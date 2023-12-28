England's misery, Netherlands' delight, Pakistan's chaos

Our first batch of team report cards for 2023

Rachin Ravindra was New Zealand's highest run-getter at the ODI World Cup, with 578 runs at 64.22, including three hundreds • Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

New Zealand

by Deivarayan Muthu

New Zealand continued to do New Zealand things - with or without Kane Williamson, who featured in only 14 of their 61 internationals in 2023. Like making another ODI World Cup semi-final, where they gave tournament favourites India a mini-scare. Like toppling Bangladesh on a raging turner in the Mirpur Test in December.

In an ODI World Cup year, New Zealand won their first bilateral ODI series of at least two matches against Pakistan in Pakistan

Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra all then played starring roles for New Zealand in the World Cup. Trent Boult, who had given up his New Zealand's central contract in order to become a free agent, returned to the national team and also played his part in New Zealand's run to the knockouts.

A 267-run defeat to England in Mount Maunganui in February was a hard knock on New Zealand's proud home record, but they won the next Test in Wellington by the barest of margins - one run - after being asked to follow-on. As far as T20Is were concerned, New Zealand largely fielded experimental sides, handing debuts to Adi Ashok and Ben Lister among others as they plan for life after Ish Sodhi and Boult.

High point

Of course, the Black Caps qualifying for the World Cup knockouts for the fifth time in a row since the 2003 edition of the tournament. It all started with a rematch of the 2019 final in Ahmedabad, where New Zealand walloped England, despite injuries to Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee. This game also marked the arrival of Ravindra on the world stage.

Low point

Folding for 98 against Bangladesh men in what was arguably the most un-New Zealand performance of the year. This was New Zealand's first defeat to Bangladesh at home in 19 ODIs. They also suffered their first-ever defeat against non-Test playing nations across formats when they lost a T20I to UAE in Dubai

Men

Tests: P7 W4 L2 D1

ODIs: P33 W15 L17 NR1

T20Is: P18 W9 L7 T1 NR1

Women

ODIs: P9 W4 L4 T1

T20Is: P13 W6 L6 NR1

A World Cup defence where nothing went according to plan • Alex Davidson/ICC/Getty Images

England

by Andrew Miller

At least the Moral Ashes are safely locked away for another year. As for more tangible, traditional silverware … best look away now.

Despite the thrills of Bazball, and a hot run of Test form that contributed to one of the greatest Ashes series of all time, England's men won just four out of a possible 11 bilateral series across formats in the course of 2023 - two of which were effectively one-off wins, in a Test and ODI respectively, against a distracted Ireland.

And where do we start with their respective World Cup campaigns? In retrospect, England women's shock T20 semi-final exit against hosts South Africa in February now looks like over-achievement when you consider the men's moribund effort in India last month: arguably the most miserable title defence in the history of international sport.

Throughout the year, the gulf between the highs and lows of England's teams was stark and startling, and - much as the Bazball phenomenon had been triggered by a change of attitude from broadly the same pool of players that had won one Test in 17 prior to Brendon McCullum's arrival - the extent to which mind dominated matter was palpable. Sprinkle any given line-up with good vibes and give them licence to forget the context of their endeavours, and remarkable things could still be achieved.

This was even the case in the team's final engagement of the year in the Caribbean. For two glorious games, while Phil Salt was smoking back-to-back centuries to overturn a 4-1 losing streak across white-ball fixtures, it seemed that Jos Buttler's men had finally shed the diffidence that had paralysed their efforts all year long. But then, two days later, they stumbled to another meek defeat in the T20I decider in Trinidad, to rob their under-pressure head coach Matthew Mott of some much-needed festive cheer.

At least England's Test team never stopped believing in the power of a positive mental attitude. Some might argue it would have been prudent to do so at times, particularly for that fateful declaration with Australia on the ropes in the first Ashes Test . In the year's final analysis, England won only half of their eight Tests, including a one-run loss to New Zealand in Wellington that would surely have been a comfortable win had they not got funky with the follow-on.

Nevertheless, were we entertained?

