as DC seemed to pull the game back, Tanuja Kanwar - who had missed the previous game - lifted GG to a competitive 174 with an 11-ball 21. She capped it 15 runs off Henry in the final over, smoking a six over the bowler's head after hitting two fours. Charani finished as DC's best bowler, returning 4 for 31.

Jemimah Rodrigues was bowled attempting a scoop • BCCI

GG's middle-overs brilliance

DC made a brisk start to the chase, reaching 41 for 1 at the end of five overs. But Devine removed Lizelle Lee off the final ball of the powerplay with a slower delivery. From the seventh over onwards, Kanwar and Ash Gardner bowled tight lines to Laura Wolvaardt and Rodrigues, conceding just 15 runs across three overs.

Although Wareham was taken for 12 in the tenth, it prompted the captain to bring Devine back - and she struck immediately, rattling Rodrigues' stumps as the batter attempted a scoop. Two balls later, Gardner removed Kapp, and by the end of 12 overs, DC's required run rate had climbed to 11.37. Wolvaardt soon fell to Gayakwad, leaving DC 85 for 5, and it became 100 for 6 with 75 needed from 33 balls.

Prasad and Rana's late fireworks in vain

Prasad and Rana exploded out of nowhere, almost pulling off a win. In her 25-ball 47, 20-year-old Prasad struck nine fours, while Rana added two sixes and three fours to bring the target within reach. From the first ball, Prasad attacked with intent, cutting and lofting past mid-off, short third, and extra cover, including a stunning sequence of three consecutive fours off Devine. Their partnership injected crucial momentum in DC's chase.