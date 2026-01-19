Matches (30)
SL v ENG (1)
AFG vs WI (1)
WPL (1)
SA20 (1)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (3)
WT20 WC Qualifier (4)
Super Smash (1)
Ranji Trophy (17)
New Zealand in India (1)

RCB Women vs GG Women, 12th Match at Vadodara, WPL, Jan 19 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
12th Match (N), Vadodara, January 19, 2026, Women's Premier League
RCB Women FlagRCB Women

#1

178/6
GG Women FlagGG Women

#5

(20 ov, T:179) 117/8

RCB Women won by 61 runs

Player Of The Match
73 (55)
gautami-naik
Cricinfo's MVP
90.45 ptsImpact List
gautami-naik
Scores: Chetan Kumar | Comms: Abhimanyu Bose
Scorecard summary
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 178/6(20 overs)
Gautami Naik
73 (55)
Kashvee Gautam
2/38 (4)
Richa Ghosh
27 (20)
Ashleigh Gardner
2/43 (4)
Gujarat Giants Women 117/8(20 overs)
Ashleigh Gardner
54 (43)
Sayali Satghare
3/21 (4)
Anushka Sharma
18 (20)
Nadine de Klerk
2/17 (4)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Gautami Naik
RCB-W90.4573(55)83.5990.45---
Ashleigh Gardner
GG-W72.3454(43)54.843.252/432.3529.1
Sayali Satghare
RCB-W69.94---3/213.9569.94
Renuka Singh
GG-W47.26(6)63.941/231.9643.26
Shreyanka Patil
RCB-W37.418(2)12.9519.081/190.918.32
end of over 203 runs
GG-W: 117/8CRR: 5.85 
Renuka Singh6 (6b 1x4)
Tanuja Kanwar11 (11b 1x4)
Nadine de Klerk 4-0-17-2
Radha Yadav 4-0-34-1

11.25pm Well, RCB's stunning run of form continues and with a few rest days coming up after a gruelling schedule, they'll be happy to go into the break knowing they are assured of a playoffs spot. One more win will seal a berth in the final for them, so that's enough motivation for the next game. For Gujarat Giants, the stakes only go up now for their remaining games as the logjam in the table below RCB only intensifies. That's all from us today. On behalf of Chetan and everyone else at ESPNcricinfo, it's Abhimanyu signing off. And as I go, I'll leave you all with some fun stats, courtesy Sampath.

Consecutive wins for a team in the WPL:

6* - RCB, 2025-2026

5 - MI in 2023

5 - MI, 2023-2024

5 - RCB, 2024-2025

4 - DC in 2024

MI (5 in 2023) and RCB (5* in 2026) are the only teams to start their campaign with three or more consecutive wins.

RCB have had five different PoTM awardees in the five matches so far. MI in 2023 and RCB in 2024 also had five different players with a PoTM award.

11.12pm Our man Raunak Kapoor is hosting the presentation ceremony today.

The Player of the Match? It's Gautami Naik: "Very grateful to God for this opportunity and I would like to also thank the RCB management. The trust they showed in me, I repaid that today. [On her journey in domestic cricket] I was enjoying cricket. I just wanted a chance. It didn't matter where. It was a long journey. I can't tell you how hard I have worked for this moment. My family, my coaches, I was only able to achieve this thanks to them. I would like to dedicate this award to my sir and my family. I am here because of them and they have taken a lot of efforts today. [Her favourite shot] I think the six I hit, that I enjoyed because that changed the momentum and I was playing with more confidence.

Smriti Mandhana: "Very happy. Again the way we started, to get 180 from there was a very good effort. Very happy for Gautami, coming in at the biggest stage and batting at 10 for 2 and then to bat the way she did. Execution of bowling plans was spot on. [On Naik] I think the attitude she has had [stood out] even when she didn't get a chance to bat. Today again, her application was spot on. The wicket wasn't easy to bat but she understood very quickly and adapted very well. When I was batting out there and we lost Grace and Voll and whatever balls I played, at the strategic timeout I told the team I feel 160-plus is a good total. Anything above that is a bonus. But it's on the girls to adapt quickly and I am glad they did. [On different players stepping up] Always great to see that. Everyone has had an important moment in this WPL even when they are not winning POTM. Looking forward to the break. To play three matches in four days with a travel day, extremely proud of the girls. Not easy to play high intensity matches and play again. Message will just be to take a break for a couple of days. We've not been really big on what's going to happen after 10 or 15 days. It's about doing each day right, including practice sessions. Credit to our support staff for keeping everyone happy. We are just looking forward to going out tomorrow and day after coming back to practice hard for the next match."

