Lee, Shafali and Rodrigues fire Delhi Capitals into their fourth straight final

Delhi Capitals 169 for 3 (Lee 43, Rodrigues 41, Wolvaardt 32*, Shafali 31, Wareham 2-28) beat Gujarat Giants 168 for 7 (Mooney 62, Wareham 35, Henry 3-35) by seven wickets

In the 169 chase, Lee and Shafali laid the platform, clearing off more than half the target with an 89-run opening stand. Jemimah Rodrigues and Laura Wolvaardt then combined for a 68-run partnership, as DC completed the chase with 26 balls remaining.

GG's early slide

Put in to bat, GG had historically thrived in this scenario, winning all their five games this season batting first. But their innings never got off the ground., starting with Sophie Devine, their most impactful player this season, departing in the second over. After being squared up by a Henry delivery that curved away late, Devine went for a big shot against a back-of-a-length ball outside off, only to edge it to Lee, who took a sensational one-handed catch to her right.

Nandani Sharma then inflicted more damage, removing Anushka Sharma and Ashleigh Gardner off back-to-back deliveries in the sixth over. With that, Nandani went past Saika Ishaque for most wickets by an Indian in a WPL edition. She now has 16 wickets, just one shy of Devine's 17, the most this season. Minnu Mani then struck to leave GG tottering at 59 for 4.

Beth Mooney and Georgia Wareham added 61 off 46 • BCCI

Mooney matters

GG found their footing despite the early damage with Beth Mooney , who had been a spectator as wickets tumbled at the other end, taking control. After GG went 33 balls without a single boundary, she broke free by hitting N Shree Charani for a four.

Georgia Wareham offered timely support, rotating the strike and picking off the occasional boundary, before providing a momentum boost by striking the first six of the match, a crisp flick over mid-off, again off Charani. The pair carried GG's total past 100 and brought up a 50-run partnership. But Henry returned to bowl the 17th over and Wareham sliced her straight to Wolvaardt at deep cover, and Bharti Fulmali was then bowled for a duck.

Mooney, though, batted on, and alongside Kashvee Gautam, struck six boundaries in the final three overs to lift GG to 168. Her 62 not out off 51 balls, spanning from first ball to last, once again underlined her value under pressure.

The ShafaLee show

DC's opening pair of Lee and Shafali had fired in isolation this season, but in the Eliminator, they clicked in tandem. GG thought they had Lee caught behind in the second over and burned a review, only for UltraEdge to show a flat line as the ball passed the bat. Within the first three overs, the duo had clattered four boundaries.

Shafali then capitalised on a chaotic over from Devine, which swung the momentum DC's way. After swinging and missing at a full delivery that raced away for four byes, Devine then sprayed one down the leg side to concede five wides. Shafali made them pay soon after, first easing a slot ball through the covers, and then, driving another over mid-off. Then followed a 21-run over, with Shafali and Lee hitting a combined five boundaries off Renuka Singh. They took DC to 64 in five overs - a stark contrast to GG's 64 for 4 at the 10-over mark.

Lee kept the tempo high, taking Rajeshwari Gayakwad for a four and a six, as DC surged to 75 in the powerplay. The openers continued to find the fence, until Wareham struck in the eighth over, removing both in quick succession to finally halt Giants' momentum.

Rodrigues on the charge

Wolvaardt and Rodrigues then made sure there were no more hiccups. Wolvaardt got going immediately, with a fluent drive through the covers, as the duo played one classy shot after the other, getting DC's equation down to less than run-a-ball.

When Gardner served one right into the slot outside off, Rodrigues unfurled her arms and sent it over mid-off for a massive six. Wolvaardt also joined in on the fun, producing a moment of pure elegance against Gayakwad, skipping down the track to a flighted delivery and swinging cleanly to send it over long-on for a six.