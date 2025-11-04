Matches (5)
Northerns WM vs Southerns WM, 2nd Match at Harare, ZIM Women T20, Nov 04 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
2nd Match, Harare, November 04, 2025, Zimbabwe Women's Regional T20 Tournament
(17.3/20 ov, T:79) 79/3
Southerns WM won by 7 wickets (with 15 balls remaining)
Scorecard summary
Northerns Women (Zimbabwe) • 78/10(15.5 overs)
23 (22)
3/9 (3)
14 (19)
3/22 (3)
Southerns Women • 79/3(17.3 overs)
21* (17)
1/10 (3)
19 (37)
1/7 (2)
17.3
4
Biza to Gwanzura, FOUR runs
17.2
4
Biza to Gwanzura, FOUR runs
17.1
•
Biza to Gwanzura, no run
end of over 175 runs • 1 wicket
SOU-W: 71/3CRR: 4.17 • RRR: 2.66
Nyasha Gwanzura0 (2b)
Vimbai Mutungwindu21 (17b 1x4)
Tendai Makusha 3-0-13-0
Audrey Mazvishaya 2-0-11-0
16.6
1lb
Makusha to Gwanzura, 1 leg bye
16.5
•
Makusha to Gwanzura, no run
16.4
1
Makusha to VM Mutungwindu, 1 run
16.3
1W
Makusha to VM Mutungwindu, 1 run, OUT
Chiedza Dhururu run out (Mazvishaya/Makusha) 0 (5b 0x4 0x6 7m) SR: 0
16.2
•
Makusha to VM Mutungwindu, no run
16.1
2
Makusha to VM Mutungwindu, 2 runs
end of over 165 runs
SOU-W: 66/2CRR: 4.12 • RRR: 3.25
Chiedza Dhururu0 (5b)
Vimbai Mutungwindu17 (13b 1x4)
Audrey Mazvishaya 2-0-11-0
Tendai Makusha 2-0-9-0
15.6
•
Mazvishaya to Dhururu, no run
15.5
•
Mazvishaya to Dhururu, no run
15.4
•
Mazvishaya to Dhururu, no run
15.3
3
Mazvishaya to VM Mutungwindu, 3 runs
15.2
•
Mazvishaya to VM Mutungwindu, no run
15.1
2
Mazvishaya to VM Mutungwindu, 2 runs
end of over 154 runs
SOU-W: 61/2CRR: 4.06 • RRR: 3.60
Chiedza Dhururu0 (2b)
Vimbai Mutungwindu12 (10b 1x4)
Tendai Makusha 2-0-9-0
Loryn Phiri 2-0-7-1
14.6
•
Makusha to Dhururu, no run
14.5
•
Makusha to Dhururu, no run
JN Nkomo retired hurt 12 (22b 0x4 0x6)
14.4
•
Makusha to Nkomo, no run
14.3
•
Makusha to Nkomo, no run
14.2
3
Makusha to VM Mutungwindu, 3 runs
Match details
|Old Hararians, Harare
|Toss
|Southerns Women, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|4 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
Southerns WM Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|11
|19
|bowled
|19
|37
|retired hurt
|12
|22
|not out
|21
|17
|run out
|0
|5
|not out
|8
|5
|Extras
|(lb 1, w 7)
|Total
|79(3 wkts; 17.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>