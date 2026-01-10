Harmanpreet, Sciver-Brunt lead MI's demolition of DC

Mumbai Indians 195 for 4 (Harmanpreet 74*, Sciver-Brunt 70, Nandani 2-26) beat Delhi Capitals 145 (Henry 56, Kerr 3-24, Carey 3-37) by 50 runs

As is often the case for MI, the heavy lifting with the bat was done by Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet, especially in the absence of the injured allrounder Hayley Matthews. After the boundary-laden half-century from Sciver-Brunt and some late sixes from Harmanpreet powered MI close to 200, Carey's early seam movement knocked over the off stumps of Shafali Verma and Laura Wolvaardt, before also accounting for Marizanne Kapp. From 33 for 4, DC stuttered to 86 for 6 as Amelia Kerr also chipped in with an economical spell and three wickets that rolled over DC for 145.

Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet lead MI again

For the second game in a row, MI's openers failed: Kerr fell for a duck while G Kamalini struggled to 16 off 19. After a scratchy 4 off 15 on Friday night in the season opener, Kerr edged her first legal delivery - an outswinger from Chinelle Henry - behind, as Lizelle Lee completed a diving catch on her second attempt. Kamalini also handed a diving catch to Lee, soon after she smashed Nandani Sharma for consecutive fours down the ground, but the debutant's riposte earned her a maiden WPL wicket with Kamalini's thick outside edge.

Jemimah Rodrigues had a tough day on the field as DC skipper • AFP/Getty Images

Sciver-Brunt then led MI's innings and looked in top form, smashing three fours in her first four balls to different corners of the ground. She collected another pair of consecutive fours, again going after Henry, and took MI to 43 for 1 in the powerplay. While Sciver-Brunt went about finding the boundaries against the spinners too for a 32-ball fifty, Harmanpreet took her time to reach 15 off 17 before taking off.

Harmanpreet's finishing touches

The Harmanpreet act started when she dispatched Henry for six over long-on. She followed it with her trademark loft over the covers for four, to take MI past 100 at the end of the 13th over. Sciver-Brunt then outfoxed Minnu Mani with late adjustments for three fours in the next over, which went for 14, and even though the England batter was soon caught for 70 at cover, MI were set for a strong finish on 127 for 3 after 15.

Harmanpreet was not going after the bowlers by herself, however. She found a hard-hitting partner in Carey, who reverse-pulled for one of her four fours during her 21 off 12. But it was Harmanpreet's clean striking that left the new DC captain Jemimah Rodrigues sweating, as the experienced MI leader played with the field, especially in the last over off Shree Charani. She hit four back-to-back fours to help MI collect 53 runs in the last four overs.

Nicola Carey engineered a double-strike in her first over of the MI defense • BCCI

DC's batting fails to turn up

With Meg Lanning - the WPL's second-highest scorer - released before the auction, DC had big shoes to fill at the top of the order. It didn't happen on Saturday, at least, as Lee fell for 10 on her WPL debut.

Shafali and Wolvaardt then saw their off stumps pegged back as Carey seamed the ball into them, in the space of three balls in the fifth over. When Rodrigues fell to a one-handed stunner from Kamalini behind the stumps off Shabnim Ismail, DC had lost four wickets in the powerplay for the first time in the WPL.

DC still had hope with depth in their line-up, but when Kapp was also sent back by Carey, DC needed a stiff 150 runs from 78 balls. Chinelle Henry 's hitting from No. 7 was the only silver lining for DC. Her penchant for boundaries belied DC's score as she went after the inexperienced Triveni Vasishta - on WPL debut - and even the experienced Kerr. While she collected boundaries, wickets fell at the other end, and the asking rate climbed from over 12 after the halfway mark to nearly 20 by the time four overs were left.