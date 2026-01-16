Matches (14)
RESULT
9th Match (N), DY Patil, January 16, 2026, Women's Premier League
RCB Women FlagRCB Women

#1

182/7
GG Women FlagGG Women

#2

(18.5/20 ov, T:183) 150

RCB Women won by 32 runs

radha-yadav
Player Of The Match
Radha Yadav
, RCB-W
66 (47)
radha-yadav
Cricinfo's MVP
Radha Yadav
, RCB-W
77.79 ptsImpact List
Report

Radha, Ghosh rescue RCB before Patil five-for consigns GG to defeat

The two batters added 105 after RCB were 43 for 4, after which Nadine de Klerk's cameo followed

Ekanth
Jan 16, 2026, 5:55 PM
Richa Ghosh and Radha Yadav added 105 off 66 balls for the fifth wicket, Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL, Navi Mumbai, January 16, 2026

Richa Ghosh and Radha Yadav added 105 off 66 balls for the fifth wicket  •  BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 182 for 7 (Radha 66, Ghosh 44, de Klerk 26, Devine 3-31) beat Gujarat Giants 150 (Fulmali 39, Patil 5-23, Bell 3-29) by 32 runs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) completed a hat-trick of wins thanks to a 105-run stand between Richa Ghosh and Radha Yadav, followed by a five-for from Shreyanka Patil and a three-for from Lauren Bell. It means RCB are still the only unbeaten team in WPL 2026 so far.
Ghosh and Radha's partnership lifted RCB from 43 for 4 to 148, before they finished on 182 for 7. RCB were also aided by Nadine de Klerk's cameo of 26 from 12 balls at the end. In the chase, many of Gujarat Giants' (GG) batters got off to starts, but none of them could convert it, which meant there was only one fifty-plus partnership in their innings before they suffered a 32-run loss.

Giants win two-sided powerplay

The first over of the day, bowled by Renuka Singh, went for 23 runs, and the next five had 22 runs and four wickets. Renuka conceded seven runs off three wide balls, while Grace Harris found the boundary four times - all through the leg side. There was an lbw shout given out which was overturned.
Kashvee Gautam was the first to strike with an inswinger pinning Harris lbw. In her next over, debutant Shivani Singh plucked a one-handed catch at short fine leg to dismiss Dayalan Hemalatha. Renuka made amends on return by having Smriti Mandhana slice a catch to short third. Devine had Gautami Naik plumb in front in the sixth over as RCB slipped to 43 for 4.

Radha-Richa show

Radha, who was promoted to No. 5, tagged along with Ghosh to first stem the flow of wickets. After two overs of slow going, Radha took on Wareham for a six and a four. Each over from the eighth to the 17th had at least one boundary in it.
All of Radha and Ghosh's fours came through the off side. They were severe on width, and used cuts, and cover and square drives to good effect. Radha brought up her maiden WPL fifty in the 15th over by which time Ghosh had gotten going. The acceleration brought up only the second century stand between two India batters in the WPL.
Once Ghosh fell, de Klerk produced a boundary barrage. She whacked two fours and two sixes off the 19th over, taking down Gautam for 22 runs. RCB had some luck along the way as de Klerk was dropped by Ashleigh Gardner, and Radha got a reprieve thanks to DRS in the 11th over.

RCB fight back in even powerplay

Bell wasn't able to give RCB another strong start as she missed her lines. Beth Mooney flicked the first ball for four. In Bell's next over, she picked up a six and two fours as Giants raced to 32 for 0.
Arundhati Reddy came on to take a sharp return catch to dismiss Devine. In the next over, Patil used the angle in from around the wicket to trap Mooney lbw.

Patil, Bell have GG stumble

The middle overs started with Kanika Ahuja getting off to a decent start before Patil went around the wicket again and beat her defence for another lbw. At 70 for 5, the game looked all but done.
But Bharti Fulmali and Gautam had other ideas. Fulmali dined on anything full, and cleared the boundaries with ease. RCB dropped a couple of chances - first Fulmali by Smriti Mandhana off Arundhati Reddy's bowling in the 13th over, and then Kashvee by Reddy off de Klerk's bowling in the 15th.
With a partnership growing at pace - more on that later - Patil returned and dismissed Kashvee with a loopy ball that was hit to long-on.
The boundaries didn't stop as GG's batters kept going for big shots. But their chances faded quickly when Bell returned to fox Fulmali with a slower ball. Two balls later, she bowled another slower one to dismiss Shivani. Patil finished off the game in the 19th over by striking twice.
Ekanth is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
RCB-W 100%
RCB-WGG-W
100%50%100%RCB-W InningsGG-W Innings

Over 19 • GG-W 150/10

Tanuja Kanwar c Mandhana b Patil 21 (13b 3x4 1x6 14m) SR: 161.53
W
Renuka Singh c Reddy b Patil 2 (3b 0x4 0x6 2m) SR: 66.66
W
RCB Women won by 32 runs
Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Devine level with Nandani Sharma at the top of WPL Purple Cap table

Patil delivers her best ball, over and over again

Radha is no stranger to No. 5, and Mandhana knew it all along

Radha, Ghosh rescue RCB before Patil five-for consigns GG to defeat

