RCB vs DC Live Score, WPL 2026 Final: Mandhana, Voll lift RCB to second WPL title

Live
RCB vs DC Live Score, WPL 2026 Final: Mandhana, Voll lift RCB to second WPL titleBy Sruthi Ravindranath
RCB are WPL 2026 champions
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 204 for 4 (Mandhana 87, Voll 79, Henry 2-34) beat Delhi Capitals 203 for 4 (Rodrigues 57, Wolvaardt 44, Lee 37, Henry 35*) by six wickets
Georgia Voll and Smriti Mandhana masterminded the highest-ever chase in WPL history to guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to their second title, denying Delhi Capitals (DC) for the fourth time in a final.
The match went down to the wire, with RCB losing three wickets in just 14 balls towards the end. With eight needed off four balls, Radha Yadav hit two consecutive boundaries off N Shree Charani to complete a thrilling chase.
Mandhana and Voll came together at 9 for 1 in RCB's chase of 204, and put on 165 off just 92 balls. It was the highest-ever partnership for any wicket in the WPL. This win marked the second time RCB have triumphed over DC in a WPL final, the first coming in 2024.
37
88
23
11
RCB hold their nerve!
Twists galore! But RCB have managed to hold their nerve to seal a final-over thriller and win their second WPL title.
46
121
41
26
A twist?
A twist in the tale here? Nandani Sharma strikes soon after Voll departs and gets Richa Ghosh out. Ghosh, who hit the winning runs for RCB in 2024, walks back for 6. Nadine de Klerk has joined Mandhana here, and she hits a boundary straightaway.
Okay, wait.
Henry has bowled Mandhana! 'Hold on, we're still in the game,' say DC.
This is turning out to be a chaotic over. Minnu Mani also dropped the new batter Radha Yadav, unable to hold on to a high catch. 10 needed off the last over for RCB.
15
39
7
11
Voll departs but RCB solid
165 Mandhana and Voll put up the highest-ever partnership in WPL history.
Minnu Mani breaks through, Georgia Voll departs. But the damage is done. Along with Mandhana, she's taken RCB close to the finish line. Richa Ghosh the finisher has come in - is there a possibility of a twist?
11
20
5
6
Left, right, toy!
Pressure? What pressure? Voll and Mandhana are not sparing any DC bowler here, with the left-right combination disrupting their plans. No scoreboard pressure for RCB, the duo are looking as chill as ever, targeting all parts of the ground. RCB need 54 off the last six now and look in complete control here.
11
26
6
4
Fire and fire
It's now Mandhana's time to rule the offside. She glides down the track to cream a full ball over extra cover to bring up her fifty off just 23 balls, her fastest in the WPL.
At the other end, Voll is doing her thing. RCB's run-rate has gone over the required rate now; they're making this chase look very easy. The partnership has gone past 125.
13
29
9
6
RCB pace the chase
202 RCB are the only team in the WPL to have chased down 200-plus
They did that against Gujarat Giants in 2025. They are 100 for 1 after 10 overs, looks like they are pacing the chase to perfection as of now.
11
26
8
2
Voll ups the tempo
Doesn't matter if Grace Harris has departed early. Georgia Voll, at No. 3, is making sure RCB are keeping up with the asking rate. She's hit eight boundaries in her 24-ball stay so far, and now Mandhana has also found her flow. The partnership is already at 62*. Long way to go but RCB are just showing off their batting might here.
Shafali comes on to bowl.
9
17
4
2
Mandhana vs DC
382 Mandhana's runs against DC, most among all batters in WPL. Favourite opposition?
11
24
10
6
Henryball
Chinelle Henry makes an impact with the ball too! Grace Harris hit two fours in the first over and looked set to get going but Henry has struck first ball of her over. Middle stump sent cartwheeling, a huge wicket in the opening stages of the chase.
But don't forget RCB have a line-up of proper T20 batters here.
11
10
2
10
DC's big total
204 RCB's target in WPL 2026 final
With the ball in the Eliminator, with the bat in the final. Chinelle Henry shows off her all-round prowess. Wolvaardt and Henry have expertly built on the platform set by Lee and Rodrigues to power Delhi Capitals to 203. RCB need the highest chase by any team in the WPL to win this.
10
24
10
24
Henry party
24 Henry scores 24 runs off de Klerk's over
Pace off, pace off, pace off. After an excellent over from Lauren Bell (no surprises there), Arundhati Reddy's slower deliveries seemed difficult for Chinelle Henry to put away. But Laura Wolvaardt said 'I got this'. Reddy missed her length on the last ball of the over and paid the price. A full ball in the slot, and Wolvaardt made no mistake, striking it cleanly over deep midwicket for six.
Now Henry finds her rhythm. She has taken de Klerk for 4, 4, 4, 6 in the 19th! A 24-run over.
