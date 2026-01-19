Smriti Mandhana: "Very happy. Again the way we started, to get 180 from there was a very good effort. Very happy for Gautami, coming in at the biggest stage and batting at 10 for 2 and then to bat the way she did. Execution of bowling plans was spot on. [On Naik] I think the attitude she has had [stood out] even when she didn't get a chance to bat. Today again, her application was spot on. The wicket wasn't easy to bat but she understood very quickly and adapted very well. When I was batting out there and we lost Grace and Voll and whatever balls I played, at the strategic timeout I told the team I feel 160-plus is a good total. Anything above that is a bonus. But it's on the girls to adapt quickly and I am glad they did. [On different players stepping up] Always great to see that. Everyone has had an important moment in this WPL even when they are not winning POTM. Looking forward to the break. To play three matches in four days with a travel day, extremely proud of the girls. Not easy to play high intensity matches and play again. Message will just be to take a break for a couple of days. We've not been really big on what's going to happen after 10 or 15 days. It's about doing each day right, including practice sessions. Credit to our support staff for keeping everyone happy. We are just looking forward to going out tomorrow and day after coming back to practice hard for the next match."