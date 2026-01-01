Matches (25)
RCB Women vs UPW Women, 18th Match at Vadodara, WPL, Jan 29 2026 - Live Cricket Score
18th Match (N), Vadodara, January 29, 2026, Women's Premier League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
RCB Women
W
W
W
L
L
UPW Women
L
L
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 00:24
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RCB-W10 M • 301 Runs • 33.44 Avg • 133.18 SR
RCB-W10 M • 293 Runs • 36.63 Avg • 165.53 SR
UPW-W6 M • 207 Runs • 34.5 Avg • 123.95 SR
UPW-W7 M • 195 Runs • 32.5 Avg • 129.13 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
RCB-W7 M • 11 Wkts • 5.68 Econ • 15.27 SR
RCB-W7 M • 11 Wkts • 7.54 Econ • 13.09 SR
UPW-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.71 Econ • 19 SR
UPW-W10 M • 10 Wkts • 9.03 Econ • 20.2 SR
Squad
RCB-W
UPW-W
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|29 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
