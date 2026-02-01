Matches (6)
GG Women vs DC Women, Eliminator at Vadodara, WPL, Feb 03 2026 - Live Cricket Score

Upcoming
Eliminator (N), Vadodara, February 03, 2026, Women's Premier League
Gujarat Giants Women FlagGujarat Giants Women
Delhi Capitals Women FlagDelhi Capitals Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
A Gardner
10 M252 Runs25.2 Avg142.37 SR
SFM Devine
8 M237 Runs33.86 Avg152.9 SR
Shafali Verma
10 M252 Runs25.2 Avg120.57 SR
L Wolvaardt
8 M241 Runs40.17 Avg130.27 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
SFM Devine
8 M17 Wkts7.94 Econ10.52 SR
RS Gayakwad
6 M10 Wkts7.63 Econ11.4 SR
N Shree Charani
9 M16 Wkts8.14 Econ13.12 SR
NSS Sharma
8 M14 Wkts7.7 Econ12.85 SR
GG-W
DC-W
Ashleigh Gardner (c)
Allrounder
Kanika Ahuja 
Allrounder
Sophie Devine 
Batting Allrounder
Bharti Fulmali 
Middle order Batter
Kim Garth 
Allrounder
Kashvee Gautam 
Bowler
Rajeshwari Gayakwad 
Bowler
Happy Kumari 
Bowler
Jintimani Kalita 
Bowler
Tanuja Kanwar 
Bowler
Beth Mooney 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Renuka Singh 
Bowler
Anushka Sharma 
Allrounder
Shivani Singh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ayushi Soni 
Allrounder
Georgia Wareham 
Bowler
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 
Top order Batter
Match details
GroundKotambi Stadium, Vadodara
Series
Women's Premier League
Season2025/26
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days3 February 2026 - night (20-over match)
