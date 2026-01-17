Lanning, Litchfield and Pandey help UPW do the double over MI

UP Warriorz 187 for 8 (Lanning 70, Litchfield 61, Kerr 3-28, Sciver-Brunt 2-22) beat Mumbai Indians 165 for 6 (Kerr 49*, Amanjot 41, Pandey 2-30) by 22 runs

Put in to bat, Lanning and Litchfield hit fifties to carry UPW to 187 for 8. However, a rejigged MI batting line-up faltered in the chase and succumbed to their third defeat of the season, in their last game in Navi Mumbai. UPW, who began the 2026 campaign with three defeats, became just the second team to do the league double over MI. They joined Delhi Capitals with Lanning's captaincy the link between the two.

Lanning takes charge after early wicket

Nicola Carey, opening the bowling with Shabnim Ismail rested, continued her great form as she cleaned up Kiran Navgire for a golden duck with an inswinging yorker that beat the batter all ends up. But Lanning ensured a good powerplay for UPW.

After Litchfield picked up her first boundary courtesy an inside edge through backward square leg, Lanning got going with a pick-up flick off Carey that went all the way. Twelve runs came off that over, the third of the innings. Lanning then swept Nat Sciver-Brunt through square leg before picking up two more boundaries off Carey.

That's not a right hander, it's just Phoebe Litchfield playing an orthodox switch hit • BCCI

When Hayley Matthews was introduced in the sixth over, Litchfield first drove her through cover before Lanning hit back-to-back boundaries to take UPW to 56 for 1 at the end of the powerplay.

Litchfield gets going

After a quiet eighth over bowled by Amelia Kerr , Litchfield was on 18 off 16 and needing to pick up the tempo. Next over, she square drove Amanjot Kaur for four before skipping down the track to loft her over long-off.

Lanning reached her half-century off 35 balls in the next over, hammering Kerr over long-off to get there. Litchfield, whom Kerr has dismissed eight times in T20s, also lofted her over her head for a boundary as the two Australians started to pick up the pace. A quiet over followed, courtesy Sciver-Brunt, which also saw Triveni Vasisht drop Litchfield, but Litchfield and Lannning both picked up a boundary each off Sanskriti Gupta.

Two expensive overs and two key wickets

In a two-over period of frenzy that followed - the 13th and 14th - UPW racked up 34 runs but lost both their set batters. Litchfield first just beat Carey running to her left at deep midwicket as she swept Amanjot for six and then brought up a 33-ball half-century with a cover drive. When Amanjot went short, Litchfield pulled her for another boundary through midwicket. She then chipped one to cover, where she was given another life, this time by Harmanpreet Kaur. Litchfield picked up another six off long-off to make it a 20-run over before a pick-up flick found deep backward square, where Sanskriti held on this time.

Lanning didn't want to release any pressure and took on Matthews next over, putting away a couple of short balls for back-to-back fours. She swept the offspinner for another boundary before picking out deep square leg to finish on 70 off 45.

Amelia Kerr took three wickets, all in the final over • BCCI

MI rein things in at the death

After a period of 12 balls without a boundary after Lanning's departure, Chloe Tryon launched a six over long-off. Tryon and Harleen Deol kept the boundaries coming as they picked up 23 runs off the 17th and 18th overs.

But, MI's star overseas allrounders then dampened the finish for UPW. First, Sciver-Brunt started the penultimate over with back-to-back wickets. Tryon sliced a full toss to cover, where Harmanpreet made amends by holding on to the catch before Shweta Sehrawat was caught behind first ball. She got a thin edge that popped up off G Kamalini's gloves but the 17-year-old wicketkeeper did well to grab it in the second attempt.

Deol hit another boundary before missing a legbreak from Kerr in the final over to be out stumped. Kerr also had Sophie Ecclestone stumped and Deepti Sharma caught behind to give away only two runs in the final over and restrict UPW to 187 for 8.

MI's powerplay struggles continue

Sajana got into the action in the third over, pulling Gaud for six over midwicket before getting an outside edge for four. But, Gaud came back strong by trapping her in front to give UPW the first breakthrough.

Sophie Ecclestone got Hayley Matthews caught and bowled • BCCI

Ecclestone then nearly had Matthews lbw, choosing not to review after the batter missed a sweep, even though it looked close. But it didn't matter as Matthews chipped the next ball back to Ecclestone, who went on to bowl a wicket maiden.

Sciver-Brunt then got a couple of boundaries off Gaud and Harmanpreet was crafty in gliding one between backward point and short third off Ecclestone, but they only managed 38 runs in the first six, continuing MI's trend of slow starts.

UPW maintain the pressure to see off the win

Sciver-Brunt, who was looking in great touch, hit Pandey straight to Lanning at cover in the first over after the powerplay as the defending champions' job got harder. Then Deepti, who bowled a quiet first over, had Carey miscuing one down the ground and Deol took a good catch running back from mid-on.

Harmanpreet, who was struggling to get going, pulled Tryon for a six over midwicket but fell in the same over trying the same shot. Having lost half their side and needing to score at over 13 runs an over, it was effectively game over for MI.