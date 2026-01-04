Matches (8)
PAK Under-19 vs Zim U19, 6th Match at Harare, Jan 04 2026 - Match Result

NO RESULT
6th Match, Harare, January 04, 2026, Zimbabwe Under-19 OD Tri-Series
No result

Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Pakistan Under-19s 208/10(46.3 overs)
Sameer Minhas
48 (58)
Panashe Mazai
4/32 (8)
Usman Khan
41 (53)
Shelton Mazvitorera
2/29 (9.3)
View full scorecard

Match State: Innings Break

Match State: Delay - Rain

46.3
W
S Mazvitorera to Niqab Shafiq, OUT
Niqab Shafiq c K Blignaut b Mazvitorera 2 (11b 0x4 0x6 13m) SR: 18.18
46.2
1
S Mazvitorera to Abdul Subhan, 1 run
46.1
S Mazvitorera to Abdul Subhan, no run
end of over 463 runs
PAK19: 207/9CRR: 4.50 
Niqab Shafiq2 (10b)
Abdul Subhan6 (11b)
Panashe Mazai 8-2-32-4
Shelton Mazvitorera 9-1-28-1
45.6
Mazai to Niqab Shafiq, no run
45.5
Mazai to Niqab Shafiq, no run
45.4
1
Mazai to Abdul Subhan, 1 run
45.3
Mazai to Abdul Subhan, no run
45.3
2w
Mazai to Niqab Shafiq, 2 wide
45.2
Mazai to Niqab Shafiq, no run
45.1
Mazai to Niqab Shafiq, no run
end of over 454 runs
PAK19: 204/9CRR: 4.53 
Niqab Shafiq2 (6b)
Abdul Subhan5 (9b)
Shelton Mazvitorera 9-1-28-1
Panashe Mazai 7-2-29-4
44.6
1
S Mazvitorera to Niqab Shafiq, 1 run
44.5
S Mazvitorera to Niqab Shafiq, no run
44.4
1
S Mazvitorera to Abdul Subhan, 1 run
44.3
1lb
S Mazvitorera to Niqab Shafiq, 1 leg bye
44.2
1
S Mazvitorera to Abdul Subhan, 1 run
44.1
S Mazvitorera to Abdul Subhan, no run
end of over 442 runs • 1 wicket
PAK19: 200/9CRR: 4.54 
Abdul Subhan3 (6b)
Niqab Shafiq1 (3b)
Panashe Mazai 7-2-29-4
Shelton Mazvitorera 8-1-25-1
43.6
1
Mazai to Abdul Subhan, 1 run
43.5
Mazai to Abdul Subhan, no run
43.4
1
Mazai to Niqab Shafiq, 1 run
43.3
Mazai to Niqab Shafiq, no run
Read full commentary
Match details
Old Hararians, Harare
TossPakistan Under-19s, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberYODI no. 1624
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.0-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
Match days04 January 2026 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Zimbabwe
David Shawane
Zimbabwe
Tafadzwa Musakwa
Reserve Umpire
Zimbabwe
Stanley Gadzikwa
Match Referee
Zimbabwe
Julia Chibhabha
PointsPakistan Under-19s 1, Zimbabwe Under-19s 1
PAK Under-19 Innings
Player NameRB
Ali Hassan Baloch
caught36
Sameer Minhas
lbw4858
Usman Khan
caught4153
Mohammad Shayan
lbw17
Ahmed Hussain
caught3770
Farhan Yousaf
caught1219
Huzaifa Ahsan
caught3441
Momin Qamar
bowled02
Abdul Subhan
not out713
Mohammad Sayyam
bowled14
Niqab Shafiq
caught211
Extras(b 1, lb 1, nb 5, w 15)
Total208(10 wkts; 46.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Zimbabwe Under-19 OD Tri-Series

TeamMWLPTNRR
PAK1942061.394
ZIM1941050.380
AFG194031-1.055
Full Table