High point

Stuart Broad's glorious march into the sunset on the final day at The Oval was pure theatre - even down to the panto-voodoo nonsense of his bail-switching. And yet, when the euphoria of the moment died down and Australia were left to lift the Ashes urn once more, it was clear that the journey, rather than the destination, had been the true thrill of England's year. For that reason, nothing could top Zak Crawley's preposterous 189 at Old Trafford. No Australian Test attack has ever been hit harder or faster, and for three extraordinary days, it felt like a prophecy was unfolding before us. But then, of course, it rained…

Results

Men

Tests: P8 W4 L3 D1

ODIs: P24 W11 L12 NR 1

T20Is: P12 W4 L8

Women

Tests: P2 L2

ODIs: P6 W4 L1 NR1

T20Is: P14 W9 L5

Defeating England in England, New Zealand at home and taking silver at the Asian Games - Sri Lanka women went where they've never gone before • AFP/Getty Images

Sri Lanka

Much of this success is down to Chamari Athapaththu, who had the finest year of her glittering career, despite the lack of interest from the Women's Premier League. Athapaththu, by the way, capped her year by becoming Player of the Tournament at the WBBL - a tournament she only went to as a replacement player. Where Sri Lanka tended to lose even when she scored heavily in previous years, this time around, Athapaththu found just enough support from the likes of Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, and occasionally the teenaged Vishmi Gunaratne, to push Sri Lanka to victory.

As poor as the team was, however, the running of the game at the back end of the year was the most shameful aspect of cricket in Sri Lanka in 2023. The board had itself suspended by the ICC in order to head off further interference from an antagonistic sports minister.

High point

Beating England in England was impressive, but that had been a depleted England side attempting to blood new players. Defeating a largely full-strength New Zealand team in the ODIs at home felt like a significant moment for the development of women's cricket, particularly when that win was aided by good performances from the likes of Gunaratne.

Low point

Sri Lanka losing their hosting rights for the 2024 Men's Under-19 World Cup as a result of the suspension SLC officials have themselves had helped orchestrate. SLC president Shammi Silva then attempted to paint the loss of those hosting rights as not a particularly big deal, at a press conference.

Results

Men

Tests: P6 W2 L4

ODIs: P31 W16 L15

T20Is: P7 W2 L5

Women

ODIs: P8 W3 L3 NR2

T20Is: P16 W9 L7

It was that kind of year for Pakistan • Getty Images

Pakistan

by Danyal Rasool

It was a year of mayhem, and though chaos is often a seasoning ingredient for Pakistan cricket, there was little positivity to be gleaned amidst the madness. The year was always going to be defined by the World Cup, and, Pakistan fizzled out with something of a whimper. A loss to Afghanistan and a walloping against India doomed both their points and net run rate, and there was no recovering from either.

The Asia Cup that preceded it was even more dispiriting, with Pakistan finishing bottom of the Super Fours and their bowlers picking up injuries that continue to hamper them. That Pakistan finished the year with a positive win-loss record in the format was more down to the kinds of opposition they faced than any improvements they made, with five of their 14 wins coming against a second-string New Zealand side, and another seven against Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Netherlands.

A series win against Sri Lanka away was the highlight of the red-ball year . a loss in Perth to start off a series against Australia in December provided a reality check.

All 11 T20Is during the year came against limited or weakened sides, but even so, four wins and six losses, including a first-ever series defeat to Afghanistan, sums up Pakistan's year.

High point:

The women's team might not have had a great ODI year or T20 World Cup, but the away series win in New Zealand - they became the first Asian side to achieve one - went some way towards lifting the pall of gloom that had descended over Pakistan cricket late in the year. Spearheaded by breakout star Fatima Sana, Pakistan clinched the T20I series 2-1, before being shaded 1-2 in the ODIs. It was something of a breakthrough year for women's T20 cricket in Pakistan: there was a 3-0 home clean sweep against South Africa, and three exhibition matches before the PSL raised hopes of a future women's T20 league in the country.

Low point

There are plenty to choose from, but the Asia Cup probably edges everything else out. Just as Pakistan's fearsome pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf looked like they were approaching their white-hot ODI best, injury struck. In a game against India, all three bowlers went off with injuries at various stages, with Naseem later picking up a knock that ruled him out for several months. Afridi's pace has never quite recovered, and Pakistan lost that match to India by 228 runs - the heaviest in the history of the rivalry. They would go on to lose to Sri Lanka and end with their worst Asia Cup showing ever.

