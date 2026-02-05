12:15am That will be a wrap from us for tonight. Stay tuned to ESPNcricinfo, though, for all the reaction from tonight's final. It was a pleasure bringing you all the coverage from each WPL game this season, we will be back with more cricketing action soon. Until then, from Thilak and myself (Shashwat), and on behalf of everyone here at ESPNcricinfo, it is goodbye. Take care, folks, and see you around soon!
12:12am And now...the moment RCB fans have been waiting for. Mandhana collects the trophy and then hands it over to Richa Ghosh and cue the celebrations. A stellar campaign that saw RCB finish comfortably as table-toppers has also seen them finish atop the pile ultimately. A season to remember for this team, and a season that may arguably go down as the most complete campaign ever put together by a WPL side.
Smriti Mandhana, Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain: Very pleased. RCB fans, I feel, are the best in the world. Wherever we play, we get support. Whatever we do is for them. Three titles in three years for the franchise, it is amazing. We definitely did think it was a good surface to bat on. But 200-plus is a good score in a final. In last few overs, we bowled well. Credit to Bell - 400 in a match and she goes for 20 odd runs. Voll led the way. She had almost all the strike in the powerplay and her intent was spot on. I had a feeling she would get a match winning knock in the final. She has been practicing a little extra in the past few days. Happy that it paid off for her. When we win, we can always say being calm and chill works. The way support staff has been around the girls, role clarity has been given. Credit to everyone and when that happens in the right way, our job is pretty easy to come in and lead the way. Girls are working extremely hard and that is one thing that shoots up your belief. When you have that belief, to chase down any score...once that happens, we felt really confident that we could chase it down. What Voll did was really special. (Who impressed her the most) The campaign we have had, everyone going back home will say what they have contributed. PK (Prathyoosha Kumar) was a girl who did not play a game but she was there. And then Gautami and Prema, they are two special youngsters. I want to thank all the RCB fans. This is for you guys. I said this in 2024, and will say it again 'Ee Sala Cup Namdu' (This year cup is ours).
Jemimah Rodrigues, Delhi Capitals captain: I could not be more proud of this team. It was not easy for us but the character our girls showed, it is something I can be proud of. Not just them, the support staff has also worked tirelessly for us. Every single person, even the fans, all over the world, thank you so much. (On the score) I think 204, in a final, is a great score. Hats off to the way we played. If ever we wanted our team to click, it was today and we did that. Everyone fought hard and gave their all, and sometimes, that is all that's important. (On the youngsters) The assessment has been great. Easier if we start a tournament well but to pick yourself up....they (Niki and Rana in an earlier game) showed the depth that is there in Indian cricket. Even Nandani and Minnu.
Grace Harris wins the award for having the best strike rate all season. DC's Lucy Hamilton wins the award for the best catch of the season, which was to dismiss Mandhana on 96 when these sides met earlier in the season on January 17. Harmanpreet Kaur wins the award for the most sixes in the season.
Sophie Devine wins the award for showcasing the best game intelligence throughout the season. Lauren Bell, unsurprisingly, wins the award for the most dot balls in the season. Nandani Sharma, a vital cog in the DC bowling wheel, wins the Emerging Player of the Season award. Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, win the Fair Play award. Mandhana, by the way, has already been declared as the Player of the Match.
Devine takes home the Purple Cap, with Mandhana the holder of the Orange Cap. Devine also takes home the Most Valuable Player award.
Prakash: "Don't know if it has been mentioned here, but could there have been a better occasion to chase down the highest total in the WPL? RCB broke their own record of chasing 202 last year."
11:42pm We are awaiting the post-match presentation. We should hopefully have it soon. Please stick around.
