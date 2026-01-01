Matches (25)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (2)
New Zealand in India (1)
WT20 WC Qualifier (3)
UAE vs IRE (1)
PAK vs AUS (1)
SA vs WI (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)

RCB Women vs UPW Women, 18th Match at Vadodara, WPL, Jan 29 2026 - Live Cricket Score

18th Match (N), Vadodara, January 29, 2026, Women's Premier League
PrevNext
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women FlagRoyal Challengers Bengaluru Women
UP Warriorz Women FlagUP Warriorz Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Preview
Stats
News
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
RCB-W Win & Bat
UPW-W Win & Bat
RCB-W Win & Bowl
UPW-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
Royal Challengers Bengaluru WomenRoyal Challengers Bengaluru Women
7520100.947
5
UP Warriorz WomenUP Warriorz Women
62404-0.769
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 00:24
batters to watch(Recent stats)
S Mandhana
10 M • 301 Runs • 33.44 Avg • 133.18 SR
RM Ghosh
10 M • 293 Runs • 36.63 Avg • 165.53 SR
MM Lanning
6 M • 207 Runs • 34.5 Avg • 123.95 SR
H Deol
7 M • 195 Runs • 32.5 Avg • 129.13 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LK Bell
7 M • 11 Wkts • 5.68 Econ • 15.27 SR
N de Klerk
7 M • 11 Wkts • 7.54 Econ • 13.09 SR
S Ecclestone
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.71 Econ • 19 SR
DB Sharma
10 M • 10 Wkts • 9.03 Econ • 20.2 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
RCB-W
UPW-W
Player
Role
Smriti Mandhana (c)
Opening Batter
Lauren Bell 
Bowler
Nadine de Klerk 
Allrounder
Richa Ghosh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Grace Harris 
Allrounder
Dayalan Hemalatha 
Top order Batter
Gautami Naik 
Allrounder
Shreyanka Patil 
Allrounder
Kumar Prathyoosha 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Prema Rawat 
Bowler
Arundhati Reddy 
Bowler
Sayali Satghare 
Allrounder
Linsey Smith 
Bowler
Pooja Vastrakar 
Bowler
Georgia Voll 
Top order Batter
Radha Yadav 
Bowler
Match details
Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
Series
Season2025/26
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days29 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB-W752100.947
GG-W7438-0.271
MI-W73460.146
DC-W7346-0.164
UPW-W6244-0.769
Full Table