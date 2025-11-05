Matches (5)
NZ vs WI (2)
AUS vs IND (1)
PAK vs SA (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Southerns WM vs Northerns WM, 3rd Match at Harare, ZIM Women T20, Nov 05 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
3rd Match, Harare, November 05, 2025, Zimbabwe Women's Regional T20 Tournament
PrevNext
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Southerns Women • 135/6(20 overs)
55 (46)
3/28 (4)
21 (17)
1/17 (4)
Northerns Women (Zimbabwe) • 108/10(19.4 overs)
22 (27)
4/9 (4)
15 (12)
2/24 (3.4)
19.4
W
Mutasa to Sibanda, OUT
Nomvelo Sibanda c †Mutungwindu b Mutasa 15 (12b 3x4 0x6 22m) SR: 125
19.3
1
Mutasa to Makusha, 1 run
19.3
5nb
Mutasa to Makusha, (no ball) FOUR runs
19.2
6
Mutasa to Makusha, SIX runs
19.1
•
Mutasa to Makusha, no run
end of over 196 runs • 1 wicket
NOR-W: 96/9CRR: 5.05 • RRR: 40.00
Tendai Makusha1 (4b)
Nomvelo Sibanda15 (11b 3x4)
Kudzai Chigora 3-0-17-0
Runyararo Pasipanodya 3-0-16-1
18.6
1
Chigora to Makusha, 1 run
18.5
•
Chigora to Makusha, no run
18.4
•
Chigora to Makusha, no run
18.3
•
Chigora to Makusha, no run
18.2
1W
Chigora to Sibanda, 1 run, OUT
Salem Museka run out (Mabhero/†Mutungwindu) 9 (5b 2x4 0x6 8m) SR: 180
18.1
4
Chigora to Sibanda, FOUR runs
end of over 187 runs
NOR-W: 90/8CRR: 5.00 • RRR: 23.00
Nomvelo Sibanda10 (9b 2x4)
Salem Museka9 (5b 2x4)
Runyararo Pasipanodya 3-0-16-1
Lindokuhle Mabhero 3-0-23-1
17.6
1
R Pasipanodya to Sibanda, 1 run
17.5
•
R Pasipanodya to Sibanda, no run
17.4
1
R Pasipanodya to Museka, 1 run
17.3
1
R Pasipanodya to Sibanda, 1 run
17.2
4
R Pasipanodya to Sibanda, FOUR runs
17.1
•
R Pasipanodya to Sibanda, no run
end of over 1722 runs • 1 wicket
NOR-W: 83/8CRR: 4.88 • RRR: 17.66
Salem Museka8 (4b 2x4)
Nomvelo Sibanda4 (4b 1x4)
Lindokuhle Mabhero 3-0-23-1
Runyararo Pasipanodya 2-0-9-1
16.6
•
Mabhero to Museka, no run
16.5
•
Mabhero to Museka, no run
16.4
4
Mabhero to Museka, FOUR runs
Match details
|Old Hararians, Harare
|Toss
|Southerns Women, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|5 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
Northerns WM Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|22
|27
|lbw
|6
|9
|run out
|4
|14
|lbw
|0
|5
|caught
|7
|10
|lbw
|2
|9
|bowled
|10
|10
|caught
|6
|12
|caught
|15
|12
|run out
|9
|5
|not out
|12
|8
|Extras
|(lb 6, nb 3, w 6)
|Total
|108(10 wkts; 19.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>