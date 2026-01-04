Matches (8)
PAK Under-19 vs Zim U19, 6th Match at Harare, Jan 04 2026 - Match Result
NO RESULT
6th Match, Harare, January 04, 2026, Zimbabwe Under-19 OD Tri-Series
Scorecard summary
Pakistan Under-19s • 208/10(46.3 overs)
48 (58)
4/32 (8)
41 (53)
2/29 (9.3)
Match State: Innings Break
Match State: Delay - Rain
46.3
W
S Mazvitorera to Niqab Shafiq, OUT
Niqab Shafiq c K Blignaut b Mazvitorera 2 (11b 0x4 0x6 13m) SR: 18.18
46.2
1
S Mazvitorera to Abdul Subhan, 1 run
46.1
•
S Mazvitorera to Abdul Subhan, no run
end of over 463 runs
PAK19: 207/9CRR: 4.50
Niqab Shafiq2 (10b)
Abdul Subhan6 (11b)
Panashe Mazai 8-2-32-4
Shelton Mazvitorera 9-1-28-1
45.6
•
Mazai to Niqab Shafiq, no run
45.5
•
Mazai to Niqab Shafiq, no run
45.4
1
Mazai to Abdul Subhan, 1 run
45.3
•
Mazai to Abdul Subhan, no run
45.3
2w
Mazai to Niqab Shafiq, 2 wide
45.2
•
Mazai to Niqab Shafiq, no run
45.1
•
Mazai to Niqab Shafiq, no run
end of over 454 runs
PAK19: 204/9CRR: 4.53
Niqab Shafiq2 (6b)
Abdul Subhan5 (9b)
Shelton Mazvitorera 9-1-28-1
Panashe Mazai 7-2-29-4
44.6
1
S Mazvitorera to Niqab Shafiq, 1 run
44.5
•
S Mazvitorera to Niqab Shafiq, no run
44.4
1
S Mazvitorera to Abdul Subhan, 1 run
44.3
1lb
S Mazvitorera to Niqab Shafiq, 1 leg bye
44.2
1
S Mazvitorera to Abdul Subhan, 1 run
44.1
•
S Mazvitorera to Abdul Subhan, no run
end of over 442 runs • 1 wicket
PAK19: 200/9CRR: 4.54
Abdul Subhan3 (6b)
Niqab Shafiq1 (3b)
Panashe Mazai 7-2-29-4
Shelton Mazvitorera 8-1-25-1
43.6
1
Mazai to Abdul Subhan, 1 run
43.5
•
Mazai to Abdul Subhan, no run
43.4
1
Mazai to Niqab Shafiq, 1 run
43.3
•
Mazai to Niqab Shafiq, no run
Match details
|Old Hararians, Harare
|Toss
|Pakistan Under-19s, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|YODI no. 1624
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.0-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
|Match days
|04 January 2026 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Pakistan Under-19s 1, Zimbabwe Under-19s 1
PAK Under-19 Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|3
|6
|lbw
|48
|58
|caught
|41
|53
|lbw
|1
|7
|caught
|37
|70
|caught
|12
|19
|caught
|34
|41
|bowled
|0
|2
|not out
|7
|13
|bowled
|1
|4
|caught
|2
|11
|Extras
|(b 1, lb 1, nb 5, w 15)
|Total
|208(10 wkts; 46.3 ovs)
