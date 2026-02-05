Matches (13)
DC Women vs RCB Women, Final at Vadodara, WPL, Feb 05 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
Final (N), Vadodara, February 05, 2026, Women's Premier League
DC Women FlagDC Women
203/4
RCB Women FlagRCB Women
(19.4/20 ov, T:204) 204/4

RCB Women won by 6 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)

smriti-mandhana
Player Of The Match
Smriti Mandhana
, RCB-W
87 (41)
sophie-devine
Player Of The Series
Sophie Devine
, GG-W
243 runs • 17 wkts
Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll lead RCB to second WPL title

Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll lead RCB to second WPL title

They put on 165 off just 92 balls, the biggest partnership in WPL history, to boss a chase of 204

05-Feb-2026 • 22 hrs agoSruthi Ravindranath
Match centre Scores :  Thilak Ram •  Comms :  Shashwat Kumar
Scorecard summary
Delhi Capitals Women1 Inn
203/4(20 overs)
Jemimah Rodrigues
57 (37)
Arundhati Reddy
1/40 (4)
Laura Wolvaardt
44 (25)
Sayali Satghare
1/46 (4)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women2 Inn
204/4(19.4 overs)
Smriti Mandhana
87 (41)
Chinelle Henry
2/34 (4)
Georgia Voll
79 (54)
Minnu Mani
1/19 (2)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
B. Impact
Bowl
Smriti Mandhana
RCB-W126.08126.08-
Chinelle Henry
DC-W93.3632.92/34
Georgia Voll
RCB-W60.1860.18-
Lauren Bell
RCB-W46.6-0/19
Arundhati Reddy
RCB-W43.17-1/40
View full list

12:15am That will be a wrap from us for tonight. Stay tuned to ESPNcricinfo, though, for all the reaction from tonight's final. It was a pleasure bringing you all the coverage from each WPL game this season, we will be back with more cricketing action soon. Until then, from Thilak and myself (Shashwat), and on behalf of everyone here at ESPNcricinfo, it is goodbye. Take care, folks, and see you around soon!

12:12am And now...the moment RCB fans have been waiting for. Mandhana collects the trophy and then hands it over to Richa Ghosh and cue the celebrations. A stellar campaign that saw RCB finish comfortably as table-toppers has also seen them finish atop the pile ultimately. A season to remember for this team, and a season that may arguably go down as the most complete campaign ever put together by a WPL side.

Smriti Mandhana, Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain: Very pleased. RCB fans, I feel, are the best in the world. Wherever we play, we get support. Whatever we do is for them. Three titles in three years for the franchise, it is amazing. We definitely did think it was a good surface to bat on. But 200-plus is a good score in a final. In last few overs, we bowled well. Credit to Bell - 400 in a match and she goes for 20 odd runs. Voll led the way. She had almost all the strike in the powerplay and her intent was spot on. I had a feeling she would get a match winning knock in the final. She has been practicing a little extra in the past few days. Happy that it paid off for her. When we win, we can always say being calm and chill works. The way support staff has been around the girls, role clarity has been given. Credit to everyone and when that happens in the right way, our job is pretty easy to come in and lead the way. Girls are working extremely hard and that is one thing that shoots up your belief. When you have that belief, to chase down any score...once that happens, we felt really confident that we could chase it down. What Voll did was really special. (Who impressed her the most) The campaign we have had, everyone going back home will say what they have contributed. PK (Prathyoosha Kumar) was a girl who did not play a game but she was there. And then Gautami and Prema, they are two special youngsters. I want to thank all the RCB fans. This is for you guys. I said this in 2024, and will say it again 'Ee Sala Cup Namdu' (This year cup is ours).

Jemimah Rodrigues, Delhi Capitals captain: I could not be more proud of this team. It was not easy for us but the character our girls showed, it is something I can be proud of. Not just them, the support staff has also worked tirelessly for us. Every single person, even the fans, all over the world, thank you so much. (On the score) I think 204, in a final, is a great score. Hats off to the way we played. If ever we wanted our team to click, it was today and we did that. Everyone fought hard and gave their all, and sometimes, that is all that's important. (On the youngsters) The assessment has been great. Easier if we start a tournament well but to pick yourself up....they (Niki and Rana in an earlier game) showed the depth that is there in Indian cricket. Even Nandani and Minnu.

Grace Harris wins the award for having the best strike rate all season. DC's Lucy Hamilton wins the award for the best catch of the season, which was to dismiss Mandhana on 96 when these sides met earlier in the season on January 17. Harmanpreet Kaur wins the award for the most sixes in the season.

