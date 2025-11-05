Matches (5)
NZ vs WI (2)
AUS vs IND (1)
PAK vs SA (1)
WCL 2 (1)

Southerns WM vs Northerns WM, 3rd Match at Harare, ZIM Women T20, Nov 05 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
3rd Match, Harare, November 05, 2025, Zimbabwe Women's Regional T20 Tournament
PrevNext
Southerns Women
135/6
Northerns Women (Zimbabwe)
(19.4/20 ov, T:136) 108

Southerns WM won by 27 runs

Summary
Scorecard
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Fan Ratings
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Southerns Women 135/6(20 overs)
Kate Ebrahim
55 (46)
Tendai Makusha
3/28 (4)
Chiedza Dhururu
21 (17)
Audrey Mazvishaya
1/17 (4)
Northerns Women (Zimbabwe) 108/10(19.4 overs)
Kelis Ndhlovu
22 (27)
Nyasha Gwanzura
4/9 (4)
Nomvelo Sibanda
15 (12)
Christine Mutasa
2/24 (3.4)
View full scorecard
19.4
W
Mutasa to Sibanda, OUT
Nomvelo Sibanda c †Mutungwindu b Mutasa 15 (12b 3x4 0x6 22m) SR: 125
19.3
1
Mutasa to Makusha, 1 run
19.3
5nb
Mutasa to Makusha, (no ball) FOUR runs
19.2
6
Mutasa to Makusha, SIX runs
19.1
Mutasa to Makusha, no run
end of over 196 runs • 1 wicket
NOR-W: 96/9CRR: 5.05 RRR: 40.00
Tendai Makusha1 (4b)
Nomvelo Sibanda15 (11b 3x4)
Kudzai Chigora 3-0-17-0
Runyararo Pasipanodya 3-0-16-1
18.6
1
Chigora to Makusha, 1 run
18.5
Chigora to Makusha, no run
18.4
Chigora to Makusha, no run
18.3
Chigora to Makusha, no run
18.2
1W
Chigora to Sibanda, 1 run, OUT
Salem Museka run out (Mabhero/†Mutungwindu) 9 (5b 2x4 0x6 8m) SR: 180
18.1
4
Chigora to Sibanda, FOUR runs
end of over 187 runs
NOR-W: 90/8CRR: 5.00 RRR: 23.00
Nomvelo Sibanda10 (9b 2x4)
Salem Museka9 (5b 2x4)
Runyararo Pasipanodya 3-0-16-1
Lindokuhle Mabhero 3-0-23-1
17.6
1
R Pasipanodya to Sibanda, 1 run
17.5
R Pasipanodya to Sibanda, no run
17.4
1
R Pasipanodya to Museka, 1 run
17.3
1
R Pasipanodya to Sibanda, 1 run
17.2
4
R Pasipanodya to Sibanda, FOUR runs
17.1
R Pasipanodya to Sibanda, no run
end of over 1722 runs • 1 wicket
NOR-W: 83/8CRR: 4.88 RRR: 17.66
Salem Museka8 (4b 2x4)
Nomvelo Sibanda4 (4b 1x4)
Lindokuhle Mabhero 3-0-23-1
Runyararo Pasipanodya 2-0-9-1
16.6
Mabhero to Museka, no run
16.5
Mabhero to Museka, no run
16.4
4
Mabhero to Museka, FOUR runs
Read full commentary
Match details
Old Hararians, Harare
TossSoutherns Women, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Match days5 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Zimbabwe
Ashley Ndiraya
Zimbabwe
Sarah Dambanevana
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Northerns WM Innings
Player NameRB
KT Ndhlovu
bowled2227
B Biza
lbw69
M Mupachikwa
run out414
L Phiri
lbw05
N Makanhiwa
caught710
B Magachena
lbw29
A Zimunu
bowled1010
A Mazvishaya
caught612
N Sibanda
caught1512
S Museka
run out95
T Makusha
not out128
Extras(lb 6, nb 3, w 6)
Total108(10 wkts; 19.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Zimbabwe Women's Regional T20 Tournament

TeamMWLPT
NOR-W----
SOU-W----
Full Table