Matches (5)
NZ vs WI (2)
AUS vs IND (1)
PAK vs SA (1)
WCL 2 (1)

Northerns WM vs Southerns WM, 2nd Match at Harare, ZIM Women T20, Nov 04 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
2nd Match, Harare, November 04, 2025, Zimbabwe Women's Regional T20 Tournament
PrevNext

Southerns WM won by 7 wickets (with 15 balls remaining)

Summary
Scorecard
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Fan Ratings
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Northerns Women (Zimbabwe) 78/10(15.5 overs)
Kelis Ndhlovu
23 (22)
Francisca Chipare
3/9 (3)
Christabel Chatonzwa
14 (19)
Christine Mutasa
3/22 (3)
Southerns Women 79/3(17.3 overs)
Vimbai Mutungwindu
21* (17)
Nomvelo Sibanda
1/10 (3)
Natasha Mtomba
19 (37)
Loryn Phiri
1/7 (2)
View full scorecard
17.3
4
Biza to Gwanzura, FOUR runs
17.2
4
Biza to Gwanzura, FOUR runs
17.1
Biza to Gwanzura, no run
end of over 175 runs • 1 wicket
SOU-W: 71/3CRR: 4.17 RRR: 2.66
Nyasha Gwanzura0 (2b)
Vimbai Mutungwindu21 (17b 1x4)
Tendai Makusha 3-0-13-0
Audrey Mazvishaya 2-0-11-0
16.6
1lb
Makusha to Gwanzura, 1 leg bye
16.5
Makusha to Gwanzura, no run
16.4
1
Makusha to VM Mutungwindu, 1 run
16.3
1W
Makusha to VM Mutungwindu, 1 run, OUT
Chiedza Dhururu run out (Mazvishaya/Makusha) 0 (5b 0x4 0x6 7m) SR: 0
16.2
Makusha to VM Mutungwindu, no run
16.1
2
Makusha to VM Mutungwindu, 2 runs
end of over 165 runs
SOU-W: 66/2CRR: 4.12 RRR: 3.25
Chiedza Dhururu0 (5b)
Vimbai Mutungwindu17 (13b 1x4)
Audrey Mazvishaya 2-0-11-0
Tendai Makusha 2-0-9-0
15.6
Mazvishaya to Dhururu, no run
15.5
Mazvishaya to Dhururu, no run
15.4
Mazvishaya to Dhururu, no run
15.3
3
Mazvishaya to VM Mutungwindu, 3 runs
15.2
Mazvishaya to VM Mutungwindu, no run
15.1
2
Mazvishaya to VM Mutungwindu, 2 runs
end of over 154 runs
SOU-W: 61/2CRR: 4.06 RRR: 3.60
Chiedza Dhururu0 (2b)
Vimbai Mutungwindu12 (10b 1x4)
Tendai Makusha 2-0-9-0
Loryn Phiri 2-0-7-1
14.6
Makusha to Dhururu, no run
14.5
Makusha to Dhururu, no run

JN Nkomo retired hurt 12 (22b 0x4 0x6)

14.4
Makusha to Nkomo, no run
14.3
Makusha to Nkomo, no run
14.2
3
Makusha to VM Mutungwindu, 3 runs
Read full commentary
Match details
Old Hararians, Harare
TossSoutherns Women, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Match days4 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Zimbabwe
Panashe Marovatsanga
Zimbabwe
Tafadzwa Muzarawetu
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Southerns WM Innings
Player NameRB
CS Mugeri-Tiripano
lbw1119
NL Mtomba
bowled1937
JN Nkomo
retired hurt1222
VM Mutungwindu
not out2117
CT Dhururu
run out05
N Gwanzura
not out85
Extras(lb 1, w 7)
Total79(3 wkts; 17.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Zimbabwe Women's Regional T20 Tournament

TeamMWLPT
NOR-W----
SOU-W----
Full Table