Sophie Devine wins the award for showcasing the best game intelligence throughout the season. Lauren Bell, unsurprisingly, wins the award for the most dot balls in the season. Nandani Sharma, a vital cog in the DC bowling wheel, wins the Emerging Player of the Season award. Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, win the Fair Play award. Mandhana, by the way, has already been declared as the Player of the Match.

Devine takes home the Purple Cap, with Mandhana the holder of the Orange Cap. Devine also takes home the Most Valuable Player award.

Prakash: "Don't know if it has been mentioned here, but could there have been a better occasion to chase down the highest total in the WPL? RCB broke their own record of chasing 202 last year."

11:42pm We are awaiting the post-match presentation. We should hopefully have it soon. Please stick around.

Georgia Voll: Just about taking it step by step. Was a really nice batting wicket. Disappointing we could not finish it together but what a great season it has been. (What they did in Goa) It was obviously nice to have a bit of a break. Nice to have a couple of days off. Tough having a week off and then come back. Super happy we could get the win. (How she rates her innings) Would have been better to finish off. To play that way in the final, could not have hit the ball better. To perform in the final is super special. Awesome watching her (Mandhana) go about it. One of the cleanest hitters I have ever seen. Definitely a little bit nervous. Probably should have stayed out there. Next time, I'll ensure I am out there.

Radha Yadav: We are very happy. This team has put in a lot of hard work and backed each other. Whatever the players needed, we got it (from the management and support staff). Hats off to their hard work. We did situational practice, based on how many runs we had to chase in certain balls or how we had to defend. It is good but I could have done better. Hopefully I can win a World Cup in the future, who knows. (What they did during the break) We went out for a small trip. We enjoyed some off time, away from cricket. Management asked us to take time away from the game so we could be fresh and recharged (ahead of today). First WPL trophy. World Cup is at the top but this is just below it in second.

Lauren Bell: It was a bit tense but glad we got past the line. It was up and down. There were good patches and not so good patches, but happy we got past the finish line. Their opening partnership come at you. They got to a good total but we backed our batters. (On who she was sitting next to) Was sat next to Anya and was pretty calm. Then there were a couple of wickets, but Georgia and Smriti were outstanding. (On the fans) They have been amazing this whole tournament and tonight was no different. (Playing for RCB) Absolutely loved it. The girls and the coaching staff, could not have asked for a better experience.

Shreyanka Patil: It is very special for me. My comeback WPL season and couldn't have asked for anything more or better. 200 on the scorecard, and they (fans) still have that faith. Want to thank each and every member who cheered is, and also the people back home in Bengaluru and Karnataka. After the first innings, me and Arundhati were walking back and we thought we could pull it off. Everyone was having fun, cheering for each other. That is how the dugout has been all season. (On the score and if they conceded extra) After second time-out, we spoke about wanting to restrict them to 180-185. Gave 20 runs extra. But they (Voll and Mandhana) made it look easy. Each and every player who played, everyone felt they were the leaders and that is what made us feel special. It was a brilliant team win. I am still in shock because the bails fell, the ball went to the boundary. This win is very special, want to dedicate this win to her (Mandhana), Malo and Anya's kid (who turns 1 today).

Grace Harris: Said to the girls that you get this opportunity only once. Want to quote Roger Federer and that he only won 54% of his points...and to give it a good crack. I tried to bring a little bit of energy to what is an exciting game. In the crowd, there is a lot of representation, and we really appreciate that. (On the catch she took) That was the easiest part of the night. I have buckets for hands, so really should be taking it. Really happy for the girls. Two fantastic knocks. 200 on the board, sometimes you can go boom or bust. You got good value if you played straighten, unlike me (laughs). Malo bhai, our coach, he is so calm and in control and gives the players what they need. Our batting coach, he is very good technically and has discussed a lot of stuff with me. It allows you, as a player, to roll in (and do your best).

11:24pm And...breathe. What a run-chase and that too is perhaps underselling it. RCB were up against DC. They were up against a side that had the fire to set the record straight. And RCB were up against history too. But RCB also had arguably the best batter on the planet on their side. And that proved to be enough. Mandhana brought out some of her greatest hits and barely broke into a sweat doing so. But before she clicked into overdrive, it was Voll who did all the heavy lifting. She smashed the ball to all parts, turned up when the lights were at their brightest and that partnership left DC rummaging for answers.

DC, to an extent, found it towards the end, removing both in quick succession. But by then, it was too late. Most of the run-chase had been torn apart and all RCB needed was for Radha and de Klerk to hold their nerves, and the former, who has played a vital role with the bat this season, capped off that arc with two nerveless hits over the off-side ring.

