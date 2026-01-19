Full on off, squeezed back to the bowler and RCB are into the playoffs as they maintain their perfect start. Five in five!
RCB Women vs GG Women, 12th Match at Vadodara, WPL, Jan 19 2026 - Match Result
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|RCB-W
|90.45
|73(55)
|83.59
|90.45
|-
|-
|-
|GG-W
|72.34
|54(43)
|54.8
|43.25
|2/43
|2.35
|29.1
|RCB-W
|69.94
|-
|-
|-
|3/21
|3.95
|69.94
|GG-W
|47.2
|6(6)
|6
|3.94
|1/23
|1.96
|43.26
|RCB-W
|37.41
|8(2)
|12.95
|19.08
|1/19
|0.9
|18.32
11.25pm Well, RCB's stunning run of form continues and with a few rest days coming up after a gruelling schedule, they'll be happy to go into the break knowing they are assured of a playoffs spot. One more win will seal a berth in the final for them, so that's enough motivation for the next game. For Gujarat Giants, the stakes only go up now for their remaining games as the logjam in the table below RCB only intensifies. That's all from us today. On behalf of Chetan and everyone else at ESPNcricinfo, it's Abhimanyu signing off. And as I go, I'll leave you all with some fun stats, courtesy Sampath.
Consecutive wins for a team in the WPL:
6* - RCB, 2025-2026
5 - MI in 2023
5 - MI, 2023-2024
5 - RCB, 2024-2025
4 - DC in 2024
MI (5 in 2023) and RCB (5* in 2026) are the only teams to start their campaign with three or more consecutive wins.
RCB have had five different PoTM awardees in the five matches so far. MI in 2023 and RCB in 2024 also had five different players with a PoTM award.
11.12pm Our man Raunak Kapoor is hosting the presentation ceremony today.
The Player of the Match? It's Gautami Naik: "Very grateful to God for this opportunity and I would like to also thank the RCB management. The trust they showed in me, I repaid that today. [On her journey in domestic cricket] I was enjoying cricket. I just wanted a chance. It didn't matter where. It was a long journey. I can't tell you how hard I have worked for this moment. My family, my coaches, I was only able to achieve this thanks to them. I would like to dedicate this award to my sir and my family. I am here because of them and they have taken a lot of efforts today. [Her favourite shot] I think the six I hit, that I enjoyed because that changed the momentum and I was playing with more confidence.
Smriti Mandhana: "Very happy. Again the way we started, to get 180 from there was a very good effort. Very happy for Gautami, coming in at the biggest stage and batting at 10 for 2 and then to bat the way she did. Execution of bowling plans was spot on. [On Naik] I think the attitude she has had [stood out] even when she didn't get a chance to bat. Today again, her application was spot on. The wicket wasn't easy to bat but she understood very quickly and adapted very well. When I was batting out there and we lost Grace and Voll and whatever balls I played, at the strategic timeout I told the team I feel 160-plus is a good total. Anything above that is a bonus. But it's on the girls to adapt quickly and I am glad they did. [On different players stepping up] Always great to see that. Everyone has had an important moment in this WPL even when they are not winning POTM. Looking forward to the break. To play three matches in four days with a travel day, extremely proud of the girls. Not easy to play high intensity matches and play again. Message will just be to take a break for a couple of days. We've not been really big on what's going to happen after 10 or 15 days. It's about doing each day right, including practice sessions. Credit to our support staff for keeping everyone happy. We are just looking forward to going out tomorrow and day after coming back to practice hard for the next match."
Nadine de Klerk, who now has the Purple Cap: "It's really easy to go on after the way Bell has opened the bowling. She's picked up some of the big hitters up front this season and makes it easier for me. Just keeping it nice and simple and trying to back up the other bowlers. It's been tough for the bowlers in Mumbai so I think to come over here, and credit to our batters for making it look easy getting to 178. It was always going to be tough to chase 180 and credit to our bowlers. We were just looking to bowl it on the stumps. We have really good bowlers that operate in the powerplay. Sayali's come in and had a massive impact. And then my job is to try and come in and hit the stumps and just mix it up and try to close it on the back end. Bowling group has been great this season. [Team's confidence level on a scale of 0-10] I would say 12, to be honest. Different people have put their hands up in different games, not relying on a few players. Different bowlers, different batters have stepped up in the games. That's been a massive key to our success in the last five games."
