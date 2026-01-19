Matches (30)
SL v ENG (1)
AFG vs WI (1)
WPL (1)
SA20 (1)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (3)
WT20 WC Qualifier (4)
Super Smash (1)
Ranji Trophy (17)
New Zealand in India (1)
RESULT
12th Match (N), Vadodara, January 19, 2026, Women's Premier League
PrevNext
RCB Women FlagRCB Women

#1

178/6
GG Women FlagGG Women

#5

(20 ov, T:179) 117/8

RCB Women won by 61 runs

Player Of The Match
73 (55)
gautami-naik
Cricinfo's MVP
90.45 ptsImpact List
gautami-naik
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Videos
Photos
Fan Ratings
Report

Red-hot RCB stay perfect and march into playoffs

Gautami Naik's 73 took RCB to 178, and Gujarat Giants completely fell apart in the chase

Sruthi Ravindranath
Sruthi Ravindranath
19-Jan-2026
Gautami Naik helped rebuild for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026, January 19, 2026

Gautami Naik blazed 73 off 55 deliveries  •  BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 178 for 6 (Naik 73, Gautam 2-38) beat Gujarat Giants 117 for 8 (Gardner 58, Satghare 3-21) by 61 runs
Gautami Naik's 73 and a combined effort from their bowlers powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a comprehensive win against Gujarat Giants, sealing their playoffs spot in WPL 2026. RCB maintained their perfect record in the tournament, winning five games in a row to become only the second team after the Mumbai Indians in 2023 to achieve this feat; they also posted their biggest win by runs (61) in the tournament.
Playing the first match of the season at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, RCB recovered from 9 for 2 to post 178 for 6 thanks to Naik's half-century and handy contributions from Richa Ghosh and Radha Yadav. In return, Giants could only make 117 for 8, losing their second match in a row to RCB.
RCB's early stutter
It wasn't an easy start for RCB. Renuka Singh struck with the final ball of the opening over, dismissing Grace Harris, who chipped a simple catch to mid-on. Georgia Voll, who made her RCB debut in the previous game and made a fifty, followed soon after, attempting a cut and losing her stumps.
Giants captain Ash Gardner brought herself on, eyeing a favourable match-up against Smriti Mandhana, but Mandhana countered her with a couple of boundaries. Naik at the other end took some time to get going. Her first boundary came off a drive, before a pick-up shot over deep square leg signalled her intent. But even after that, she was moving at just under run a ball. With the duo slowly rebuilding, they brought up their fifty-run stand at the end of the eighth over.
But Gardner returned in the ninth and showed why she dominated the match-up against Mandhana, removing her for the fourth time in the WPL in eight innings.
Naik the hero
With Naik getting on with the rebuild, she also found the gaps occasionally. She got to her fifty off 42 balls as she became the first uncapped Indian player in the WPL to hit a half-century, also surviving a dropped catch shortly after. Ghosh, meanwhile, upped the tempo, hitting three sixes in her 20-ball stay before she was caught at long-on off a full toss, which she reviewed for no-ball to no avail.
After a solid start with the ball, Giants let the momentum slip away, conceding 94 runs in the middle overs. They also went on to concede 40 runs off the last four, with Radha Yadav and Shreyanka Patil taking Gautam for four fours in the last over. Giants were also sloppy on the field and conceded 21 runs as extras on the day, the joint second-most by a team in the WPL.
The chase that wasn't
If Lauren Bell doesn't get you, Sayali Satghare will. Giants may have escaped the first over from the clinical Bell, but lost both openers cheaply in the second over to Satghare - Beth Mooney bowled for 3 and Sophie Devine holing out for a duck.
It was then Bell's turn as she got one to swing back in to knock Kanika Ahuja's stumps over, leaving Giants at 5 for 3 at that point. Anushka Sharma, who was returning from an injury, then timed a few boundaries to perfection but could not build on the start, slicing a Nadine de Klerk slower ball to Radha. Giants went on to lose their next two batters cheaply, reeling at 56 for 6.
Chasing 163 off the final six overs, the equation was steep, but Gardner found her rhythm after a stuttering start. She took Radha for three boundaries and launched a big six off Bell to raise a fighting half-century. Satghare, however, returned to end Gardner's resistance and finish with three wickets, as Giants eventually slipped to a big defeat.
Gautami NaikRicha GhoshRadha YadavRoyal Challengers Bengaluru WomenGujarat Giants WomenRCB Women vs GG WomenWomen's Premier League

Sruthi Ravindranath is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Win Probability
RCB-W 100%
RCB-WGG-W
100%50%100%RCB-W InningsGG-W Innings

Over 20 • GG-W 117/8

RCB Women won by 61 runs
Powered by Smart Stats
Match Coverage
All Match News

De Klerk leads WPL Purple Cap table as race for Orange Cap gets frenetic

Phoebe Litchfield and Harmanpreet Kaur are one and two on the Orange Cap table, but Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana and Ash Gardner are not far behind

De Klerk leads WPL Purple Cap table as race for Orange Cap gets frenetic

Stats - RCB extend winning streak, Devine enjoys new high

Naik also posts the highest individual score in WPL history by an uncapped player

Stats - RCB extend winning streak, Devine enjoys new high

Gautami Naik finds her share of glory after long and bumpy road

Gautami Naik curbed her natural, aggressive instincts to play a memorable innings against Gujarat Giants and become Royal Challengers Bengaluru's latest match-winner

Gautami Naik finds her share of glory after long and bumpy road

Red-hot RCB stay perfect and march into playoffs

Gautami Naik's 73 took RCB to 178, and Gujarat Giants completely fell apart in the chase

Red-hot RCB stay perfect and march into playoffs

GG's vulnerable bowling faces another test against RCB's dominant batting

The WPL reaches Vadodara, with RCB having won all four matches in the Navi Mumbai leg

GG's vulnerable bowling faces another test against RCB's dominant batting
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
GG Women Innings
Player NameRB
BL Mooney
bowled34
SFM Devine
caught04
AB Sharma
caught1820
KS Ahuja
bowled03
A Gardner
caught5443
KS Gautam
bowled48
G Wareham
caught26
BS Fulmali
caught1415
TP Kanwar
not out1111
Renuka Singh
not out66
Extras(lb 3, w 2)
Total117(8 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB-W550101.882
MI-W62440.046
UPW-W5234-0.483
DC-W5234-0.586
GG-W5234-0.864
Full Table