This final, though, cannot be complete without a mention of the Capitals. They did brilliantly to get to 203. And they would have felt this was finally the day their WPL duck would be broken. But it was not to be. And despite being the only side to have played four finals in four seasons, DC are still yet to win the final game of the season. And that, as they may have found out, is also the game that matters.

19.4
4
Charani to Yadav, FOUR runs

up and over, but there may still be some drama left in this because the stumps have been disturbed! RCB believe they have done the job, and DC are disconsolate. And it looks like the decision has been made. RCB are champions! The first time was so nice that RCB just had to do it twice. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru climb the WPL summit, and they cast the Capitals by the wayside yet again. And this mesmerizing medley of match-winners, led magnificently by Smriti Mandhana, will have another chapter to themselves in WPL folklore and like in 2024, that chapter will, to the delight of a franchise that had been starved of success until then, be titled 'champions of the land'! The winning moment arrives via Radha's blade. On a back of a length outside off. Radha gives herself ample room and then crrrrunnnnchhessss it over cover. She wheels away in celebration, even as a bail lies attended to near her. There may have been a check to see if she was hit wicket but she was not, and that was the cue for RCB celebrations. Spare a thought for the Capitals. They have been here before. They have been here every time. But like each time before tonight, they fall short, and this time, they have fallen short in the most heart-breaking fashion!

19.3
4
Charani to Yadav, FOUR runs

oh, Radha Yadav! A moment of magic to turn the game towards RCB! Hung up on a length outside off. Radha backs away and carves it over cover!

8 off 4 now

19.2
1
Charani to de Klerk, 1 run

half-tracker on middle and leg, and Charani gets away with it. Swiped to deep backward square leg and that will be just a single

19.1
1
Charani to Yadav, 1 run

back of a length on middle and off. Radha goes back and punches it towards long off to bring de Klerk back on strike

And it has all come down to this. 27 days. 21 matches. 39 overs today. And we still don't know who will win the WPL this season. Charani to bowl. 10 off 6. Around the wicket

Over19
8 runs, 1 wicketNeed 10 from 6b
RCB-W 194/4CRR: 10.21  RRR: 10.00
RP Yadav 3 (2b)N de Klerk 6 (4b 1x4)
CA Henry2/34 (4)
18.6
1
Henry to Yadav, 1 run

back of a length on off. Radha jabs it towards cover point and hares across to the other end

18.5
2
Henry to Yadav, 2 runs

goes a mile up, and goes straight down! Oh goodness gracious me! Full just outside off. Radha has an ungainly swipe at it and miscues it. Mani settles under it at extra cover and makes a meal of it. Was that the title coming down, and has Mani dropped the WPL?

Radha in at 6. 13 off 8

18.4
W
Henry to Mandhana, OUT

leg stump smashed, and a million RCB hearts sink! Oh, Chinelle Henry, you absolute champion, and this game turns again! Cross-seam, on a back of a length and zoning into off stump. Mandhana shuffles across, trying to help it fine past the keeper. Moves across too much, though, and soon sees her leg stump out of the ground. DC are pumped. Henry is pumped. RCB in a bit of shock!

Smriti Mandhana b Henry 87 (41b 12x4 3x6 86m) SR: 212.19

Keeper coming up for Mandhana. Henry stays around the wicket. 13 off 9

18.3
1
Henry to de Klerk, 1 run

zipped in full on middle and leg. de Klerk backs away before drilling it out to deep cover

18.2
4
Henry to de Klerk, FOUR runs

Nadine de Clutch at it again! Length ball on the pads and de Klerk cannot believe her luck. She scratches her eyes in disbelief before smiting it behind square!

18.1
Henry to de Klerk, no run

off-pace on a back of a length on off. de Klerk has a stab at it and chunks it off the inside edge towards the keeper

18 off 12. DC turn to Henry. Around the wicket

Over18
9 runs, 1 wicketNeed 18 from 12b
RCB-W 186/3CRR: 10.33  RRR: 9.00
S Mandhana 87 (40b 12x4 3x6)N de Klerk 1 (1b)
NSS Sharma1/41 (4)
17.6
4
Nandani to Mandhana, FOUR runs

Smriti Mandhana with an outrageous shot under pressure! More or less the perfect yorker outside off but Mandhana is just too good. She opens her bat face and knifes it through point!

Akshay: "Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy! Super over anyone?" -- Well, there has never been one in a WPL final before...

