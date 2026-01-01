Matches (8)
The Ashes (1)
BBL (1)
BPL (2)
SA-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (1)
Zim U19 vs PAK Under-19, Final at Harare, Jan 06 2026 - Live Cricket Score
Final, Harare, January 06, 2026, Zimbabwe Under-19 OD Tri-Series
What will be the toss result?
ZIM19 Win & Bat
PAK19 Win & Bat
ZIM19 Win & Bowl
PAK19 Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Zim U19
L
NR
NR
W
NR
PAK Under-19
W
W
NR
W
NR
Match centre Ground time: 09:33
Match details
|Old Hararians, Harare
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|YODI no. 1626
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.0-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
|Match days
|06 January 2026 - day (50-over match)