Results

Men

Tests: P4 W2 L1 D1

ODIs: P25 W14 L10 NR1

T20Is: P11 W4 L6 NR1

Women

ODIs: P12 W2 L8 T2

T20Is: P17 W7 L10

Logan van Beek's performance for the ages against West Indies in the World Cup Qualifier fetched Netherlands an unlikely win • Johan Rynners/ICC/Getty Images

Netherlands

by Nagraj Gollapudi

Having raised the bar last year by qualifying for the 2024 men's T20 World Cup owing to their top-eight finish in the 2022 tournament in Australia, Netherlands' objective for the 2023 ODI World Cup was ambitious: to make the semi-finals. Scott Edwards' team was not indulging in wishful thinking. Their confidence came from two years spent in the ODI Super League, where they played some of the top teams, and while they failed to win a series in the league, they put up a decent fight against the likes of Pakistan, West Indies, Zimbabwe, and even New Zealand.

Though disappointed, they will also have been proud to have made the World Cup via the Qualifiers, where they were without some of their best players. With the ICC retiring the Super League, the Dutch now return to the World Cricket League - their pathway to qualification for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

As for the women's team, there was an uptick in performance, including making the global Qualifiers (to be played in April next year) for the 2024 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

High Point

The wins against South Africa and Bangladesh top the list, but before that came the fairy-tale twin victories against West Indies and Scotland in the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe. Logan van Beek wrote his name in lights, pulling Netherlands back from the brink in their chase of 375 against West Indies and forcing a tie, and then blasting three sixes and three fours in the Super Over, delivered by Jason Holder. In the must-win match against Scotland, needing 278 to win inside 44 overs, Bas de Leede became only the fourth player to take a five-for and score a century in the same ODI, to get Netherlands to their first 50-over World Cup in over a decade.

Low Point

Losing the second match of the three-game ODI series in Zimbabwe. Set 271 to win the series - which would have been their first away series win against a Full Member team, Netherlands fell short by one run in an agonising last-ball finish in Harare.

Results

Men

ODIs: P22 W7 L14 T1

Women

ODIs: P2 W1 L1

T20Is: P16 W9 L6 NR1

Bangladesh capped their World Cup with a loss to Australia - their seventh defeat in nine matches at the tournament • Associated Press

Bangladesh

But during the home ODI series against Afghanistan, the wheels started to come off. Tamim Iqbal retired and un-retired in the span of 24 hours, before resigning from the ODI captaincy . Shakib Al Hasan publicly spoke out against Tamim , but it ended up affecting the team at the World Cup. They started well by beating Afghanistan but then beat only Sri Lanka over the next eight games.

High point

The women's side drawing the ODI series against India and the T20I series in South Africa. They also beat Pakistan at home

Low point

The men's team winning two out of nine matches in this year's World Cup.

Results

Men

Tests: P4 W3 L1

ODIs: P32 W11 L18

T20Is: P11 W9 L2

Women

ODIs: P11 W3 L5 T2 NR1

T20Is: P18 W6 L11 NR1

Zimbabwe's brightest spot in a dismal year were the fans who showed up in numbers for home games • ICC/Getty Images

Zimbabwe

by Firdose Moonda

A devastating 12 months saw Zimbabwe's men's team fail to qualify for a 50-over and a T20 World Cup, which has thrown their short-term future into uncertainty. They are not part of the World Test Championship and will not play in a men's ICC event until at least 2026, leaving them with even fewer fixtures than usual.

The women's team fared better, won six out of eight T20Is this year, and will head to the World Cup Qualifiers in the UAE early in 2024.

High Point

With very little to choose from, this will feature people and a place, rather than players or an event. Zimbabwe's fans and the famed Castle Corner, filled out venues at international matches, and sang from start to finish for their team and the opposition (mostly Max O'Dowd) alike. The Takashinga Cricket Club, the home of black African cricket in Harare, hosted its first ODIs at the World Cup Qualifiers and showed why it should have many more. The pitches offered a good balance of runs, bounce and turn. The outfield was a picture and the numbers of school children who came to games was enough to know the next generation were inspired.

Low Point

Houghton called it "awful", "embarrassingly bad", and "one of the worst games I have ever been associated with in a Zimbabwean jersey", and that wasn't even the lowest point. His comments came after Zimbabwe lost to Namibia in the T20 World Cup Qualifier. Three days later, they lost to 23rd-ranked Uganda and their T20 World Cup hopes were all but over. On both occasions, Zimbabwe could only set totals in the 130s and none of their batters got a half-century. Zimbabwe are only the only Full Member country who will not be present at the 20-team event.

Results

Men

Tests: P2 W0 D1 L1

ODIs: P18 W8 L6 NR2

T20Is: P17 W9 L8