17.5
1
Nandani to de Klerk, 1 run

slower ball dug in short outside off. de Klerk shovels it to mid off and calls for the single. Has to dash across but makes it in the end

de Klerk is the new batter in. RCB's cavalry keeps on coming

17.4
W
Nandani to Ghosh, OUT

in the air, in the air and taken! Now then. Now then! Slot ball on the stumps and on most days, Ghosh is dumping this out of sight. But this is a final and that just brings a layer of extra pressure. A scuff off the lower half of the blade and long on makes no mistake. Nandani's salute comes out, and DC are not throwing in the towel just yet!

Richa Ghosh c Mani b Sharma 6 (6b 1x4 0x6 6m) SR: 100
17.3
Nandani to Ghosh, no run

slower ball on a back of a length on off. Ghosh winds up to hit it into a neighbouring parish but only chalks it off the toe-end towards the bowler

17.2
Nandani to Ghosh, no run

off-pace on a back of a length outside off. Ghosh tries to smash the cover off this and misses with her swish

Saba: "To be fair to the person who said RCB will score 111 in the chase, they did. It is just that they kept going after that, and are still going. "

17.1
4
Nandani to Ghosh, FOUR runs

Ghosh lands her first blow too! Right in the slot on middle and right where Ghosh wants it. She swings through the line and bangs it over the bowler's head!

27 off 18. How are the nerves now, DC and RCB fans? Nandani to bowl out. DC need another wicket here, at least

Over17
8 runs, 1 wicketNeed 27 from 18b
RCB-W 177/2CRR: 10.41  RRR: 9.00
RM Ghosh 2 (2b)S Mandhana 83 (39b 11x4 3x6)
M Mani1/19 (2)
16.6
1
Mani to Ghosh, 1 run

gentle full toss on off and Ghosh resists the temptation to have a pop at it. Hacks it tamely to long on and keeps strike

16.5
1
Mani to Mandhana, 1 run

low full toss wide outside off. Mandhana shuffles across before pushing it towards long off

16.4
1
Mani to Ghosh, 1 run

very full on middle and leg. Ghosh flicks it down to long on and opens her account

Ghosh, who hit the winning runs against DC in 2024, on strike

16.3
W
Mani to Voll, OUT

skewed a mile up, and Mani keeps DC breathing! Floated up full outside off and Voll's eyes light up. She hares down, trying to tonk this into tomorrow but miscues it completely. A tame shank off the bottom half of the bat and Shafali does the rest at long on. Throws the ball into the turf in disgust, and that probably sums up every DC player and fan's feeling. But this game ain't over yet!

Georgia Voll c Shafali Verma b Mani 79 (54b 14x4 0x6 70m) SR: 146.29
Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
S Mandhana
87 runs (41)
12 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
off drive
19 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
91%
G Voll
G Voll
RCB-W
79 runs (54)
14 fours0 six
Productive shot
on drive
18 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
93%
Best performances - bowlers
CA Henry
O
4
M
0
R
34
W
2
ECO
8.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
M Mani
M Mani
DC-W
O
2
M
0
R
19
W
1
ECO
9.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
View more stats
Match details
GroundKotambi Stadium, Vadodara
TossRoyal Challengers Bengaluru Women, elected to field first
Series
Women's Premier League
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
RCB Women
Smriti Mandhana
Player Of The Series
GG Women
Sophie Devine
Series resultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru Women won the 2025/26 Women's Premier League
Hours of play (local time)19.35 start, First Session 19.35-21.05, Interval 21.05-21.25, Second Session 21.25-22.55
Match days5 February 2026 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
India
Ankita Guha
DRS
India
Gayathri Venugopalan
DRS
TV Umpire
India
Keyur Kelkar
Reserve Umpire
India
Bhavesh Patel
Match Referee
India
Varsha Nagre
Win Probability
RCB-W 100%
DC-WRCB-W
100%50%100%DC-W InningsRCB-W Innings

Over 20 • RCB-W 204/4

RCB Women won by 6 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)
Match CoverageSee all
How RCB built their WPL juggernaut, from auction to winning hit

How RCB built their WPL juggernaut, from auction to winning hit

Smriti Mandhana overcomes 'massive flu' to play title-winning innings for RCB

Smriti Mandhana overcomes 'massive flu' to play title-winning innings for RCB

DC coach Jonathan Batty: If you keep putting yourself in finals, you will win one

DC coach Jonathan Batty: If you keep putting yourself in finals, you will win one

Mandhana: Bell bowled a match-winning spell, Voll's intent was spot-on

Mandhana: Bell bowled a match-winning spell, Voll's intent was spot-on