Nadine de Klerk, who now has the Purple Cap: "It's really easy to go on after the way Bell has opened the bowling. She's picked up some of the big hitters up front this season and makes it easier for me. Just keeping it nice and simple and trying to back up the other bowlers. It's been tough for the bowlers in Mumbai so I think to come over here, and credit to our batters for making it look easy getting to 178. It was always going to be tough to chase 180 and credit to our bowlers. We were just looking to bowl it on the stumps. We have really good bowlers that operate in the powerplay. Sayali's come in and had a massive impact. And then my job is to try and come in and hit the stumps and just mix it up and try to close it on the back end. Bowling group has been great this season. [Team's confidence level on a scale of 0-10] I would say 12, to be honest. Different people have put their hands up in different games, not relying on a few players. Different bowlers, different batters have stepped up in the games. That's been a massive key to our success in the last five games."

Gardner: "It's pretty frustrating. I just feel we are not winning the small moments. We need to win these last three games, but overall pretty frustrating. [On the pitch] If you look at our dismissals, we were going across the line. I guess the way we need to go forward is to try and play really straight. A lot of the positive options were down the ground so you give yourself the best chance even when the ball does stay low. [On dismissing Mandhana] The bounce was not necessarily true and the ball wasn't staying consistent from same lengths. I knew I have a good matchup against Smriti so was just trying to stay nice and straight knowing she's really good square of the wicket. [On her innings] I was pretty angry out there to be quite honest. I was just really frustrated. I was either hitting good shots to fielders or missing the ball. Upon reflection, I was trying to hit the ball too hard."

11pm Navi Mumbai, Baroda, wherever. RCB just keep on winning! They now know they'll finish in the top three, and next on their agenda will be securing a finish on top of the table. They also become the first team in the WPL to win six games in a row, including the last game of the previous season. It's Gautami Naik who leads RCB off, emerging as their latest hero with the bat. But once RCB got to what looked like an above-par total, their bowling delivered yet again with Bell and Satghare near unplayable. One Giants slipped to 34 for 4, there was no coming back and Ash Gardner's half-century could only help them register a respectable total, although they still couldn't touch 120. For Giants, it's three defeats on the trot after two wins to start. RCB have also completed a double over Giants now.

19.6
de Klerk to Renuka Singh, no run

Full on off, squeezed back to the bowler and RCB are into the playoffs as they maintain their perfect start. Five in five!

Gautami Naik picked up the Player-of-the-Match award
19.5
1
de Klerk to Kanwar, 1 run

Swung down to long-on

19.4
de Klerk to Kanwar, no run

Full and slow outside off, she looks for a reverse-scoop but it comes back off the outside half of the bat towards the bowler

19.3
de Klerk to Kanwar, no run

Slashes at a length ball and nearly chops on!

19.2
1
de Klerk to Renuka Singh, 1 run

A wide yorker outside off, squeezed out to mid-off. Kanwar wanted a single but Renuka sends her back. Direct hit would have sent her packing but it misses the stumps at the non-striker's end and they get a run on the overthrough

19.1
1
de Klerk to Kanwar, 1 run

Full on leg, Kanwar backs away and lifts this to long-on

Nadine de Klerk will do the formality of bowling this final over. Around the wicket to Kanwar

end of over 1911 runs
GG-W: 114/8CRR: 6.00 RRR: 65.00 • Need 65 from 6b
Renuka Singh5 (4b 1x4)
Tanuja Kanwar9 (7b 1x4)
Radha Yadav 4-0-34-1
Shreyanka Patil 4-0-19-1
18.6
Yadav to Renuka Singh, no run

On a length outside off, blocked to cover

18.5
4
Yadav to Renuka Singh, FOUR runs

Floated up on the stumps, Renuka slogs this wide of long-on and picks up a boundary

18.4
1
Yadav to Kanwar, 1 run

Flat and quick on off, swept in the air but it goes to deep backward square on the bounce

Harrish: "Still not 100% win rate with 38 RRR?" -- There are always no-balls and wides!