Georgia Voll: Just about taking it step by step. Was a really nice batting wicket. Disappointing we could not finish it together but what a great season it has been. (What they did in Goa) It was obviously nice to have a bit of a break. Nice to have a couple of days off. Tough having a week off and then come back. Super happy we could get the win. (How she rates her innings) Would have been better to finish off. To play that way in the final, could not have hit the ball better. To perform in the final is super special. Awesome watching her (Mandhana) go about it. One of the cleanest hitters I have ever seen. Definitely a little bit nervous. Probably should have stayed out there. Next time, I'll ensure I am out there.
Radha Yadav: We are very happy. This team has put in a lot of hard work and backed each other. Whatever the players needed, we got it (from the management and support staff). Hats off to their hard work. We did situational practice, based on how many runs we had to chase in certain balls or how we had to defend. It is good but I could have done better. Hopefully I can win a World Cup in the future, who knows. (What they did during the break) We went out for a small trip. We enjoyed some off time, away from cricket. Management asked us to take time away from the game so we could be fresh and recharged (ahead of today). First WPL trophy. World Cup is at the top but this is just below it in second.
Lauren Bell: It was a bit tense but glad we got past the line. It was up and down. There were good patches and not so good patches, but happy we got past the finish line. Their opening partnership come at you. They got to a good total but we backed our batters. (On who she was sitting next to) Was sat next to Anya and was pretty calm. Then there were a couple of wickets, but Georgia and Smriti were outstanding. (On the fans) They have been amazing this whole tournament and tonight was no different. (Playing for RCB) Absolutely loved it. The girls and the coaching staff, could not have asked for a better experience.
Shreyanka Patil: It is very special for me. My comeback WPL season and couldn't have asked for anything more or better. 200 on the scorecard, and they (fans) still have that faith. Want to thank each and every member who cheered is, and also the people back home in Bengaluru and Karnataka. After the first innings, me and Arundhati were walking back and we thought we could pull it off. Everyone was having fun, cheering for each other. That is how the dugout has been all season. (On the score and if they conceded extra) After second time-out, we spoke about wanting to restrict them to 180-185. Gave 20 runs extra. But they (Voll and Mandhana) made it look easy. Each and every player who played, everyone felt they were the leaders and that is what made us feel special. It was a brilliant team win. I am still in shock because the bails fell, the ball went to the boundary. This win is very special, want to dedicate this win to her (Mandhana), Malo and Anya's kid (who turns 1 today).
Grace Harris: Said to the girls that you get this opportunity only once. Want to quote Roger Federer and that he only won 54% of his points...and to give it a good crack. I tried to bring a little bit of energy to what is an exciting game. In the crowd, there is a lot of representation, and we really appreciate that. (On the catch she took) That was the easiest part of the night. I have buckets for hands, so really should be taking it. Really happy for the girls. Two fantastic knocks. 200 on the board, sometimes you can go boom or bust. You got good value if you played straighten, unlike me (laughs). Malo bhai, our coach, he is so calm and in control and gives the players what they need. Our batting coach, he is very good technically and has discussed a lot of stuff with me. It allows you, as a player, to roll in (and do your best).
11:24pm And...breathe. What a run-chase and that too is perhaps underselling it. RCB were up against DC. They were up against a side that had the fire to set the record straight. And RCB were up against history too. But RCB also had arguably the best batter on the planet on their side. And that proved to be enough. Mandhana brought out some of her greatest hits and barely broke into a sweat doing so. But before she clicked into overdrive, it was Voll who did all the heavy lifting. She smashed the ball to all parts, turned up when the lights were at their brightest and that partnership left DC rummaging for answers.
DC, to an extent, found it towards the end, removing both in quick succession. But by then, it was too late. Most of the run-chase had been torn apart and all RCB needed was for Radha and de Klerk to hold their nerves, and the former, who has played a vital role with the bat this season, capped off that arc with two nerveless hits over the off-side ring.
This final, though, cannot be complete without a mention of the Capitals. They did brilliantly to get to 203. And they would have felt this was finally the day their WPL duck would be broken. But it was not to be. And despite being the only side to have played four finals in four seasons, DC are still yet to win the final game of the season. And that, as they may have found out, is also the game that matters.