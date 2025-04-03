Matches (7)
Northerns vs Southerns, Only match at Harare, Regional Games, Apr 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Only match, Harare, April 03 - 06, 2025, Zimbabwe Regional Games
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Northerns
W
W
L
W
W
Southerns
L
W
D
L
L
Ground time: 06:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NTHS3 M • 206 Runs • 51.5 Avg • 35.57 SR
NTHS2 M • 196 Runs • 65.33 Avg • 59.03 SR
STHS2 M • 131 Runs • 32.75 Avg • 73.18 SR
STHS1 M • 20 Runs • 10 Avg • 95.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NTHS2 M • 5 Wkts • 3.01 Econ • 45.8 SR
NTHS5 M • 4 Wkts • 3.55 Econ • 43.5 SR
STHS2 M • 10 Wkts • 2.51 Econ • 30.6 SR
STHS1 M • 4 Wkts • 2.89 Econ • 32.75 SR
Playing XI
NTHS
STHS
Match details
|Old Hararians, Harare
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|3,4,5,6 April 2025 - day (4-day match)