18.3
1
Yadav to Renuka Singh, 1 run

Tossed up outside off, driven down to long-off

18.2
1
Yadav to Kanwar, 1 run

Swept along the ground to deep square leg

18.1
4
Yadav to Kanwar, FOUR runs

Georgia Voll drops one! This is slog swept hard to Voll at deep midwicket, she gets behind the line and looks to take it above head height. The ball hits her palms and bursts through!

Radha to bowl out now

end of over 183 runs • 1 wicket
GG-W: 103/8CRR: 5.72 RRR: 38.00 • Need 76 from 12b
Renuka Singh0 (1b)
Tanuja Kanwar3 (4b)
Shreyanka Patil 4-0-19-1
Sayali Satghare 4-0-21-3
17.6
Patil to Renuka Singh, no run

Tossed up around middle blocked on the front foot

Renuka Thakur the new batter

17.5
W
Patil to Fulmali, OUT

Patil gets on the board! Flung full outside off, asking Fulmali to reach out and hit to the longer side. She goes for the big swing and Grace Harris runs in from long-on and takes a juggling catch

Bharti Fulmali c Harris b Patil 14 (15b 1x4 0x6 24m) SR: 93.33
17.4
2
Patil to Fulmali, 2 runs

Comes out and works this length ball down to long-on

17.3
Patil to Fulmali, no run

Slides this full and across Fulmali, who has a swipe but misses

Stays around the wicket to Fulmali

17.2
1
Patil to Kanwar, 1 run

Tossed up on leg, she chips it back over the non-striker for a single down to long-on's right

17.1
Patil to Kanwar, no run

Tossed up on leg, reverse-swept to backward point

Shreyanka from around the wicket

end of over 175 runs • 1 wicket
GG-W: 100/7CRR: 5.88 RRR: 26.33 • Need 79 from 18b
Bharti Fulmali12 (12b 1x4)
Tanuja Kanwar2 (2b)
Sayali Satghare 4-0-21-3
Shreyanka Patil 3-0-16-0
16.6
Sayali to Fulmali, no run

This time the full toss goes through to the keeper as Fulmali can't time her drive. Satghare finishes with figures of 3 for 21

16.5
1
Sayali to Kanwar, 1 run

Another low full toss, Kanwar this time lofts it down to long-on on the bounce. 100 comes up for Giants

Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
GJ Naik
GJ Naik
RCB-W
73 runs (55)
7 fours1 six
Productive shot
cover drive
16 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
70%
A Gardner
54 runs (43)
5 fours1 six
Productive shot
cover drive
13 runs
1 four0 six
Control
73%
Best performances - bowlers
SG Satghare
O
4
M
0
R
21
W
3
ECO
5.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
N de Klerk
O
4
M
0
R
17
W
2
ECO
4.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Match details
Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
TossGujarat Giants Women, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
RCB Women
Gautami Naik
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days19 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
India
Anish SahasrabudheDRS
India
Ankita GuhaDRS
TV Umpire
India
Vrinda Rathi
Reserve Umpire
India
Tony Ematty
Match Referee
India
Varsha Nagre
PointsRoyal Challengers Bengaluru Women 2, Gujarat Giants Women 0
Win Probability
RCB-W 100%
RCB-WGG-W
100%50%100%RCB-W InningsGG-W Innings

Over 20 • GG-W 117/8

RCB Women won by 61 runs
All Match News

Phoebe Litchfield and Harmanpreet Kaur are one and two on the Orange Cap table, but Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana and Ash Gardner are not far behind

Naik also posts the highest individual score in WPL history by an uncapped player

Gautami Naik curbed her natural, aggressive instincts to play a memorable innings against Gujarat Giants and become Royal Challengers Bengaluru's latest match-winner

Gautami Naik's 73 took RCB to 178, and Gujarat Giants completely fell apart in the chase

The WPL reaches Vadodara, with RCB having won all four matches in the Navi Mumbai leg

GG Women Innings
Player NameRB
BL Mooney
bowled34
SFM Devine
caught04
AB Sharma
caught1820
KS Ahuja
bowled03
A Gardner
caught5443
KS Gautam
bowled48
G Wareham
caught26
BS Fulmali
caught1415
TP Kanwar
not out1111
Renuka Singh
not out66
Extras(lb 3, w 2)
Total117(8 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB-W550101.882
MI-W62440.046
UPW-W5234-0.483
DC-W5234-0.586
GG-W5234-0.864
