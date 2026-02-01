GG Women vs DC Women, Eliminator at Vadodara, WPL, Feb 03 2026 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
GG-W Win & Bat
GG-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
GG-W
10 M•252 Runs•25.2 Avg•142.37 SR
GG-W
8 M•237 Runs•33.86 Avg•152.9 SR
DC-W
10 M•252 Runs•25.2 Avg•120.57 SR
DC-W
8 M•241 Runs•40.17 Avg•130.27 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
GG-W
8 M•17 Wkts•7.94 Econ•10.52 SR
GG-W
6 M•10 Wkts•7.63 Econ•11.4 SR
DC-W
9 M•16 Wkts•8.14 Econ•13.12 SR
DC-W
8 M•14 Wkts•7.7 Econ•12.85 SR
Squad
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
Series
Season2025/26
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days3 February 2026 - night (20-over match)