MI and GG tussle to join RCB in playoffs

Have MI finally stumbled onto their best overseas combination? With Hayley Matthews unfit at the start of the season, they gave a chance to Nicola Carey, whose all-round performance made her undroppable. So when Matthews became available, it left them wondering what their best combination was. Matthews' absence was hurting them in the batting powerplay - their scoring rate in this phase is 6.09 - and dropping Amelia Kerr against DC robbed them of one of the best spinners in the league. Carey's injury, though, meant they went in with their expected pre-tournament combination against RCB, and came out victorious. It will be interesting to see how they go about it against GG.