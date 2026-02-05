Smriti Mandhana, Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain: Very pleased. RCB fans, I feel, are the best in the world. Wherever we play, we get support. Whatever we do is for them. Three titles in three years for the franchise, it is amazing. We definitely did think it was a good surface to bat on. But 200-plus is a good score in a final. In last few overs, we bowled well. Credit to Bell - 400 in a match and she goes for 20 odd runs. Voll led the way. She had almost all the strike in the powerplay and her intent was spot on. I had a feeling she would get a match winning knock in the final. She has been practicing a little extra in the past few days. Happy that it paid off for her. When we win, we can always say being calm and chill works. The way support staff has been around the girls, role clarity has been given. Credit to everyone and when that happens in the right way, our job is pretty easy to come in and lead the way. Girls are working extremely hard and that is one thing that shoots up your belief. When you have that belief, to chase down any score...once that happens, we felt really confident that we could chase it down. What Voll did was really special. (Who impressed her the most) The campaign we have had, everyone going back home will say what they have contributed. PK (Prathyoosha Kumar) was a girl who did not play a game but she was there. And then Gautami and Prema, they are two special youngsters. I want to thank all the RCB fans. This is for you guys. I said this in 2024, and will say it again 'Ee Sala Cup Namdu' (This year cup is ours).