Gardner: "It's pretty frustrating. I just feel we are not winning the small moments. We need to win these last three games, but overall pretty frustrating. [On the pitch] If you look at our dismissals, we were going across the line. I guess the way we need to go forward is to try and play really straight. A lot of the positive options were down the ground so you give yourself the best chance even when the ball does stay low. [On dismissing Mandhana] The bounce was not necessarily true and the ball wasn't staying consistent from same lengths. I knew I have a good matchup against Smriti so was just trying to stay nice and straight knowing she's really good square of the wicket. [On her innings] I was pretty angry out there to be quite honest. I was just really frustrated. I was either hitting good shots to fielders or missing the ball. Upon reflection, I was trying to hit the ball too hard."
11pm Navi Mumbai, Baroda, wherever. RCB just keep on winning! They now know they'll finish in the top three, and next on their agenda will be securing a finish on top of the table. They also become the first team in the WPL to win six games in a row, including the last game of the previous season. It's Gautami Naik who leads RCB off, emerging as their latest hero with the bat. But once RCB got to what looked like an above-par total, their bowling delivered yet again with Bell and Satghare near unplayable. One Giants slipped to 34 for 4, there was no coming back and Ash Gardner's half-century could only help them register a respectable total, although they still couldn't touch 120. For Giants, it's three defeats on the trot after two wins to start. RCB have also completed a double over Giants now.
Swung down to long-on
Full and slow outside off, she looks for a reverse-scoop but it comes back off the outside half of the bat towards the bowler
Slashes at a length ball and nearly chops on!
A wide yorker outside off, squeezed out to mid-off. Kanwar wanted a single but Renuka sends her back. Direct hit would have sent her packing but it misses the stumps at the non-striker's end and they get a run on the overthrough
Full on leg, Kanwar backs away and lifts this to long-on
Nadine de Klerk will do the formality of bowling this final over. Around the wicket to Kanwar
On a length outside off, blocked to cover
Floated up on the stumps, Renuka slogs this wide of long-on and picks up a boundary
Flat and quick on off, swept in the air but it goes to deep backward square on the bounce
Harrish: "Still not 100% win rate with 38 RRR?" -- There are always no-balls and wides!
Tossed up outside off, driven down to long-off
Swept along the ground to deep square leg
Georgia Voll drops one! This is slog swept hard to Voll at deep midwicket, she gets behind the line and looks to take it above head height. The ball hits her palms and bursts through!
Radha to bowl out now
Tossed up around middle blocked on the front foot
Renuka Thakur the new batter
Patil gets on the board! Flung full outside off, asking Fulmali to reach out and hit to the longer side. She goes for the big swing and Grace Harris runs in from long-on and takes a juggling catch
Comes out and works this length ball down to long-on
Slides this full and across Fulmali, who has a swipe but misses
Stays around the wicket to Fulmali
Tossed up on leg, she chips it back over the non-striker for a single down to long-on's right
Tossed up on leg, reverse-swept to backward point
Shreyanka from around the wicket
This time the full toss goes through to the keeper as Fulmali can't time her drive. Satghare finishes with figures of 3 for 21
Another low full toss, Kanwar this time lofts it down to long-on on the bounce. 100 comes up for Giants
|Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
|Toss
|Gujarat Giants Women, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|19 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
Ankita GuhaDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 2, Gujarat Giants Women 0
Over 20 • GG-W 117/8RCB Women won by 61 runs
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|3
|4
|caught
|0
|4
|caught
|18
|20
|bowled
|0
|3
|caught
|54
|43
|bowled
|4
|8
|caught
|2
|6
|caught
|14
|15
|not out
|11
|11
|not out
|6
|6
|Extras
|(lb 3, w 2)
|Total
|117(8 wkts; 20 ovs)