9
7
3
11
What's a good total?
DC have gone past WPL 2026's average first-innings total of 157 at the venue now.
1
8
5
8
Captain Clutch
Jemimah Rodrigues departs but she's been absolutely clutch in knockouts in the past few months with scores of 127*, 24 and 41. With her 57 off 37 balls today, she's set a platform for DC to finish strongly.
Sayali Satghare, who earlier conceded a 20-run over, breaks through with the big wicket. Rodrigues will be disappointed with that - she's holed out to deep backward square off a full toss.
4
7
2
3
Captain Rodrigues reports
Timing, class, precision. Jemimah Rodrigues is owning the cover region here. Outstanding running between the wickets too! She's scored six boundaries in her 20-ball stay, not letting the momentum slip even after Lee departed. A captain's special in Vadodara brewing.
5
2
1
5
SA bring the fire to WPL
Nadine de Klerk thought she had Lizelle Lee pinned in front, only for ball-tracking to show it sliding past leg. Phew, said Lee. Not so fast, said her compatriot de Klerk, who struck back in style, drawing Lee into a big swing outside off as the mistimed shot went straight up. Grace Harris charged in from long-on to take the superb catch.
In the previous over, Lee and South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt went on the charge to score 19 runs off Shreyanka Patil. Lee, Wolvaardt, de Klerk. South Africans lighting up the WPL final!
5
5
8
1
Reddy roars
Arundhati Reddy is pumped up! Why wouldn't she be? She's got the dangerous Shafali Verma out after the batter hit two fours off her and looked to have gained confidence. The bouncer does the trick, Shafali could only manage a thin edge to the keeper. The fifty-run stand is broken, RCB are back in!
4
4
9
7
Lee breaks the shackles!
After a rather quiet start for DC, runs have started flowing. And that's mostly thanks to Lizelle Lee, who found her rhythm with back-to-back sixes off Sayali Satghare in the fourth over. The first was a floaty half-volley outside off and Lee swung cleanly through the line to send it over mid-off, and the next, a half-tracker on off stump which Lee dispatched over deep midwicket. That was followed by five wides, followed by another wide. 18 runs off two balls here.
A pretty chaotic over, this.
An lbw shout was not given, and following that there was a lengthy stumping decision, again not out. The last ball of the over, Shafali hit back hard towards Satghare, who spilled a sharp return chance. 20 runs off that over.
2
6
1
3
How much will DC make?
157 Average first innings total in Vadodara in WPL 2026. The average match-winning first innings total has been 174.
3
8
6
4
The Bell effect
Lauren Bell has been the reason RCB have ruled the powerplay this season. Her best performance of 3 for 26 this season came against DC, where she bowled a first over that was pure theatrics. Bell vs DC's big-hitting openers is going to be an interesting contest. Remember she got Lee and Wolvaardt out in the first over in that game?
She's been valuable in the death overs too, where she has shown adaptability, nailing the slower deliveries with a wet ball. She has the best economy of 5.62 among bowlers (who have bowled 10-plus overs) this season, and her economy in the powerplay is 5.5. Eleven of her 12 wickets are of right-handers.
4
9
3
Uncapped gems
Both DC and RCB have unearthed impressive talents this season, but two uncapped names have stood out: Gautami Naik and Nandani Sharma. Naik's excellent innings of 73 off 55 balls against Giants in the league stage was a solo effort in the win. Here's her story.
Nandani, though, has bettered far more experienced bowlers across the competition. She arrives at the final on the cusp of a landmark - she's just two wickets away from finishing with most wickets this season (she also has a cool celebration). In the Eliminator, she went past Saika Ishaque for the most wickets for an Indian bowler in the WPL. Life's all purple for Nandani, eh?
5
10
4
2
The big toss!
RCB opt to bowl vs DC
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bowl in the WPL 2026 final against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Vadodara. Both teams were unchanged.
Mandhana pointed to chasing being the "trend" in the tournament as the reason behind her decision, while DC captain Jemimah Rodrigues said she wanted to bowl first too, but that it was "better to lose the toss in such games".
The match will be played on the same surface as the Eliminator, where DC beat Gujarat Giants by chasing down 169 with 26 balls remaining. During the pitch report, Katey Martin said the pitch would help the batters but also has "enough in it" for bowlers, especially the spinners.
When RCB beat DC in the 2024 WPL final, DC had opted to bat first, putting up 113 which RCB then chased down with three balls remaining. RCB will be chasing their second title, while DC will be eyeing their maiden one in their fourth successive final.
