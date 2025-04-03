Matches (7)
IPL (2)
WI 4-Day (4)
NZ vs PAK (1)

Northerns vs Southerns, Only match at Harare, Regional Games, Apr 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Only match, Harare, April 03 - 06, 2025, Zimbabwe Regional Games
PrevNext
Northerns (Zimbabwe)
Southerns
Today, 8:00 AM
3h:20m
Summary
Scorecard
Playing XI
Bet
Stats
What will be the toss result?
NTHS Win & Bat
STHS Win & Bat
NTHS Win & Bowl
STHS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
T Maruma
3 M • 206 Runs • 51.5 Avg • 35.57 SR
W Madhevere
2 M • 196 Runs • 65.33 Avg • 59.03 SR
TE Tsiga
2 M • 131 Runs • 32.75 Avg • 73.18 SR
R Ngarava
1 M • 20 Runs • 10 Avg • 95.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
W Madhevere
2 M • 5 Wkts • 3.01 Econ • 45.8 SR
PS Masvaure
5 M • 4 Wkts • 3.55 Econ • 43.5 SR
VM Nyauchi
2 M • 10 Wkts • 2.51 Econ • 30.6 SR
TL Chivanga
1 M • 4 Wkts • 2.89 Econ • 32.75 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Playing XI
Match details
Old Hararians, Harare
Tossno toss
Series
Season2025
Match days3,4,5,6 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question