Sciver-Brunt's maiden WPL ton lifts MI to second despite Ghosh heroics

Mumbai Indians 199 for 4 (Sciver-Brunt 100*, Matthews 56, Bell 2-21) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru 184 for 9 (Ghosh 90, Matthews 3-10) by 15 runs

The most prolific batter of the WPL and the ever-so reliable Nat Sciver-Brunt has finally broken the century drought in the tournament, 1059 days and 82 matches since the league started in 2023. Even though the conditions continued to be slow in Vadodara, Sciver-Brunt switched gears after the powerplay with a 32-ball half-century to pick the gaps and middle the ball in unparalleled fashion.

She powered Mumbai Indians (MI) to 199, the highest total on this ground this season, and the scoreboard pressure told on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batters who collapsed to 35 for 5. They were given a late lift by Richa Ghosh 's bludgeoning 90 off just 50 balls that tried to rescue a sinking ship but the asking rate and lack of partners kept the task too stiff and they went down by only 15 runs in the end after her stunning assault.

Sciver-Brunt's maiden T20 century could have hardly come at a better time for MI; they were fourth on the table after losing their last three games and needed to win this game to keep their knockouts fate in their own hands. They did it by taking down the table-toppers to go second and RCB have now lost two in a row after kicking off the season with five wins on the bounce that had taken them to the knockouts.

Another slow MI powerplay

MI's powerplay woes continued as S Sajana fell early to Lauren Bell's swing for 7, and they trudged along against the moving ball to reach 38 for 1 in the powerplay, with just four fours and no sixes.

The experienced duo of Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews then lifted MI with a rapid partnership that raced from 50 to 100 in just 21 balls. Sciver-Brunt was the first to cut loose when she made room against Nadine de Klerk to smash her down the ground. As the pitch again lacked pace, Sciver-Brunt and Matthews rocked onto the back foot to collect boundaries. Sciver-Brunt slapped two through the covers off Shreyanka Patil in the eighth over, Matthews went behind square off Arundhati Reddy for two more fours in the next, and the fifty stand was up.

Sciver-Brunt takes off for hundred

Soon after she topped the run charts for this WPL, Sciver-Brunt increased RCB's headaches by piercing the gaps all around the park. After smacking de Klerk for a six, she punished Shreyanka for three consecutive fours - the first two off sweeps that brought up her 32-ball fifty, her fourth of the season. Matthews ended the 18-run over with another boundary before Sciver-Brunt carved Radha Yadav for three fours in the next, bringing up their century stand off just 61 balls.

Nat Sciver-Brunt scored the first century in the Women's Premier League • BCCI

Matthews soon got to her 35-ball fifty - her first of this WPL - and the dominating partnership ended only when Bell returned and rattled Matthews' stumps after the ball ricocheted off both pads. Harmanpreet Kaur lasted 12 balls for 20 runs before holing out to long-off, and Sciver-Brunt ended the 19th over by carving a wide yorker for four to move to 99, the highest individual score in the WPL until Monday.

She went past the barrier after holding the record for the most runs (8,883) and fifties (57) without a hundred in women's T20s, across 348 innings. Shreyanka bowled a tidy last over for just five runs, keeping MI just short of 200.

Matthews wrecks RCB

After she missed the first few games with a shoulder niggle and then struggled for rhythm with both bat and ball, Matthews turned the tide against the best side of this WPL. Her offspin match-up worked instantly against Smriti Mandhana, who top-edged to backward square leg for 6, not long after Grace Harris had edged Shabnim Ismail behind. No. 3 Georgia Voll also handed a catch to the wicketkeeper when Matthews erred with her line down leg and Rahila Firdous took a sharp catch off the bottom edge.

Two balls later, Ismail hit the stumps off an almost-frozen Gautami Naik to reduce RCB to 31 for 4, which soon became 35 for 5 in the last over of the powerplay when Radha Yadav found long-on off Matthews.

Richa Ghosh's 90 was not enough for RCB • BCCI

Ghosh steers RCB's sinking ship

Ghosh was the only bright spot for RCB, who had been bundled out for their lowest WPL score in their previous match. She made the most of getting two lives: the first was a tough chance for the keeper off a spinner, while the second was a sitter for Matthews, who put down a skier running in from long-off and covered her mouth in disbelief.

Ghosh also lost de Klerk in the 12th over but started to hit out even as RCB needed 120 from 48 with six wickets down. She dispatched anything with width or length and went after anyone who came her way. The big charge came in the 16th over when she clobbered three consecutive fours off Amelia Kerr. Amanjot Kaur fought back with a wicket in a six-run over next, but she was at the receiving end of a stunning assault in the 19th.

RCB needed 59 from 12, and Ghosh went 6, 6 and 6, starting by putting away a full toss before relying on brute force. When she managed only a single on the fourth ball, Shreyanka carved two fours to keep RCB in the game, with 32 needed from six.