Overall, DC hold the head-to-head advantage over RCB, having won six out of nine games.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru XI: Smriti Mandhana (capt), Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, Arundhati Reddy, Lauren Bell
Delhi Capitals XI: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (capt), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Nandni Sharma, N Shree Charani
11
17
2
8
DC vs RCB history
6 Toughest opponents? RCB have lost six out of nine games against DC
DC dominated the early chapters of this rivalry, winning the first four matches between these two sides before RCB hit back in the 2024 final, beating DC to win their maiden title. They are now set to meet in a final for the second time. The head-to-head between these teams is 6-3 in favour of DC. DC were also the one who broke RCB's five-match winning streak this season.
For Jemimah Rodrigues, there is added motivation. Dismissed for a duck in the 2024 final, she will be keen to move past that disappointment and play a decisive role as DC chase their first-ever title.
1
2
2
1
Battle of besties
Hello and welcome to the live blog for the WPL 2026 final. It’s expected to be an exciting contest, not least because it pits close friends Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues against each other on the biggest stage. RCB have cruised into the final, while DC have had to take the harder route. That journey though, has helped them hit peak form, as we saw the way they dominated Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator. DC have also had more time in the middle in the last few days compared to RCB, who'll be coming into the match after a six-day break.
1
2
1
1
Stats and trivia
- DC are 3-0 in matches where Shafali and Lee have put on a half-century stand
- All of DC's five wins this season have come in chases
- Nandni Sharma's 16 wickets are the most for an Indian bowler in a WPL season
- Grace Harris' strike rate of 181 is the highest among batters who've faced at least 50 balls this season
- RCB have the best death overs economy - they concede at 8.27. DC are second at 8.37
2
2
1
A battle of big-match players
Who are the other key players?
Chinelle Henry has been an unheralded star for DC. Her three-for in the eliminator may have gone unnoticed in the larger scheme of things, but it was as important as Shafali and Lee's opening stand or Rodrigues' cameo. For RCB, Grace Harris has filled an even larger void. In Ellyse Perry's absence, she has become the powerplay enforcer, dominating attacks and setting up games for the likes of Ghosh and de Klerk to finish.
1
In the spotlight
Smriti Mandhana has been the captain-in-waiting for at least three years. A WPL triumph in 2024 stirred conversations. A second triumph in 2026 could be the stepping stone for a change that could become inevitable post the T20 World Cup in June-July. At 29, Mandhana has shown she's ready. It's in India's best interests to ensure they don't lose out on her as captain in her prime.
Shafali Verma and Lizelle Lee up against Lauren Bell will be a contest to watch. Bell has been a perennial new-ball threat, with her late outswing especially. The 116 dots she has bowled are the most this season. The opening duo blasted 75 in the powerplay in chase of 169 in the Eliminator. Both come into the final high on confidence, with an approach that could potentially set up the game for DC.
1
Team news and likely XIs
RCB are likely to back Vastrakar to play as a specialist batter. While she has begun bowling in the nets, a call has been taken to ease her in, given she has returned to competitive cricket after 15 months. Arundhati Reddy's lack of form is the only other area of concern that could potentially bring in legspinner Prema Rawat into the equation.
RCB (probable): 1 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 2 Grace Harris, 3 Georgia Voll, 4 Richa Ghosh (wk), 5 Radha Yadav, 6 Nadine de Klerk, 7 Pooja Vastrakar, 8 Shreyanka Patil, 9 Sayali Satghare, 10 Arundhati Reddy/Prema Rawat, 11 Lauren Bell
DC are likely to be unchanged. In fact the 13 players they've used this season are the fewest resources a team has used across four WPL seasons.
DC (probable): 1 Shafali Verma, 2 Lizelle Lee (wk), 3 Laura Wolvaardt, 4 Jemimah Rodrigues (capt), 5 Marizanne Kapp, 6 Chinelle Henry, 7 Niki Prasad, 8 Sneh Rana, 9 Minnu Mani, 10 Nandani Sharma, 11 N Shree Charani
1
Will DC be fourth time lucky?
The final also brings a contrast to their journeys to the final. RCB took the route DC did for three seasons running - winning six out of their eight games to top the group. DC have scraped through a sequence of must-win games and will now play their third knockout in five days.
DC are chasing that elusive fourth attempt at glory to help bring silverware to a franchise that is yet to win a major; RCB is looking at making winning titles a habit, attempting a hat-trick of wins (IPL included).
In each of the three previous finals, the winner of the Eliminator has gone on to win the title. Will Thursday be any different?
WPL 2026 final is here
The grand finale of WPL 2026 carries a distinct India-South Africa flavour, much like the World Cup final two months ago. But the epicentre is Vadodara and not Navi Mumbai, the traditional home of Indian women's cricket. However, that won't make the occasion any less special.
The marquee names line up symmetrically. Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues on one side; Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh on the other. Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt on one side, Nadine de Klerk on the other.
Threading between these big stars are two high-impact overseas allrounders from West Indies and Australia, each having contributed to their team's journey to the final in their own way.
3
1