RCB vs DC Live Score, WPL 2026 Final: Mandhana, Voll lift RCB to second WPL title

Chinelle Henry has been an unheralded star for DC. Her three-for in the eliminator may have gone unnoticed in the larger scheme of things, but it was as important as Shafali and Lee's opening stand or Rodrigues' cameo. For RCB, Grace Harris has filled an even larger void. In Ellyse Perry's absence, she has become the powerplay enforcer, dominating attacks and setting up games for the likes of Ghosh and de Klerk to finish.