Rocks vs Tuskers, 14th Match at Kwekwe, ZIM T20, Jan 06 2026 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match, Kwekwe, January 06, 2026, Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Southern Rocks FlagSouthern Rocks
Matabeleland Tuskers FlagMatabeleland Tuskers
Tomorrow
11:45 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
Southern RocksSouthern Rocks
430170.806
5
Matabeleland TuskersMatabeleland Tuskers
40311-1.881
Match details
Kwekwe Sports Club
Series
Season2025/26
Match days06 January 2026 - day (20-over match)
